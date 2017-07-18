The Failure of the Republican Congress

The Republican Congress has failed. Notice, I did not say the President has failed. I said, “the Republican Congress” has failed. Accordingly, it is time for either Ryan or Mitch McConnell to disappear. Neither of them appears to have the ability to whip their team together to pass a Health Care Bill. In fact, the only things they have been able to pass so far are meaningless procedural items. I have already written about Ryan’s failings in a prior article, accordingly, I will make this one primarily about the Senate.

McConnell’s Failing in the Senate

In all reference to Senator McConnell as the Senate leader, he’s got a tough job. The Senate GOP is made of many different factions. There are the moderates. There are the hard line Conservatives. And, additionally, there is the Tea Party Caucus which is a little of each. Every one of these groups has different goals. In furtherance of this, some of them are even RINO’s.

I can think of two such RINO’s off the top of my head, John McCain and Lindsey Graham. If all fails, then these are the first two the President should attack. However, that’s not going to really help as Graham is up for re-election in 2020 and McCain is up in 2022. So, we’re stuck with these two clowns for almost the entire Trump presidency. President Trump threatened today to get rid of the other RINO’s. He knows who they are and I’m sure his intent is to attack them just like he attacked is opponents in the primaries.

This is all coming to a head now because of the failure to Repeal and Replace Obamacare. Paul Ryan eventually got something through the House. It wasn’t what was promised, but it was something. So far, McConnell has failed miserably. He simply cannot get anything passed. In fact, just last night, two more Senators pulled their approval from the bill. Accordingly, the bill now appears dead. The latest Senators in opposition are Capito from West Virginia and Collins from Maine. Both were always a hard yes. Now, both are a no. Accordingly, it is finished. Mitch McConnell did not do his job. He must either walk away or find a way to fix this. And, President Trump must get involved.

Can President Trump fix the Republican Congress?

My only comments on this are simple. We will now see if President Trump is the deal maker he claims he is? Can he salvage this mess and prove the country was right to elect him President? For months now, he has been threatening to work with Democrats if the Republican Congress did not succeed. I cannot believe I’m about to say this, but maybe it is time.

Democrats have been saying they are ready, willing and able to help for a long time. Well, to pardon a phrase, “let’s call their bluff.” It’s time for President Trump to “shit or get off the pot,” as my dad said all time. President Trump should get in a room with Charles Schumer and Mitch McConnell and work something out. I don’t care what the plan is as long as something is done. Single Payer is not an option. Schumer must get off of that. He must come to the table with something that works for everyone. I don’t think he has a plan, but let’s give him a chance.

If he doesn’t have any answers, then the GOP should just repeal. But, repeal should not be the first solution. Repeal should be the nuclear option. Give Schumer a chance to do what Mitch McConnell could not. The Republican Congress has failed. Now, let’s see what the Democrats have to offer.

After all, the GOP ran on Repeal and Replace for eight years. The could not do it. Now, let’s see if both parties can do something. If not, repeal before the crisis become even worse. And, most importantly, before 2018 and the GOP loses one or both houses because of their incompetence.