Tocqueville, Vatican and Christianity in America

By: Alan Smithee

They all say “God Bless America.” Our currency says “In God We Trust.” There are several depictions of Moses and the 10 Commandments in the artistic embellishment of the Supreme Court building. Does anyone still go to church?

In the 1930s the culture war centered around the Catholic Church and America. They were aligned with Nazism against Communism. Enter reality and the ground coalition of WWII ended up the Allies against the Axis, the Church with The Reichskonkordat a treaty negotiated between the Vatican and the then emergent Nazi Germany.

In the 2000s we find the Catholic Church and the Fourth State America allied with radical progressivism, collectivism, globalism, and black liberation theology, against Judeo-Christian ideology. Too many outliers are searching for legitimacy.

The Achilles heel of great institutions must be addressed if they are to survive. Germany did not implode. It was defeated. Angela Merkel is now drowning in compromise. Every battle, every war, every revolution, and every great institution has survived or ended on the unemotional battleground, ethically and materially, of Darwinism, social or individual, and the “survival of the fittest.”

There are so many good people. It is a tragedy that only a few evil men can have such a great impact on civilization. It is also noteworthy to repeat the wisdom of Lord Acton:

“Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men.”

This is why, in America, the final decision is left to the people. They are not infallible. Their strength is in “let the meek inherit the earth.” It is Judeo-Christian philosophy that embraces the goal of love thy enemy. That, in itself, is the only honorable, principled basis for a psychological basis for peace.

Carl Bernstein has said, “The difference between Watergate and now, one of the big differences is that we are in the midst of a cold civil war “within” this country, a political and cultural civil war.”

Well, don’t look now but the world is in a continuum of civil war, an oxymoron, from moderate democratic chaos to extreme religious jihad. Socialism; again, raises its ugly head in Venezuela and the Vatican.

History is repeating itself. Is this not reminiscent of when German Nationalism turned into Nazism, shockingly embraced by Joseph Kennedy. The Vatican then supported Nazism with its anti-Semitism in the Churches’ and its cowardly phobia of Communism? This nightmare begot Concordat between the Holy See and the German Reich in 1933. The establishment, wherever it exists, now fears populism!

Today, in America, is it not simply secularism versus our Judeo-Christian Culture? Is there not a thread here that speaks to the need of religion-less spirituality? Is there not a simple separation of church and state in a nation where freedom of religion is in peaceful co-existence with the state?

Why is there a “Statue of Liberty” and no “Statue of Freedom?” Liberty is the state of being free. Freedom is the power of self-determination. Without liberty, there is no freedom! Without spirituality, there is no America!

And we worry that President Trump has a performance template through which his people must pass. It is a simple management principle, “management by objective, achievement by results,” Peter Drucker.

“The Catholic Church is a boat on the verge of capsizing,” said Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. This is the man who threw in the towel as Pope. He was seemly overwhelmed by the Vatican Clerical Sexual Abuse Scandal, actively, stealth denial, apologies without meaning, and passively attacking, both “Spotlight” – the true story of how the Boston Globe uncovered the massive scandal of child molestation and cover-up within the local Catholic Archdiocese, shaking the entire Catholic Church to its core. “Vatican rocked: Police raid drug-fueled gay orgy at cardinal’s apartment”- the palace of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (or Holy Office) June 2017, and then there was the screed on American Conservatives.

Are these people, the college of cardinals, the other princes of the church, not just another form of religious “establishment”, a comparable reason for Martin Luther’s Ninety-Five Theses, also called the “Disputation on the Power and Efficacy of Indulgences.” That is, today we have, another swamp in need of draining?

At the very least these are “good people” (sic) who will do nothing. That is evil. While “Spotlight” exposed up to 9% of clerical pedophile in Boston, one must be curious if this is not global. Is it not also about Pope’s Francis’ reign in Argentina, a reputation as a social justice warrior, where there has been a suppression of what must have been this moral infection, ignored.

