The Alliance for Progress (alianza para el progreso) was a program created by President John F. Kennedy in the early 60s. It was put together primarily to increase economic development in Central and South America. After his death, the program continued, but failed as future Presidents did not pursue it. What I’m thinking now is that we need a new Alianza Para El Progreso, but this time in the United States to aid businessman in the Hispanic Community. In exchange for creating this alliance, we will also be creating jobs and building a stronger middle class in that community as well.

As all of you know, I’m thinking of running for Congress in CA43 against Maxine Waters. Approximately 50% of the voters in that district are Hispanic. And, accordingly, a large portion of the small businesses in that district are probably Hispanic owned. What, if anything, has Maxine Waters done to help them? My guess is nothing.

The Regulatory State

Maxine Waters believes in the regulatory state. The only thing regulations do is harm small businessmen. In fact, many businesses never get off the ground because of regulations. How do we stop this? We create an Alianza Pare El Progreso in the Hispanic Community. We listen to the people in the community and find out exactly what they need changed. Their answers will give us the answers we need to fix the problem.

Hispanic businessmen understand big government and its spider web of regulations make it difficult for them to survive. I have friends who were shocked when a budget to open a restaurant went from approximately $250,000 to $750,000 almost entirely because of regulations. This is cost probative to most small business owners. And, it directly effects employment in working class communities. After all, small business drives the economy.

Progress stops this web from making life difficult for those in the business world. Many Hispanic business leaders are the same as Caucasian and African Americans. They have the same dreams for their family and community. And, the Federal Government does nothing to help them achieve these dreams. The Federal Government succeeds in only stifling them by making operation of a business almost impossible.

So far, the Trump Administration has eliminated myriads of regulations in the business world. As you know, on his first day in office, he signed an Executive Order requiring the cancellation of two regulations for every new one enacted. Well, so far, he’s actually achieved a 16-1 ratio. That’s pretty good, but it is just not enough.

Taxes

Some people, mostly Democrats, believe tax breaks do not create jobs and put money into the economy. The facts prove otherwise. Indeed, tax breaks are one of the strongest drivers of the economy. Allowing people to keep more of their hard-earned money vastly moves the economy, increases and improves jobs and does far more for citizens than increased spending. Kennedy and Reagan both knew this and acted accordingly.

Democrats argue tax cuts only benefit the wealthy. That is incorrect. A tax cut is just that: A tax cut. It benefits all, especially business owners. And, it benefits the economy in the following ways:

If the wealthy have more cash available, they will put it back into business and create jobs; and,

For the middle class, it creates more available cash to drive the economy. It also, helps small business owner have an opportunity to succeed.

This is simple math. But, Democrats, especially liberal Democrats like Maxine Waters, believe that taxing more and spending more is the answer. This does not help Hispanic, or for that matter any business owner.

Alianza Para El Progreso

It’s time for Congress to help the Hispanic business owner. The answers are quite clear. We need an Alianza Para El Progreso for a new age. President Kennedy had the right idea 55 years ago. But, instead of concentrating on the problems of the United Sates Hispanic Community, he spent all his time working with the problems of Hispanic Countries. He did not help those trying to achieve the American Dream here.

That is what we need now. We need to concentrate on Hispanics in America; specifically Hispanic business owners. If we do, we will create much prosperity in that community. And, what does more prosperity do? It creates a stronger middle class. And, that is what we need to bring this community into mainstream America.

After 25 years, of Maxine Waters, what have they got to lose?