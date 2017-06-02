The left has become un-hinged. I’m sure you’ve heard this from every Conservative Pundit. Well, here it is from another. In my opinion, it’s time to Stop The Hysteria. It’s time for this country to get back on track and get to the business of politics in Washington.

The Election

On November 8, 2016, Donald J. Trump won the presidency in what could be called the biggest upset since the election of Harry S. Truman in 1948. Not only did he win, but he also won one of the biggest electoral landslides in a long time. And, he broke down the blue wall of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. Since that day, the DNC and its followers have gone nuts. And, it just keeps getting worse.

The tears, the riots, the suppression of free speech never stop. I could go on an and on. The message is not, let’s support the new president. The message is resist and revolt. Do not accept him. In fact, some have gone so far as to say impeach him ASAP. The reasoning: he’s unhinged and mentally unstable. The last time I read the Constitution, the standard for impeachment is “high crimes and misdemeanors.”

To all this, I say: “Give me a break.”

The first major protest after the election occurred on January 21 all over the country. This is the National Women’s March. For the first time in American History, we had an item called a “pussy hat.” Woman actually went to this march dressed in Vagina costumes and the new Pussy Hats. This was the beginning of the resistance. In my opinion, it should have been the beginning of stop the hysteria. The highlight of the day was the wonderfully crude speech by Madonna in which she said she wanted to blow up the white house. If you haven’t seen it, you can watch it here:

As you can see, she’s the one definitely un-hinged. In my opinion, there should have been an FBI investigation into this. Maybe she should be in jail.

And, then there is Ashley Judd. Her speech that day began as crude and rude and then went even further. It became disgusting. Frankly, I don’t need to prove how nasty a women she is. I can tell she is nasty just by the way she acts. It’s her craziness.

The Russian Hysteria

However, the worst craziness of all by the “resistance” is the Russian Hysteria. How this has gotten to where it is currently at, is beyond me. There is nothing that comes close. The main stream media and left blogs see this as their savior. It seems everyone in the Trump Administration has ties to Russia. If they visited Russia on vacation, they have therefore, become part of the conspiracy.

However, none of the conspiracy theories seem to hold water. Everyone, including the lunatic Maxine Waters, admits there is no evidence of collusion between Trump and the Russians. But, this doesn’t stop Ms. Waters from calling for his impeachment every time she opens her mouth. Maybe someone should do a psychological test on her. She is the the one who appears to be unhinged and unstable.

Regardless of the lack of evidence, the Russian investigation continues ad nauseaum. The hysteria gets worse with every unsubstantiated article in the Washington Post or New York Times. No wonder President Trump calls them all fake news. No one wants to go on the record. It is always, someone spoke to someone else who read a memo over the phone. But, of course, no one actually saw the memo.

Additionally, this brings me to General Flynn. Maybe, the esteemed General did screw up. He paid the price by getting fired. Maybe, he did something illegal. If he did, then he will go to jail. However, until found guilty, there is still a presumption of innocence in this country. At least, the country I know.

But, the Flynn incident takes this once step further. It leads to the firing of James Comey. Keep in mind, everyone wanted Comey fired. Especially the Democrats. However, when Trump fired him, it led to more hysteria. And, again, it led all back to Russia. And, of course, now Trump has committed obstruction of justice by firing the man everyone wanted fired.

Stop the Hysteria

This leads me to the point of this article. Stop the Hysteria. Stop it now. Until some evidence becomes real; enough. President Trump is president and will be for, at least, four years.

The loss in the election and hate for the President’s policies are therefore, unparalleled in American history. The snowflakes are actually calling for the end of Free Speech. I ask; has anyone one of these lunatics ever heard of the First Amendment? Does anyone care about it anymore?

Let’s get back to the business of politics in Washington. Let’s do whatever is necessary to help the people in the middle class. That is why President Trump was elected. He was not elected to deal with the craziness of one non-existent scandal after another.