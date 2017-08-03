Is the House of Representatives Too Small?

The House of Representatives has been set at 435 members since 1911. At that time, the population of the United States was about 94,000,000 people. This meant each member of the House represented approximately 215,000 people. Now, the population is more than 326,000,000 people and the size of the House of Representatives is the same. I have addressed this issue before in a prior article. At that time, I also looked at increasing the size of the Senate. My opinion on the size of the Senate has changed. I now think it should stay the same.

The current size of the House of Representatives does not make sense. If you are a member of the House, you now represent almost 750,000 Constituents. This is more than three times as many people as when the size of the House was fixed. In my opinion, it is under representation. No one person can know a district this large. It’s impossible. Accordingly, the House of Representatives is too small. The people deserve better representation and this is one way to achieve that end.

The only real question will be how large? Where does it make sense and when does the House get too large? These are the same reasons as in 1911. At that time, people believed that 435 was enough forever. It was a fair compromise then. It stopped the immense growth of the chamber. These same arguments exist today. However, it is just ridiculous and must be dealt with appropriately.

The British House of Commons and German Bundestag are both over 600 members. The population of these countries is minute compared to our size. Maybe, 600 is a fair number. In fact, in my prior article, I addressed this possibility. Now, however, even at 600, you would still be representing more than 500,000 people. In the UK, a member of the House of Commons represents about 100,000. Do you see the disparity? Is this fair representation? I don’t think so.

Accordingly, I would like to float this proposal. We should increase the size of the House of Representatives to 1,000 members. I know this would more than double its size and there is very little change of this ever happening. However, at this number, a Representative would only be answerable to 325,000 people. That’s still too much, but it’s better than the current situation.

A good compromise is somewhere in the middle. However, Congress will determine that later.