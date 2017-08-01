On the Road: The Conflict of Jack Kerouac

Who is Jack Kerouac

Jack Kerouac was a contradiction. He was a writer who along with others from the Beat Generation provided an inspiration to the 1960’s counter culture with his writings on sex, drugs and jazz. However, he was also a writer who rejected much of the political agenda of the left as he abhored communism. In the end, he still remained loyal to Catholicism, a Catholicism synergistic with outside influences just as Buddhism. (Certainly not a Catholicism that this Pope would approve).

On the Road

On the Road was the novel that gained Kerouac notoriety. It relayed the story of his journey across America. An autobiography wrapped in a novel, Jack Kerouac bases the story on travels with Neal Cassidy from 1947 to 1950. Kerouac, through his alter ego Sal Paradise, narrates the viewing of America’s under belly. It occurs in a decade in which much of America is viewed as men in grey flannel suits. Sal Paradise and his friend Dean Moriarty view America post World War II as they view the development of a new America. Influenced by his band of friends, and the introduction to Dean Moriarty, Paradise observes, “began the part of my life you could call my life on the road.”

When Dean Moriarty arrived in New York, he met Carlo Marx (based on Allen Ginsberg), Sal’s closet friend. In meeting of a “holy con-man with the shining mind (Dean) and the sorrowful poetic con-man with the dark mind that is Carlo Marx.” Carlo and Dean chat about friendship and adventure. Sal’s thoughts turn to the road as he anticipates the many characters he will meet, to find his own adventure.

The first trip begins in 1947 as Sal’s friend, Remi Boncoeur, invites him to San Francisco with possibility of traveling the world via ship. With 50 dollars in his pocket, he takes off to view America and finally arrived in San Francisco. However, he ends up with a job as a night watchman for a camp housing merchant marines with Remi. His own lack of commitment plus a falling out with Remi force Sal to move on. His immaturity shows up as he met Hispanic woman named Terry who ran away from her husband. They become one for a brief moment lasting two weeks.

For fifteen days, they are inseparable as Sal spends time with her family in a migrant camp. While the agrarian lifestyle appeals to Sal, the monetary reality sets in as Sal decides to leave again. He was not willing to share Terry’s poverty. Off he goes, where he meets up with Dean in Denver.

Sal and Dean began their own journey together. Dean’s own background includes spending time in prison for stealing cars and being the son of an alcoholic father. Sal views Moriarty as a heroic figure, totally different from what he has known in the past. His friend, Carlo Marx, is a poet so Dean is different from his friends. There appears a free nature not tied to any social demands. In the beginning, Dean is heroic. But as the novel proceeds, Dean shows decline or Sal matures, depending how you view it. In the beginning, the road represents freedom but soon, it represents disappointment.

The road begins to disillusion Sal and he reviews his past trips in a cynical light as his companions are from the lower classes. Sal realizes that Dean, who he considered a hero early in the book, is a man with faults. Dean abandoned his wife and child along with past lovers. Sal explains after one confrontation, “Where once Dean would have talked his way out, he now fell silent…He was beat.”

Sal goes for broke with one last journey through the Mexican countryside. He ends up in Mexico City along with Dean and a hanger-on from Denver. The Mexican trip provides some of the memorable portions of the book. The reader is introduced to marijuana through the underside of Mexican culture. This included a vivid trip to a bordello offering mambo music and underage prostitutes.

By the time, Sal reaches Mexico, he has dysentery. Dean leaves Sal ill, feverish and hallucinating. Sal notes, “When I got better I realized what a rat he was, but then I had to understand the impossible complexity of his life, how he had to leave me there, sick to get on with his wives and woes.”

The novel ends in New York when Dean comes back to arrange for Sal and his girlfriend to move to San Francisco. The meeting went awry and Dean returns to California alone. In the end, we see Sal sitting on a pier, looking West, while reminiscing on God, America, crying children. He realizes that “Nobody knows what’s going to happen to anybody besides the forlorn of growing old.” His last thought is “I think of Dean Moriarty, I even think of Old Dean Moriarty the father we never found, I think of Dean Moriarty.”

