Calexit a Blessing Denied

Alan Smithee

And then, after a successful Calexit, when California gets touched by North Korea, now within range of NK ICBM, is Governor Brown, whose silence on this issue is a dereliction of duty. Is he going to join NATO and pray to God California is treated by NATO better than they treated the Ukraine? Would Governor Brown have turned his back on President Abraham Lincolns’ Union? It sure seems that way! How sad, unpatriotic, disloyal and ignorant. But, then this is the “tolerant” vision of the “intolerant” radical insane progressives.

The statistical conservative political advantages for the nation without California are staggering. And the money saved by Calexit could go to paying down the national debt.

California has two (2) Democratic Senators, and fifty three (53) Representatives in the United States House of Representatives. The House of Representatives has four hundred and thirty-five (435) seats. California’s representation there contains thirty nine (39) Democrats and fourteen (14) Republicans.

It takes 270 or more electoral college votes to win a presidential election. The biggest states California (55), New York (31), Texas (34), and Florida (29) have the most impact on the result of the presidential election. Two of these are deep blue. One is a swing state (Florida). From an electoral point of view, it would almost be a miracle for Republicans and conservatives if California, Illinois and New York, left the the United States of America. Calexit, please succeed.

There is no rational scenario where the Democrats would ever allow this to happen. It would most likely result in the “righting” of the American divisiveness, and then Americas’ Civil War II.

As much as the duplicitous Governor seeks Federal funds for a disastrous state financial policy, for the repair of Oroville Dam and for illegal alien entitlements, he is infected with a profound witlessness of the difference between “equal outcome and equal opportunity” for citizens versus illegal immigrants. How would he provide for the “National Security” for the sovereign nation of California? He can’t even solve California’s pending legacy debt disaster.

California continues accepting massive Federal support for police, educational programs and socials grants for immigration issues. All of this while the state defies the Federal Government with its Sanctuary City/State idiocy, elevating the “excuses and victimization” of Union cessation, of illegal immigrant dispensations over “citizen rights and privileges.” The governor is aimless when it comes to “charity begins at home.” And, “home” is America and her citizens!!

As a snap shot in time, for California to leave the Union it would present a huge downside for America’s Democrats in terms of political power, federal appropriations, and an incredible gift to Conservatives. Without California, Trumps’ win would have been a more pronounced crushing landside. Leave it to radical progressive liberals to entertain political cannibalism and suicide.

California, in specific, is on the verge of bankruptcy, similar to Illinois. Without existing Federal help, subsidies, grants and entitlements, it would expand its deconstruction and inevitably collapse with Illinois into bankruptcy. “Could Illinois be the first state to file for bankruptcy?”

http://www.cbsnews.com/news/could-illinois-be-the-first-state-to-file-for-bankruptcy/

California is a cautionary tale for taxpayers in the rest of the country. So please, Calexit, secede.

Over the seven-year period, 2009 to 2016, the study by Spectrum Location Solutions estimates that 9,000 businesses dis-invested in California. Some relocated completely while other kept their headquarters here. They targeted out-of-state locations for expansion. Just research Apple Inc.’s, intellectual assets in Palo Alto, manufacturing in China (FoxCom) and a corporate shill in Nevada and profits offshore.

About 5 million Californians left between 2004 and 2013. Roughly 3.9 million people came here from other states during that period. The net population loss is more than 1 million. The trend resulted in a net loss of about $26 billion in annual income.

California’s burdens are an unsustainable and unfunded liability. It is a trillion dollar government pension system. At the end of the day under California law, the taxpayers and Federal government are asked to bail out and subsidize the budget shortfall. Please, Calexit, secede!

California-has a debt of $340 billion. It is in economic collapse. While tax revenue increases, policies to kill off the state are in place and beginning to take effect.

In 2012, the Federal Government mandated that, on January 1, 2014, all government pension plans must adopt the same stringent accounting methods used by private plans. This will cause chaos in government and public sector pension plans, as they are unsustainable. CalPERS/CalSTRS and other government pension plans refused to report the unfunded liabilities! Nearly 6,000 Retired Illinois Teachers Made Six-Figure Pensions in 2014.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power plan has $11 billion in unfunded liabilities. These liabilities are shored up by the ability of the system to raise water rates.

The University of California pension plan has an unfunded liability of $21 billion. Since the mid-2000’s, one third of every dollar in tuition increases goes not to education, but the pension system; to keep that money flowing to retired professors. Even the ridiculous tuition, the lottery commitment, is squandered by Browns’ Madoff-ism.

