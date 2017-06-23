One of the few things I remember from Mrs. Cravens 9th Grade Asian and African studies class was a class on ethnocentrism. Websters defines ethnocentric as:

characterized by or based on the attitude that one’s own group is superior

Mrs. Cravens actually explained it a little different. She told us it meant judging another culture by standards in based upon your own culture. She also taught us it was bad to be ethnocentric. I remember this clearly. I didn’t understand it at the time. But, now I do because of my vast travel experiences. And, I agree with her: Being ethnocentric is bad!

Well, unfortunately, America has become an ethnocentric culture. And, what makes matters worse, we have become ethnocentric within our own country. We have gotten to the point where we condemn anyone who thinks different than us. That is the collapse of tolerance.

Foreign Ethnocentrism

Here are some examples regarding foreign cultures. Americans love dogs and cats. We see them as companions. We see them as friends. They comfort us. They give us unconditional love. However, many cultures eat dogs. One example is China. Instead of understanding this, we condemn them. So, we try to impose our morals upon them by forcing them to change their culture. This is being ethnocentric. We are not right. They are not wrong. It is a different culture.

Another example is Sharia law. To our world and the western world on the whole, Sharia law is evil. We do not agree with any of its tenants. However, in the traditional Muslim world, it is revered and followed. We condemn them because we believe we are better. They condemn us as well for the same reasons. Regardless of how you feel, it is not our right to force them to follow our culture in their own country. And, the opposite is true as well. They should not condemn us for not abiding by Sharia Law.

I could give you many examples of this, but for now two foreign examples are plenty. However, one of the reasons I’m writing this article is because we seem to have become ethnocentric within the United States as well.

Domestic Ethnocentrism

Today I was informed that my state, California is exhibiting ethnocentrism. Apparently, last January, California began banning state approved travel to four states. According to CNN, this has now been increased to eight. The ban is pursuant to AB 1887 in California. The states are: Kansas, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, South Dakota and Texas. And the reason: these eight states do not agree with California, morals, ethics and culture on social issues.

In yesterdays announcement, the reason given for adding four states to the list is that they do not treat the LGBT community the same as California. So, regardless of how the people in Alabama and Texas may think, the state bans travel to those states. It doesn’t matter that people in Alabama or the other states think differently. California knows better. It is judging other people based upon what may or may not be religious beliefs that are different than the California legislature. This is wrong.

The entire country is based upon the concept of Federalism. Federalism means that each state controls its own government and it’s own laws and regulations except for those rights granted the Central Government in the Constitution. Well, now California feels differently and thinks they are better.

This is wrong. It goes against the First Amendment and the whole Constitution. We must cease our ethnocentrism. It is fine to judge our behavior based upon our own morals and culture. But, let’s get over condemning people just because they think differently.