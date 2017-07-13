What’s Old is New Again

Truth, Lies and Video Tapes

The first 40 something days of the Trump administration certain have not been boring. My poor cell phone has been “dinging” with news alert nonstop. I am not yet sure if all these problems are a result of Trump simply not yet understanding what it really means to be President of the United States or if it is just that he doesn’t care and is treating this job just like all the others he has had. The problem with that is as President he is held to a much high authority and scrutiny then he was when he was CEO of the Trump Empire. You see when you are President the stockholders, the American people, like most things done out in the open so they can see what you are doing, we mistrust when things about routine operations are being hidden and we hate it when we are lied to. Just ask Hillary Clinton about that one.

For most of us when direct questions are asked we expect the truth from our leaders and representatives. I know that may be a bit too much to ask for since they are all politicians but our present President and most of his administration are not. In fact the president ran his campaign on calling out other candidates who lied. Remember “Lyin’ Ted” and “Lyin’ Hillary” and how much of a part it was of the Trump campaign? That’s why all of these accusations and proven falsehood attributed to the Trump Administration are so confusing. Especially when they have been shown on video saying the exact opposite.

Mike Flynn, when confronted by this transgression did the honorable thing, he fell on his sword and took the blame like the honorable soldier he was. It was obvious that Flynn was told to lie by someone further up the chain of command in the Trump administration. Now Jeff Sessions, the new AG of our country is caught in the same web which he spun when he lied during his vetting process. He recused himself from any investigation regarding this, which was a big step forward but then to state that he misunderstood the question asked and answered what he thought the questioner meant truthfully. Spoken like a true politician. I have seen the video of the question and no matter how you spin it the question was clear and concise. So this song and dance we are seeing from Jeff Sessions is simply someone caught in a lie who is now trying to weasel out of it.

Now we have also learned several other Trump people have also spoke to the Russians both during and after the campaign. This is despite the fact that Donald J. Trump himself said, on January 16th, 2017, and I quote, “I have nothing to do with Russia. To the best of my knowledge, no person that I deal with does.” So I guess the Commander in Chief of the most powerful country in the world just couldn’t remember or simply doesn’t know what his people are doing.

In closing I just want to say personally I don’t think anyone of those half dozen people who did speak with the Russians was engaged in any kind of espionage. Their only crime was they lied about it. But one has to wonder why all of this wasn’t brought out by the Trump Administration earlier and if you’re not wondering about it you damn well should. This transcends party politics and goes to the very fiber that founded this country. We need to trust our government for without that trust very bad things can and will happen. And when the government is caught lying to the American people they better have a good reason why. So far I have yet to hear any good reasons.

Update

The above article was posted on 3/3/2017 on “A Hollywood Republican.” I had high hopes that things would get better in Trump World” the longer he was in office. Boy was I surprised. Not only did things “not” get any better but they actually have gotten a lot worse I have been writing articles for “A Hollywood Republican” for more than a decade now and have called out both Republican and Democrat politicians and presidents on their “stretching” of the truth. But this President seems to think he is made of Teflon and that all his lies will simply slip right away. Trump said at a campaign rally, “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.” And I actually believe that to be true. Over the last month however most of the Republicans who were defending him have suddenly grown very quiet. They are beginning to distance themselves from the constant swirl of controversy that has kept this administration from getting anything done. And you know what? It’s their fault for allowing this to go on for as long as it has. There has been one misstep after another with no one raising as much as a “humm.” The standard excuse of “He’s new at this. You have to give him time to learn” worked for only the first few months now it’s a stale as day old bread. It actually might have still held some water today if the White House would have learned from their mistakes….they haven’t. Instead the send out incompetent people Like Sara Huckabee Sanders and the graduate from the college of dumb quotes, Kelly Ann Conway to be their spokespersons. It has actually gotten so bad people are unsure who to believe, the President of the United States or the President of Russia. And that is very, very sad..

We can only hope that someone will get through to this administration soon because the clock is ticking and the patience of the American people is a finite thing. 2018 is just around the corner and if Trump thinks he has problems now wait till he tries to get things done with The House and The Senate firmly in the hands of the opposition party.