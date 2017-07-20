A True Hero

Today I think the word “Hero” is used way to often by people to describe a sports star or an actor they like. While in some cases a sports star or actor may be a hero in most cases its not. Just being good or exceptional at your job doesn’t necessarily automatically make you a hero it just makes you good at what you do. The dictionary describes a “hero” as “someone who shows great courage or noble qualities.” Certainly all our founders, whatever their faults, are definitely a good example of heroes. Anyone who puts their life on the line for our country and its people are heroes. Nelson Mandela, Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King are just a few of the heroes of the civil rights movement and the list goes on.

But this article is about one specific hero. His name is John Sidney McCain III, the two term congressman and five term Senator from the state of Arizona. But just being a seven term politician doesn’t necessarily make you a hero. His path to that highest distinction began well before he ever dreamed of taking on Washington.

Like his father and grandfather before him (both were Admirals in the US Navy) by enrolling in the US Naval Academy and graduating in 1958. He became an aviator and flew attack and ground support aircraft. He was assigned to the Carrier USS Forrestal during the Vietnam War. In 1967, while carrying out air operations in the Gulf of Tonkin an accident caused one of the air to ground missiles to ignite causing and explosion that tore through the flight deck. 134 sailors were killed and 167 were injured. John McCain was among the injured.

After recovering from his injuries he continued to fly combat missions over Vietnam. Then in October of 1967, while making a bombing run over Hanoi, his aircraft was shot down. Seriously injured he was captured by the North Vietnamese and remained their prisoner till 1973. Over those six years he was constantly interrogated and tortured. When his captors realizing he was an Admirals son, they offered to release McCain in what was called “an out of sequence repatriation.” Meaning he would get bumped to the front of the list.

This is what McCain had to say about it, “I just knew it wasn’t the right thing to do. I knew that they wouldn’t have offered it to me if I hadn’t been the son of an admiral. I just didn’t think it was the honorable thing to do.” He declined the invitation and told his captors to resume with releasing them in the order of capture.

He retired from the Navy a Captain in 1981 and moved to Arizona. A year later, in 1982, he entered the world of politics. The injuries he sustain under the brutal hands of the North Vietnamese continued to plague him till this very day. Some days were worse than others but he fought through it because he felt that the American people deserved 100% of his attention every day.

Now Senator McCain is again in a fight for his life but the enemy this time is cancer. The technical term for this cancer is “glioblastoma” which is a very aggressive form of brain cancer. The life expectancy of patients with this type of aggressive cancer is 14 months. For a very small percentage of patients it could be as long as 5 years. As of yet there is no cure. John McCain is in for a tough fight with several rounds of chemotherapy and radiation ahead of him. But he has proven time and time again he is a fighter and as President Obama said when he heard of this, “John McCain is an American hero and one of the bravest fighters I’ve ever known. Cancer doesn’t know what it’s up against. Give it hell, John.” That is a sentiment most of his colleagues, from both sides of the aisle, in the house and the Senate have echoed. All of us here at “A Hollywood Republican” want to wish him a speedy recovery and our prayers and thoughts are with him and his family.