Moral statistics are universal, almost ignored, and yet seldom lie. This is the argument of that Hippie Priest Father Richard Sipe, if one is tolerant of another “truth.” The documentation of http://www.bishop-accountability.org/ is so overwhelming, to deny, one must suspend the obvious, civil and tort documentation, and Vatican defrocking. This evil is not the sole province of the Catholic Church. This infections’ virility in cultures is inversely proportional to women’s rights.

Alexis de Tocqueville was to American Democracy as Detrick Bonhoeffer was to religion-less spirituality. He had a world view that resisted the global establishment “spin.” The clinch of secular globalism.

Alexis Charles Henri Clérel, Viscount de Tocqueville was a French diplomat, political scientist, and historian. He was best known for his works “Democracy in America” and “The Old Regime and the Revolution.”

“Recently, in a peculiar, rambling essay, papal adviser Father Antonio Spadaro SJ has caricatured white southern evangelicals as well as conservative American Catholics as ignorant, theocratic, Manichean (a major religious movement that was founded by the Iranian prophet Mani), war-mongering fanatics anxiously awaiting the apocalypse.” Sounds exactly like the democratic militarized decritum.

“Papal Advisers Bash American Christians in Bigoted Screed.”

The deeper one gets into the Roman Curia and specifically the Princes of the Church, with structural and managerial similarities to the handling of the Clerical Sexual Abuse scandal, denial and distraction, are often puerile, bigoted and tendentious, confusing the political and religious realms in an almost undeniable and partisan screed.

There is a strange parallel to America’s new civil war, Bernstein’s civil war, the secularization of a Judeo-Christian nation…..and why we left Britain.

It is the secular who particularly through modernization and rationalization, demand religion loses its authority in all aspects of social life and governance. The Church was wrong when it backed a literal interpretation of the Old Testament, justified the Inquisition and embraced the Nazis. Islam is wrong in its embrace of Jihad and a literal embrace of the Koran.

Conservative Christians, a curious claim, or attack, by the Vatican, are ultimately driven by “parenthetically” “clinging to their guns and bibles,” “a desire to affect public norms when subjected to religious morals….advancing a theocratic state. The landscape of religious America is complex, not selectively and exclusively guided by either the Tora, or the Tanakh, or the Koran, or the Old Testament or the New Testament, whichever or whatever is suitable.

The Roman Curia is currently an infected establishment, markedly similar to the Democratic and Conservative-lite “establishment.” It is not ready for prime time! Only Judeo-Christianity says:

“But I say unto you, Love your enemies, bless them that curse you, do good to them that hate you, and pray for them which despitefully use you, and persecute you.”

The concept of “Judeo-Christian values” in an ethical sense, is an assimilation of Judaism and Christianity. It is a Judeo-Christian scheme of morals.” It has become part of the “American civil mystic” since the 1940s.

Many feel there is a nexus, a great similarity with the aberrations in the social structure of politics and the transcendental. What is being discussed here is not religion, but Detrick Bonhoeffer’s’ “religion-less” spirituality. Hopefully this is the milquetoast transcendent universes that can even include atheists.

Most cultures just “drip” with the transcendent “pro-forma” of morality….standards by which we live, in Obama’s words, “ever evolving.” When cultures have aberrations, those aberrations can almost always be traced to a radical secular or progressive influenced deconstruction of the preternatural…a compromise of principles….anti-Gandhi.

Amazingly the Church is a great help in understanding the progress or decline of Judeo-Christianity. It simplifies to “give unto your God the things that are Gods.’ Give unto your Caesar the things that are Caesar’s. When a Church leans toward Inquisition, or Jihad, then the culture is off its ethereal rails.

It was that Frenchman Alexis de Tocqueville, perhaps the greatest commentator on religion in America of all time, who in the first half of the 19th century marveled at the unique role that the ethereal played in the young United States. Spirituality in American society and its vibrant and permanent interaction with politics and public morality is the foundation of our culture.

Tocqueville believed that religion was to be the source of America’s “greatness.” He said, as he searched for answers:

“I sought for the greatness and genius of America in her commodious harbors and her ample rivers – and it was not there . . . in her fertile fields and boundless forests and it was not there . . . in her rich mines and her vast world commerce – and it was not there . . . in her democratic Congress and her matchless Constitution – and it was not there. Not until I went into the churches of America and heard her pulpits aflame with righteousness did I understand the secret of her genius and power.”

