It’s getting a little tiring. All I hear all day long is President Trump is not what we expected. He’s not a good example to the rest of the world. He’s an embarrassment. Well, all I can say about this is: “Get Over it!” President Trump’s Personality is never going to change. And, frankly, I don’t want it to change. I want him just the way he is regardless of who he upsets on any given occasion.

We all knew this before the election. He is who he is. He is never going to change. Anyone who thought otherwise was just being optimistic at best, stupid at worst. No elegance in the oval office or in international relations is going to change the man.

Everyone loved that President Obama was cool. As you can see, that did us a lot of good. His legacy is eight years of nothing that will survive the current president. As for foreign affairs, most of it is already going to the trash bin of history. So, who cares how cool he was.

This goes also for the Presidents before him. Their personalities and behavior mean nothing. I don’t care about how they acted in public. I only care about results. And, this is why I accordingly, support President Trump. It is also why I don’t care about his tweeting. None of that matters to me. If he gets the job done, then he is worth another four years in office.

So, let’s stop complaining about his behavior. Lets also stop complaining about his tweeting. And, for God’s sake, let’s forget about Russia. I say, let President Trump’s personality run amok. If he continues to do the work of the people, I’m happy. If you disagree with his politics and policies, then complain about them. That’s fair game. But, if you are going to keep arguing about his personality, you’re going to lose my attention, and, additionally, the attention of a large portion of the voting populace.

I know this article is coming across as a rant. Well, tough! That’s exactly what it truly is.