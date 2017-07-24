Frank DeMartini on Running for Congress

A few months ago, a close friend told me I should get into politics. Since that time, I’ve been thinking about it. I’ve wondered what it would be: Frank DeMartini for Congress. As all of you know, I’ve always been interested in the subject. This goes back to high school. But, since the election of Barack Obama, it’s become a minor obsession.

So for the past two months, I’ve been thinking about it 24 hours a day. I’ve discussed it with family and friends. I’ve discussed it with religious leaders. And, I’ve prayed about it. Yes, I prayed. Because without the power of God, there is nothing I can do on my own.

After making the decision to seriously consider this, the next thought was what to run for and who to run against. I know Dianne Feinstein is running in 2018, in addition to all of Congress. A first time politician running for Senate is not feasible. I took that option off the table. Well, as Maxine Waters became more and more over the top, my decision became clear. I had to challenge Congresswomen Waters. She must be replaced. In fact, she goes more over the rails every days. Just yesterday, she held a rally in New Hampshire and not would even allow press to attend it. What is she got to hiding? Why is she being so secretive?

She is in a vendetta against President Trump. She wants him impeached. There is no rational explanation for this whatsoever. In fact, no one I know can understand where this is coming from. Is it simply because she wants to run for president in 2020. There is no other explanation.

So, now, I Frank DeMartini, must make the decision. And, I will be seriously considering it for the next three weeks. I will test the waters so to speak. In the next few days, I will start a Crowdpac page to determine whether I will be able to raise funds. I will continue talking to family and friends. The final decision will come from two people: My wife and God!

Keep watching for further developments. And, keep me in your prayers that I get the correct guidance.