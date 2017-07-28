The Great Pacific War: A History of the American-Japanese Campaign of 1931-33

Hector Bywater was a journalist with foresight. He foresaw the coming conflict between Japan and the United States in the Pacific. In his book, The Great Pacific War: A History of the American-Japanese Campaign of 1931-33, Bywater used an unusual method to make his point; he created a fictional historical account of an imaginable war between Japan and the United States. The real war that would occur sixteen years after publication of his book resembled the fictional account in an eerily similar fashion.

The book has weaknesses. Much of them are related to the time period when it was written. The world was a totally different place than it would be just a decade and half later. The world in 1925 still saw the British as the leading world power. The fledgling Weimar Republic ran Germany. The Bolsheviks were still consolidating their power in Russia. Japan was one of the world’s leading naval powers. The United States retreated behind isolationist policy. So Bywater’s own vision in 1925 deleted the German factor from his calculations. However, he understood the Japanese potential and comprehended Japanese geo-political moves. Bywater’s expertise was in naval technology. His book detailed the naval strategy under consideration by both sides. He anticipated moves and counter-moves which proved prophetically similar to the real strategy used by both sides in the Pacific War later.

Bywater understood Japan’s weakness was that they had very few natural resources. Her policies after World War I were to make Japan no longer dependent upon other countries. This policy of autarky could only occur through military campaigns. Japanese intervention in China was in part to acquire resources needed to build industry. In Bywaters’ novel, a military autocracy controlled Japan. He described these men thusly: “…feudal spirits still burn beneath a veneer of Western Civilization.” This certainly represented the real life autocrats and military chieftains who would lead Japan into war.

The goal of the original Washington Naval Conference in 1921 was to limit the building of capital ships. The ratio decided up appeared to favor both the United States and Great Britain. The reality was that the ratio actually favored Japan since their navy resided primary in the Pacific. Alertnatively, both Great Britain and the United States had two oceans to protect.

To show his point more forcefully, Bywater depicts the Japanese damaging the Panama Canal with a “suicide passenger ship” exploding in the Canal Zone. While no one could actually prove the passenger ship explosion was not accidental, Bywater’s point was that the timing made it suspicious. This foreshadowed later acts of suicide attacks by Japanese pilots at the end of the Second World War. Bywater detailed an unorthodox war within a conventional war. With the Canal damaged; the American Atlantic fleet had to go around Cape Horn to reach the Pacific.

The advantage resided with the Japanese. The United States had to fight with the fleet available in the Pacific arena at the beginning of the war with no reinforcements immediately available. At the beginning of World War II, the Japanese had a similar advantage as their Navy was more powerful in the Pacific. The US failed to build up its military after World War I. The weakened American Navy had to fight a war on two oceans. The Atlantic fleet fought the battle of the Atlantic as German submarines threatened shipping lanes and the ability of the United States to supply Great Britain and its own forces in Europe.

In Bywater’s novel, the Japanese attack American-held Guam as well as the Philippines. This crippled the US Navy’s ability to counterattack. In the real war, the Japanese used similar strategies. Bywater’s novel detailed a combination of air and naval battles that would be similar to the real thing. He even concluded his book with an American air raid over Toyko at the end of his fictional war. The only difference was that his fictional raid was a peaceful demonstration to the Japanese that they could no longer win the war. In real live, the Americans ended the war with two atomic bombs.

By using the novel format, Bywater attempted to reach a larger audience. Other authors, such as Michael Crichton have done this. Crichton detailed the scientific debate on global warming using this technique. The novel approach allows authors some leeway to detail important ideas while being entertaining at the same time. In Bywater’s day, novels had the potential to reach a larger audience.

Bywater’s writings have major points that need to be considered today. The first is the United States was a Pacific power as opposed to just European. In the 1920s, much of American diplomatic thinking looked east to Europe. While World War I fixated a whole generation of diplomats upon the European continent, the war was a global one with implications beyond Europe.

For Americans, the Spanish-American War turned America into a world power that extended to the Pacific. The war, as short as it was, was fought not just in Cuba, but also outside Manila. And most Americans today remain ignorant of the nearly four-year insurgency in the Philippines that cost more American lives than the actual war which garnered the possession in the first place.

The debate in the 2004 election centered on our relations with France and Germany which were damaged as a result of the Iraq War. This shows today’s diplomatic fixation with Europe nearly a century after the First World War. The is a failure of many diplomats and politicians to see the world anew. Bywater did see the world through a different lens by imagining the possibility of a major Pacific war between Japan and the United States.

The present administration set in motion the development of new alliances and the realization the world has changed. Europe is presently in decline, in particular the older portion of Western Europe. It is Asia that is in ascendancy. India and China are prepared for bigger roles in the world.

Bywater began to prepare Americans for a new world that included an alliance with Great Britain, another great naval power. In the early part of the 20th century, Great Britain faced various options including a closer relation with the United States to maintain its own power. Both countries were natural sea powers with a similar heritage. This formed the basis of a special relationship that’s still in effect today.

Another point Bywater remind us of is to “think outside the square.” Today, much of the world remains in flux. Much foreign policy establishments ignore the possibility of the present war on terror and the rise of the Islamic fundamentalist war against western modernity. One of the few intellectuals who saw the possibility was Samuel Huntington. His book, Clash of Civilizations, details the possibility of western conflicts with Islamic fundamentalists and China.

China’s threat against Taiwan and her challenging of American power in the Pacific through building islands is similar to Japanese moves between the two World Wars. Japan, using bases grabbed from Germany in the First World War, began to design a strategic plan to confront their most likely opponent – the United States.

China’s build-up of her navy and air force, as well as threats against Taiwan, represent similar movements. This is not to say a Chinese-American conflict is inevitable. However, it is a possibility which can’t be denied by American policymakers. Nor can these same policymakers ignore that Iran’s manufacture of their version of an atomic bomb will change the balance of power in the Middle East. This is something the Obama administration failed to consider.

Hector Bywater was one of those unique journalists who saw a world different from his colleagues and designed a scenario that proved prophetic. There was a similar debate in the ’20s and the ’30s about America’s role in the world. When Woodrow Wilson’s vision of a League of Nations was defeated, an old fashioned isolationism replaced it. Voices in the wilderness in both the United States and England were ignored.

General Billy Mitchell warned the American military that air power would trump naval power in sea warfare. He was court martial as a result. Many diplomats, including former Secretary of the Navy Franklin Roosevelt, rejected Bywater’s thesis since the distances would make such a war unwinnable. Not only did Bywater believe this war was probable, he also thought it was winnable. Meanwhile, Winston Churchill risked his political fortunes to warn his fellow British of the coming German threat. They ignored until too late.

Bywater correctly assumed American industrial power would prove decisive. The use of the military strategy of island-hopping would allow the United States to gain the upper hand. Where Bywater made a serious mistake was to assume that both sides would be equally harmed by war. After the Second World War, Japan lay prostrate and the United States became one of two super powers.

Diplomats are affected by their past. This narrows the worldview of those responsible for designing new policy. Many of the diplomats from Bywater’s day remembered the carnage that destroyed an entire generation in the trenches of France. They didn’t want to see a repeat of this. However, they were blind to the threats that faced them in both the Pacific and Europe.T