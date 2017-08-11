What Do CA43 Voters Want? Part Two

What Does CA43 Want Congress to Do?

When asked what Congress should focus on, CA43 District voters stated growing the economy and Health Care. 25% of Republicans, 29% of Democrats and 23% of Independents want Congress to focus on growing the economy. 31% of Democrats and 25% of Independents want Congress to work on health care reform. Republicans want Congress to concentrate on tax reform, restraining government spending and reducing deficits after policies growing the economy.

California 43rd District Republicans Democrats Independents Grow the economy 25 29 23 Restrain the budget, reduce deficits 26 12 18 Health care 12.5 31 25 Tax reform 24 8 16 Not sure 12.5 20 17

Missouri vs. California voters on Objectives

Higher percentages of Missouri voters want Congress to emphasize economic growth compared to California voters. Both Independents and Republicans want Congress to work on reducing the budget and deficit. Whereas Democrats want more health care after policies designed to grow the economy. Among California voters, 24% of Republicans and 16% of Independents want tax reform compared to 18% of Missouri Republicans and 16.5% of Missouri Independents.

Missouri voters across the board see economic growth as their top concern. The major difference among Missouri voters is that Independents and Republicans want Congress to restrain spending and deficits as their number two objective. Instead, Democrats want Congress to work on health care reform.

California Independents like their Democratic counterparts want Congress to work on health care along with growing the economy. However, Missouri Independents follow the Republican lead on tax reform and restraining spending and deficits.

Missouri Republicans Democrats Independents Grow the economy 34 39 29 Restrain the budget, reduce deficits 21.5 11 20 Health care 12.5 27 16.5 Tax reform 18 6 16.5 Not sure 14 18 18

CA43 District Republicans Democrats Independents Grow the economy 25 29 23 Restrain the budget, reduce deficits 26 12 18 Health care 12.5 31 25 Tax reform 24 8 16 Not sure 12.5 20 17

Wisconsin vs California voters

Wisconsin voters like voters in Missouri want Congress to grow the economy as their number one objective. However, Republicans and Independents also want Congress to work on healthcare and restraining budget spending as their number two objective. Meanwhile Democrats want Congress to follow up on health care behind growing the economy. This is similar to what California voters want. Wisconsin Independents follow Republicans but CA43 Independents follow the lead of California Democrats.

Wisconsin Republicans Democrats Independents Grow the economy 29 35 27 Restrain the budget, reduce deficits 18 8 17 Health care 18 20 17 Tax reform 15 12 15 Not sure 20 25 20

CA43 District Republicans Democrats Independents Grow the economy 25 29 23 Restrain the budget, reduce deficits 26 12 18 Health care 12.5 31 25 Tax reform 24 8 16 Not sure 12.5 20 17

Montana vs. California Voters

In Montana, 41% of Republican and 29% of Independents favor Congress growing the economy, along with 26% of Montana Democrats. Montana Democrats, just like their California Democrats, prefer Congress to work on Health care followed by growing the economy. Montana Independents agree with Republicans. Congress should focus on restraining the budget after growing the economy. However, Independents equally feel that Congress should work on health care.

Montana Republicans Democrats Independents Grow the economy 41 26 29 Restrain the budget, reduce deficits 21 6 20 Health care 12 40 20 Tax reform 11 9 15 Not sure 15 19 16

California 43rd District Republicans Democrats Independents Grow the economy 25 29 23 Restrain the budget, reduce deficits 26 12 18 Health care 12.5 31 25 Tax reform 24 8 16 Not sure 12.5 20 17

Conclusion – CA43

In Conclusion, California voters want economic growth. But, they want Congress to continue work on health care reform. In our poll, California voters were asked whether they wanted a plan which allows them to keep their doctor and their plan plus buy inexpensive plan. 70% said yes! 65% of Democrats, 65% of Independents and 82% of Republicans want more choices in health care and in buying a plan that costs less. These are both weaknesses with Obamacare. If a candidate understands that many aspects of the Republican’s plan are popular, a candidate can promote a more flexible health care than Obamacare not just as a strategy for health care but also part of an overall strategy of promoting economic growth with a health care plan that cost less and allows voters to keep their own money.

Heath care reforms should Include the right to keep your plan and your doctor and buy a less expensive plan across state lines

total R D I yes 70 82 65 65 no 11 7 12 15 Not sure 19 11 23 20

Another issue that can be used as part of a strategy to growing the economy is education reform. In the same poll, education choice is popular with voters in CA43. This could lead to reforms that a candidate can take advantage of in promoting a growth oriented campaign. School choice benefits many minorities, allowing their children to attend better schools and aiding in future job prospects.

Should parents should have right to choose schools for their children?

total R D I yes 76.5 84 75 68 no 13.5 9 13 22 Not sure 10 7 12 10

California voters want a growing economy. However, they differ from voters in Montana, Wisconsin and Missouri. In CA43 Independents follow the lead of Democrats in wanting health care reform. While many Independents in Red States carried by Trump want emphasized growing the economy along with tax reforms and restraining budget.