“America is great because she is good. And, if America ever ceases to be good, she will cease to be great.”

Thus to apologize for America’s fallibility is to get lost in the imperfections of a noble humanity.

Tocqueville argues from the close interaction between moral principles and religious faith, and the need for a virtuous citizenry in a democratic state for spiritual governance…..not theocratic ideologies!

“Lovers of liberty,” he said, “should hasten to call the metaphysical to their aid, for they must know that one cannot establish the reign of liberty without that of mores, and mores cannot be firmly founded without beliefs.”

The American Founders intentionally created a secular state, not out of hostility toward religion, but out of respect for it. And, because they understood spirituality can be lived authentically only under conditions of freedom.

National heroes and champions respond to “winning” and “having the backs” of their comrades and their country. “Duty, honor and country” says it all and we salute you. But there is no clear objective in politics, as it addresses an abstractly contrived political landscape. Machiavellian politics is beyond the “all is fair in politics and war”, which does not square with the “ends justify the means.”

Some even wonder if McCain was so insulted by Trumps groundless political taunt “He’s a war hero ’cause he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured, OK?” “Perhaps he’s a war hero, but right now he’s said some very bad things about a lot of people”…..was not his vote on “skinny ObamaCare Repeal” just silly revenge. Is it not clear the Republican Establishment” does not support, even abhors, Trump populism?

The Democrats are now hard Progressive. The infection framed by the likes of the radical Maxine Waters. “It’s Time for Maxine Waters to Disappear” and the political fecklessness of a real warrior and national hero John McCain. His vote killed ObamaCare reform for now. Alas good men are fallible, most great men are bad (“Lord Acton”).

The Republican Party is now progressive lite. It is unable to deliver on eight years of promises. It is with the great “sadness of possibility” that America is on the cusp of a “Transformation,” away from big and bold ideas, a conservative identity, too afraid, timid and spineless to venture out from the status quo.

We are experiencing a deconstruction of “repeal and replace,” traditional values, freedom, liberty, principled capitalism, less regulation, constraints on government interference, and moving away from free market solutions.

The Church has an entrenched left wing establishment. There is an embedded bureaucracy even at the Vatican . The concept of which was captured very, very well by Sidney Powell in her book “Licensed To Lie.” The book is a frightening perspective on social justice corrupted. Imagine this within the Ecclesiastical Court of Vatican City State. It has become a permanent part of our political culture, lying has! This is the clerical establishments’ self-immunity in their oath to “do nothing that harms the Church”….extended to “do nothing to harm the establishment.” And there is this aberration within the Congress of these United States. These are the complexities of a secular and clerical “establishment”.

All too many of the cheers and jeers today in Congress are not for the advancement of the Peoples business but rather a salute to the bastardy ego of individual self-advancement. The country voted and it was not for the perpetuation of the “establishment!”

The electorate or a global catastrophe is the only thing that can re-unite America as it was after Pearl Harbor 12/7/41 and then again on 9/12/2001. Is it time? Is history demanding that trigger?

The once compatible JFK Conservatives and Ronald Reagan Democrats have morphed into a radical progressive elite that explains what is happening at the echelons of the fourth estate.

The Republicans off the reservation on ObamaCare should be dealt with by the electorate. The Democratic constituency should be thinned. It should be culled back from progressivism, if necessary, to the JFK liberal/conservative complementarianism.

There is a great danger of a transformation from the America of Tocqueville to that of radical progressivism of Sal Alinsky; to that of the Father Antonio Spadaro SJ’s version of an alt-Christianity.

As our moral and political leaders fail us, as human fallibility demands, remember:

“Americans” “do not hesitate to bring moral arguments rooted in Biblical faith into their public discourse.”

And regardless of the imperfections of religion,

“The safeguard of morality is religion,” he concludes, “and morality is the best security of law and the surest pledge of freedom.” Tocqueville