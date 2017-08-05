What Do Voters in CA43 Want?

Part One:

Compared to the Nation

Americas Majority Foundation conducted a series of polls, including two nationally, on voters views after the 2016 election. Among the issues reviewed were whether voters feel increasing government spending and deficits helps or hurts the economy as well as their economic prospects. Does growth in the private sector also aid in in their economic prosperity? Additionally, we asked whether politicians should emphasize job creation and economic growth.

In the last few weeks, we asked voters in CA43 similar questions. We came back with: How are these voters represented by one of the leading leftists in America? We compared Maxine Waters to voters nationwide, as well as voters in three states carried by Donald Trump: Missouri, Montana and Wisconsin.

Americas Majority Foundation used two separate polling companies to handle the national polls, Voice Broadcasting and Cyngal. Additionally, we used Voice Broadcasting to poll CA43 and the individual states.

In our post-election polls, we found a majority of voters, regardless of Party, view increased government spending will hurt the economy. Cyngal pollsters found that only 8% of Republicans, 26.5% of Democrats and 17% of Independents view increased government spending as helping. Voice Broadcasting also found 7% of Republicans, 26.5% of Democrats and 14% of Independents view government spending helps.

In CA43, 16% of Republicans, 37% of Democrats and 24% of Independents view increased government spending helps the economy. 67% of Republicans and 48% of Independents told pollsters increased government spending and deficits hurts the overall economy and their opportunity to succeed. Whereas only 32% of Democrats agree with Republicans and independents on this. The plurality of voters (46%) view government spending as hurting the economy compared to 26.5% who say it helps. Voters in this district are less likely to view increased government spending as hurting the economy compared to national polls of voters. However, they still view Keynesian economic theories with suspicion.

Does government spending and deficits help or hurt the economy?

Cyngal R Cyngal D Cyngal I Voice Broadcasting D Voice Broadcasting R Voice Broadcasting I Rep 43rd Dem 43rd Ind 43rd Help 8 26.5% 17 26.5 7 14 16 37 24 Hurt 80 51% 63 51 83 68 67 32 48 Not Sure 12 23.5% 20 23.5 10 18 12.5 35 28

When asked if government policies should emphasize Economic growth over inequality, voters in our nationwide poll prefer policies emphasizing economic growth over inequality between the top percent and the rest of the nation. This is true, also, among voters in CA43. There 67% of Republicans, 59% of Democrats and 48% of Independents favor policywhich stresses economic growth and job creation over inequality. While more Republicans and Independents favor economic growth in our national polls compared to Republicans and Independents in CA43, the number of Democratic voters in CA43 are similar in both national polls. That is 54% in Cyngal and 57% in Voice Broadcasting. Overall, voters are more interested in growing their opportunity to succeed as opposed to engaging in the politics of envy.

Should Government emphasize Economic Growth or Inequality?

Cyngal R Cyngal D Cyngal I Voice Broadcasting D Voice Broadcasting R Voice Broadcasting I Rep 43rd Dem 43rd Ind 43rd Growth 82 54 64 57 87 67 67 59 48 Inequality 9 41 31 34 7 24 6 21 28 Not Sure 9 5 5 9 6 9 27 20 24

We then asked voters whether they believe increasing growth in the private sector helps their chance of success. Our voters in CA43 accordingly, understand and agree with this. 66% of Republicans, 44% of Democrats and 54% of Independents agree. However, only 9% of Republicans, 26% of Democrats and 17% of Independents disagree that increasing private sector growth helps them economically.

Republicans and Independents in our national polls are more supportive than Republicans and Independents in CA43. However, not by much. Cyngal has 70% of Republicans and 61% of Independents as seeing private sector growth helping Americans move up. Voice Broadcasting has 76% of Republicans and 65% of Independents viewing private sector growth as helping overall prosperity. This compares however, to 66% of Republicans and 54% of Independents in CA43. 57% of Democrats as reported by Cyngal and 48% as reported by Voice Broadcasting compared to 44% Democrats in CA43 view increasing private sector growth as beneficial.

Does growth in the Private Sector help your Ability to Succeed?

Cyngal R Cyngal D Cyngal I Voice Broadcasting D Voice Broadcasting R Voice Broadcasting I Rep 43rd Dem 43rd Ind 43rd Yes 70 57 61 48 76 65 66 44 54 No 12.5 34 20 21.5 6 13 9 26 17 Not Sure 17.5 9 19 30.5 18 22 25 30 29

CA43 voters show that even in one of the most liberal districts in the country free market ideas are more popular than you would imagine. There Democrats outnumber Republicans 4 to 1 in party registration. Additionally, minorities representing 80% of the district.

This is the first part in a four part series.