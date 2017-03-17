Hollywood Republican Forums

[mingleforum]
This is a simple issue made complicated by people injecting religion into the mix. The bottom line is do two people irregardless of sex have the same rights to marriage as everyone else? This issue only gets clouded when people place their religious beliefs where they don’t belong. This is a civil rights issue and needs to be treated as such. And when the supreme court finally tackles this issue, which they will, the outcome will be an easy one to predict. Religion does not run this country. We are a multi faith society not a christian one or a Jewish one or a Muslim one and should not be bound by any one groups beliefs.
Rachel Maddow is fantastic!
hello i’m new .
