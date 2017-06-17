The Fraudulent Mueller Special Investigation

How can anyone investigate obstruction of justice when there is no crime? Maybe I missed something. But, if Comey’s testimony has an element of truth in it, we learned Donald Trump was not under investigation for anything. President Trump was actually told this three times! As MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews acknowledged “the Trump colluded with Russia” case is all but over. The Comey testimony also showed Comey to be a sniveling snake who would do anything to save his job. At the same time, he did the bidding of his establishment masters. Accordingly the Mueller Special Investigation is a fraud!

Think of it this way, what did Comey do when he admitted under oath the Obama administration intervened in the Hillary Clinton email server scandal? He went public two days after Loretta Lynch met with Bill Clinton on the tarmac of an airport. Comey went so far as to kid about how Hillary Clinton violated law. However, he wasn’t going to recommend prosecution because she had no intent. He went beyond his own required duties and essentially allowed Lynch and the administration off the hook. What he did not do was resign when the administration intervened in the investigation acting like an arm of the Hillary Clinton campaign.

We could go on. Comey also admitted leaking information to ensure the appointment of a special prosecutor even though there was no evidence of any crimes by Trump or his campaign regarding the Russian attempt to fix the 2016 election. Nor did he resign when Trump asked him to take it easy on his friend Michael Flynn. Or, when he asked for loyalty. (Comey promised “honest loyalty instead).

There is no doubt Comey is unhappy over his firing. However, he knew it was in the purview of the President to fire him. Trump could even stop the investigation. What Trump did was not only legal but not an obstruction of justice. This is something Alan Dershowitz recently confirmed.

The reality is that the special investigation is less about truth and more about stopping the Trump administration agenda. This is the resistance. Robert Mueller’s team consists of hard core leftists, Clinton supporters and Clinton donors. The idea that Trump will get a fair hearing from this group is rather far-fetched. The recent leaks about investigating Trump for obstructing of justice beginning with the firing of James Comey is evidence. Comey is Mueller’s good buddy.

The real question is not the investigation. Instead, it is should Mueller recuse himself. He is too close to the main witness; James Comey. Further, should Mueller get such wide latitude? He appears to be taking such as he is going after Jared Kushner’s private meetings to set up secret contacts with the Russians and Kushner’s financial dealing with Russians. (Note to readers, administrations in the past have set up separate channels for meetings with foreign governments to carry on secret negotiations. The Obama Administration did this with Iran. There is even evidence Obama’s team met Iranians in 2008 before the election. This is a far worse scenario than what Team Trump did after the election)!

There is one reality. James Comey deserved to be fired for his participation in exonerating Hillary Clinton regarding her emails. Hillary walked from a crime that would have caused any soldier a dishonorable discharge or worse. Many go to jail for less. Trump had every right to ask Comey to publicly announce he was not under investigation when the media and much of the Democratic establishment was accusing him of that very point.

The bad news is that if Trump fires Mueller, it will cause a firestorm. However, the Mueller Special Investigation is fraudulent. Accordingly to preserve law, it is time to end this investigation. President Trump, take your hit now. With the various leaking, much of it illegal (and this is a good time to point out that James Comey’s own leaks may be illegal as well according to noted scholar Jonathon Turley), we are witnessing the attempt to reverse the 2016 election. This leads to my original question. How is one charged with obstruction of justice if there is no crime?