The Ghost of Independence Day 2017

By Plebius Common

And the headlines read on July 4, 2017, Independence Day: “Are you proud of the country today?”

Democrats Republicans

Yes 51% Yes 64%

No 45% No 39%

The first, and legitimate, reaction today is that this is the product of over a half century of radical progressivism. It took 70 years, from 1945, and a complicit and failing education system to get to this point. After our War for Independence, after our Civil War, after WWII and “immediately” after 9/11/2001, we were all united. Time, however, has a propensity to marinate pathos. Regardless of the blessings, there always will be a Lucifer, having everything one needs, and wanting more.

People might be wise to think of radical progressivism as slavery mandated to an existence of extreme ideology, excuses and victimization. Yet, people do what they believe. The rest is BS.

The great power of reasoning, no longer in our Ivory Towers of Academia, is corrupted with delusion, hatred, and political correctness, a substitute for rational thinking. Einstein left Germany apparently because of the militarization of Germany. That was his “trigger warning.” His “Safe Place” was Princeton, where he must have known America would “fight his battle” for life, liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. While his political compass was biased, his contribution to our victory, in WWII, was E=MC2. It took Robert Oppenheimer, Leslie Groves, and Edward Teller, history almost lost by planned edifying ignorance, the vision of these men is the “wall” that keeps America safe.

These struggles are an affirmation of the value of our War for Independence. July 4 is not only an aide-mémoire of our struggle and victory for Independence but a reminder that that miracle must be re-earned every day.

Will you “fight to the death” that for which you are not proud?

How has the left, as indicated by the above survey, essential made America anti-American? The indoctrination of youth is a proven method to enshrine a false ideology. Yes, there is the “Trump Hatred Syndrome.” The real story however, the “True News”, is the back story. How did we get here from? Oh, as recently as 1945 V-E and V-J Day? Forget about ideology or party affiliation, these survey numbers are disturbing.

One fairly undisputed fact is that for over half a century, our teachers have navigated from George Washington patriotism, to a swamp of negativity. The teaching mantra has shifted from patriotism, individualism and exceptionalism….to…. an overwhelming national pathology obscuring nobility, freedom and liberty. The generation which now has children in school, for the last decade, knows this is indisputable, Un-American and destructive.

Yes, here are, actually, people who blame America for the worlds’ tribulations.

The Left, Hollywood, and K-1 through K-12 education have indoctrinated a higher historical negativity into the class room absent any fair representation of American Blessings.

The “sins” of a fallible nation are totally out of proportion to our blessings. Does this not serve the “misery merchants” of Fredrick Douglas?

The “counter culture” of the 1960s has a remarkably successful strategy of taking over the educational institutions. Goebbels did it in Germany with the Hitler version of Edwards Bernays/ “Scientific Engineering of Consent” and the Nazi Youth Camps.

America does it with masked violent rioters. Hitler embedded SS Troops in the crowds, they cheered on cue, during Hitler speeches, and the crowds knew not to dissent. The lesson lives on, vigorously, in North Korea. Today, our media has been “outed” of their bias, prejudice and malevolent predisposition.

Thus today, that generation of radicals, the Bill Ayres, Sal Alinsky and the Cloward/Piven revolutionaries, with academic tenure, have taken over the learning institutions, the teachers unions, and control of the curriculum.

Legend has it that the Marshall Plan for Germany sought to reestablish the normal operations of the Germany system of higher education. To do this it was necessary to reestablish diversity, from overwhelming Nazism, the Nazism that Joseph Kennedy embraced.

European history is now nearly absent from American dialogue. Anyone know what Euro-Centric means? It means focusing on European culture or history to the exclusion of a wider view of the world.

What brings civilizations down, and possibly America, is when the “Elites” have lost confidence in the “Rightness” of their cause and, further, lose a rational balance for the nature of human fallibility. When this happens, the rest is just “Fake News.” This is the Cliff Notes to what happened to the British Empire.

The way to turn this around is a new generation of teachers. Teachers not committed to our “pathos” history. Teachers are needed who do not obsess on the “sins of our fathers”, disposition, violence and appropriation, and human fallibility.

What is needed is a focus on the ability to “rise above adversity” and conquer. Yes, America and the British Empire had slavery. What is unique is that we outlawed slavery, the British Navy enforced it, and we rose about it.

Ask this generation about this cultural evolvement and one will get blank stares. The horizon of the lost lessons of history. Obama’s sins of my father, excuses and victimization is more comfortable than “What if, and why not”?

There is a point at which, like North Korea, where a pivot is unimaginable without horrible violence. This is a lesson in the value of preemption.

How sad! Is this not our version of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” except our leitmotif is about life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness? What will it take to “wake up” the Sleeping Giant? We can only wish, no pray, a resurgence of a parallel “Independence Day Ghost of the Future” will be glorious.

There was no peaceful solution for Lucifer in heaven. That current mosaic is falling into place, today, with North Korea and Iran. Man must not only fight against evil, he must do battle to preserve the blessings.

Beware, Reagan wisdom,

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.”