The Dharma Bums

This book was followed by The Dharma Bums, which represents Jack Kerouac’s attempt to synergize Buddhism with his Catholicism. Like On the Road, this book is based on events in Kerouac’s life. The main characters are Ray Smith (based on Kerouac and the narrator) and Japhy Ryder (based on the poet and essayist Gary Snyder). Kerouac tries to combine a relationship with the outdoors, of hiking and hitchhiking through the West, with the city life featuring Jazz, poetry readings and parties featuring booze and drugs.

After arriving from one of his hitchhiking trips, Smith and Ryder joined by Henry Morley, climb the Matterhorn Peak in California. Smith struggles to keep up with Ryder as they climb toward the top. But, Smith couldn’t travel the last 100 yards. However, he is inspired to spend the following year as a fire lookout for the United States Forest Service on Desolation Peak.

Between their trip to the Matterhorn Peak and Smith’s trip to Desolation Peak, we see one more contrast between the solitude of the outdoors and city life. We witness drunken three day parties and a suicide. The book features the debut of Allen Ginsberg’s presentation “Howl.” (In the book Ginsberg is Alvah Goldbook and the poem is called Wail).

The central character is Japhy, whose penchant for the simple life and has a willingness to share what little he has with others. Japhy Ryder’s own life style is moving to his own conclusion as he prepares to go to Japan to live in a Buddhist monastery. The final scenes show Kerouac viewing the peaceful images of Desolation Peak as he contemplates all around him.

The Dharma Bum foreshadows the consciousness probing of the 60’s featuring Timothy Leary’s “tune out” and Ken Kesey. On the Road influenced a new generation of writers including the gonzo journalism of Hunter Thompson. Thompson’s writings feature his own journeys through the under side of American life often accompanied by drug induced observations.

Was Jack Kerouac a Conservative?

Jack Kerouac’s own life had no peace as drugs and alcohol took its toll shortening his life. He died at 47. Some would be puzzled to find the writer, who explored the under side of life and often experimented with drugs and a libertine sexual lifestyle, was a closet conservative. Kerouac’s own writing was a conflict between social convention and outright rebellion. Many from the beat generation are not so conflicted. They felt comfortable with the 60’s youth rebellion. But not Kerouac.

Kerouac as a writer possessed similar traits to writer and Professor Camille Paglia, whose book Sexual Personae showed similar conflicts. Ms. Paglia had always been willing to be open about her gay lifestyle, atheism and leftist politics. However, she often kept her cultural Catholicism in the closet. Kerouac never truly condemned his Catholic roots or his belief in America even while rebelling. This conflict is what made his writing intriguing. For, in On The Road, his attraction to Dean Moriarty waned as he saw the damage that Moriarty left behind. In the end, confronta Dean’s own selfishness. Could he truly follow Dean?

The Dharma Bums shows another example of this conflict as Kerouac searches for greater meaning in life. He is not quite ready to abandon Christianity while believing in Buddhism. He attempts to reconcile the two beliefs as he looks for the one unifying God that unites us all. What Kerouac shows as Paglia shows as well is the concept of cultural Catholicism. This term represents how many lapsed Catholic abandon the mother Church but still live the aspect of that belief. They do not truly abandon the Church altogether.

Jack Kerouac was simply too much of an individual to be enticed by the political left any more than he was enticed by communism or Marxism. These beliefs have their own conformity.

The 60’s rebellion turned into political correctness and limited speech on various colleges. Certain thoughts are taught as truth. The rest is superstition. The left today is more conformist in thought and behavior than many of the Beat Generation felt the establishment was in the 1950’s. Kerouac’s simple rebellion could be reflected in the views of Bull Lee who wishes for an America in the late 19th century and early 20th century. Back then, there were no drug laws and the wild west still existed where a person could move in total freedom. Kerouac’s rebellion was a libertarian rebellion against a more constraining America. He did not view the alternative to America leading to more freedom.

The beat generation brought a new set of ideas and styles that impacted many writers in the 60’s and even today. Jack Kerouac rebelled, not just against the establishment but against many of his fellow beat generation persona. On The Road shows the seeds of that divide between Kerouac and his fellow beat writers. The Dharma Bums follows up on that conflict between the beat scene and the look for something bigger. In the end, Kerouac simply could not find what he wanted in the Beat generation or his many trips. Today, he is forgotten by many of this generation. But, maybe it is time for them to rediscover him.