Currently the cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco allocate 23 percent of their budget to their pension systems.

A study released in 2012 by the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research found that, for the city of Los Angeles, “Pension costs increased from 8.5 percent of total city expenditures in 1999 to 13.7 percent in 2011.” For fiscal year 2011-12, estimated pension costs climbed to “15.4 percent of city expenditures.” By 2014-15, the city had hit 23 percent, just like San Francisco. That is a fatal blow for cities with massive pothole problems, deficits and entitlement social services expenditures.

The biggest problem for California is the CalPERS system. California Healthline wrote in May 2014 that “CalSTRS still has a $73.7 billion unfunded liability. CalPERS includes $64.6 billion in liabilities.” That figure, however, is not even close to the truth. “There are several ways to view the size of the issue at the state level. California carries the largest “unfunded liability” in total dollars at $754 billion. Illinois at $331.6 billion and New York with $307.9 billion follow it.”

“Unfunded liability” means the party responsible for paying it pays it out of current income or by borrowing. The risk of an unfunded liability is that a payee may not receive that for which he/she is entitled if the payer goes through a difficult financial period.

In total, government pension systems have $4.7 TRILLION in unfunded liabilities. As the stock market goes up, it is therefore, easier to finance this debt. When the market goes down, it is impossible without either cutting benefits or taxpayers subsidies. California “proudly” carries one trillion of this debt. The last time the stock market crashed, the California legislature tried to get tax payers to subsidize the losses in CalPERS.

How does this happen? One bill passed in Sacramento in 1999, with the support of Democrats and Republicans, changed the financial equations for government pension systems. Since then, it has been a death spiral for pensions in California. This was SB 400. The San Diego Union-Tribune said this of the bill in May 2007:

“Even in a state capital dominated by public employee unions, passage of such a massive pension spike would have been impossible had CalPERS put an honest price tag on its cost. Instead, the agency’s evaluation of how much of the spike would be borne by taxpayers assumed that CalPERS would enjoy record stock market returns forever and ever. Lawmakers were told the annual tab would range from $379 million to $466 million over the next decade. Not even close. The stock market came back to earth, and the taxpayer tab skyrocketed. This fiscal year, taxpayers had to fork over $2.67 billion to cover the pension shortfall. Next year, the tab will hit a new record: $2.75 billion.” The Trump stock market bubble makes things look so much better, tenuously supported by the fiat money of the Federal Reserve QE1, QE2 and QE3, under a collapsing Middle Class. Does anyone understand this?

California tried to fix this mess. Governor Brown passed pension reform a couple of years ago. Today, the legislature rolled back most of the reforms, however. San Jose and San Diego voters passed pension reform by almost a 70-30 margin. Since the passage, however, the unions have gone to court and had important parts of the reforms, approved by voters, thrown out. Both cities are once again looking at bankruptcy due to pension costs and obligations.

The solution is bankruptcy like Orange Country in 1994, Citron’s Chapter 9 Bankruptcy, and the City of Bell “Rizzo” scandal. Because of the 2008 financial crisis in July 2012 Stockton became the largest city in U.S. history to file bankruptcy. Detroit surpassed it in July 2013. Soon it will be San Diego where in 2010 the huge deficits that now plagues San Diego and its taxpayers amounts to $7 billion back then, what now? Both Los Angeles and San Francisco are not far behind? Calexit, please happen!

What has happened since Pete Wilson and Ronald Reagan? It is radical insane progressivism.

However, regarding national security, California would be wise to study the breakup of the Soviet Union and the aggression by Russia against the Ukraine (Crimea). In 1994, the Ukraine agreed to destroy its nuclear weapons. On December 5, 1994 the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Britain and the United States signed the Budapest Memorandum, to provide Ukraine with security assurances in connection with its accession to the NPT as a non-nuclear state, and to join the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. Will California then, like Europe, come on bended knees demanding the umbrella of NATO. The codes of American nuclear weapons, stationed in California, are not safe in the hands of radical progressives. Are California leaders that stupid?

So, please encourage Calexit. Instead, it must embrace radical financial conservatism, or become a ward of the nation. Else-wise this is pseudo socialism and we are rapidly running out of other people’s money.

This is an aberration at the fringes on democracy, a solidly entrenched “Fourth Estate.” At just, how many levels?

Accordingly, the DNC cannot allow this to happen and survive. But, please, please, Calexit mus succeed!

America yearns for the return from radical insane progressivism to JFK liberalism which is surprisingly compatible with Ronald Reagan conservatism.