Part One: The Decline of the Investor Class (This is part of a three part report on the Decline of the Investor class and the Rise of the Minority Entrepreneur)

For the GOP and conservatives to make inroads among minorities, we need to pivot out of the current debate framed by Democrats and communicate directly to those who are entrepreneurs and members of the investor class. Based on past voting data, African-American and Hispanic entrepreneurs are more likely to vote GOP than their peers. African Americans with investments vote Republican at triple the national average. The GOP’s message of economic freedom and free market resonates with minorities who have taken control of their future by owning a business or investing.

It is time for conservatives to open a new debate on free market rights: Specifically the right of Hispanics and African-Americans to take control of their economic future with minimal government interference. As this report shows, it is not just enough to appeal to this group. You must also create more successful entrepreneurs and a wider investment class. Since 2007, the investor class among most American groups including minorities has declined. The importance of the investor and entrepreneur can be seen by surveys.

Surveys conducted by Americas Majority Foundation in 2011 during the hight of the Tea Party movement found investors with $25,000 or more in their retirement plans more likely to be members or supporters of the Tea Party by significant margins. Black and Hispanic investor class members were twice as likely to support or be members of the Tea Party than non-investors. (1) The late Richard Nadler, when he was the head of Americas Majority Foundation in 2004 observed:

“By the end of the Clinton administration, most Republican politicians were happy to regard the investor class as a force that would work to their inevitable benefit. Few of them considered the matter more deeply or gave any thought to how to expand the investor class or make it more Republican.”(2)

Since the beginning of this century, Republicans have thought less on how to garner this force, in particular among minorities, much less the general population. With the rise of Populism, little thought is still given to creating a new generation of investors and entrepreneurs.

After the Great Recession and slow growing economy, the idea of designing a strategy that appeals to the investor class seemed foolish. But, the Tea Party movement which sprang up in 2009 showed the way. They pushed the deficit and domestic spending to the top of the electoral agenda. This allowed Republicans to sweep the House and make significant inroads in the Senate. The Tea Party could be classified as the revenge of the investor class. The ideas behind of the rise of the investor class in the last third of the twentieth century still provides opportunity for Republicans to move the free market forward.

Richard Nadler in his “Worker Capitalism” research found African-American members of the investor class voted Republican at a rate of 21%. However, this is still lower than what it should be.(3) African-Americans who earn more than $100,000 voted Republicans 19% compared to 44% of Hispanics and 58% of Whites. In the case of Blacks, this has represented nearly triple of what Republicans received since 2008. Hispanics numbers are significantly higher than what Republicans won since 2008. (4) The only time the GOP won 40% of Hispanics in a Presidential election was 2004 with George Bush, who emphasize bread and butter issues. (In Texas, Bush emphasized Republican issues of economic growth, better education and traditional values. Many Texans followed his lead as Texas Republicans have done better among Hispanics than Republicans did on a National level).

In two separate surveys conducted after the 2010 election, Americas Majority Foundation found that between 37-39% of Hispanics and 20-30% of African-Americans had retirement plans of $25,000 or more. (5) Pew’s Study Wealth Gap Increase Between White, Blacks and Hispanics reviewed data among different demographics. It found that among Hispanics, 26% had a 401 K. 11% had a IRA. 5% own stock. This is a a total investment averaging $42,000. Thirty percent of Blacks had a 401K. 11% had an IRA. Another 7% owned stocks. Their total net worth is $34,000.

While this represents a reduction from the five previous years, it does show many minorities have significant investments, even in recessionary times.(6) If holding $25,000 or more in investments doubles the likelihood of African-Americans to support the Tea Party, there is significant potential to bring more African-Americans and Hispanics into the GOP. Data mining and specific channel advertising have made communicating a message of economic liberty with these investors and entrepreneurs feasible.

Throughout this century, self -employment and businesses among minorities increased faster than the general population. African-American business ownership grew by 60% from 2002 to 2007 before slowing down to 34% from 2007 to 2012. Hispanics grew by 45%. Plus, both demographics were involved in more startups than Whites.(7) According to the census bureau, there are nearly 4 million Hispanics business formations and 2.6 million Black business formations this century. Hispanics make up 20% of new entrepreneurs and Blacks make up 9% in 2016. (8) Chauncey Alcorn in Fortune observed that 40% of new businesses are started by Blacks, Latino and Asian owners compared to 23% two decades ago. Alcorn observed:

“African-American entrepreneurs look to new business opportunities out of necessity, because they have lower education levels than their white peers.” (9)

For many minorities, forming new businesses is as much due to lack of opportunity where they live and they create their own opportunities.

Small business owners in urban areas know first-hand the effects of oppressive regulation, licenses, fees and taxation. Most major urban centers are controlled by Democrats. The biggest victims of their policies are minority business owners. Republicans should seize the issue of Democrat over-regulation of business at every level of government and hold Democrats responsible for those policies at every level. Democrat class warfare rhetoric runs counter to the interests of many Hispanics and Blacks, whose own businesses and investments are threatened by taxes and regulations proposed by Democrat office holders from Alderman to President Obama. Richard Nadler noted:

“In 2003, President Bush enacted two more pro-investor policies: reductions in the capital-gains tax and the dividend tax. The dividend tax was a new issue for most people, even in Washington, and was academic for many voters since dividend payments to 401(k) s aren’t taxed. But it passed, which it probably would not have done ten years before.”

Contrast this to Obama ‘s strategy which increased both capital gain and dividend tax. This hurt Black and Hispanics who saw their own income decline. With the number of Hispanics and Blacks who have financial interest in reduced taxes and capital gas increasing, Republicans have an important wedge issue to use within minority communities. Republican strategists often detail how they will campaign among minorities every election. However, as election-day draws closer, Republicans seem to forget minorities as they use GOTV programs to concentrate on their base. An Illinois state wide candidate in 2010 told a researcher from the Illinois Policy Institute there was no need to have minority outreach programs since it was waste of time and expensive. But even a Democratic stronghold like Chicago has more nonaffiliated Hispanic voters than registered Democratic. Hispanics, represent a quarter of million voters. (10)

Mark Kirk barely won his Senate seat in Illinois and Bill Brady lost his governor race in 2010 by 30,000 votes. But, if Brady would have matched what Scott Walker received among Black voters in Wisconsin and what Perry won among Hispanics in Texas that year, Brady would be governor. Illinois would have been spared a massive tax increase instituted by Pat Quinn which drove businesses away. Presently, Bruce Rauner is struggling to save the state from past Democratic policies that threatened to bankrupt the state. Rauner received nearly 40% of Hispanic voters in his 2014 election and was able to reduce Democratic votes in Cook County. He talked bread and butter issues that appealed to many Hispanics voters. (11)

Democratic policy in Illinois hurt many minority business owners throughout the State. Republicans failure to court that vote in 2010 allowed those policies to go in effect. African-American and Hispanic investors and entrepreneurs cannot be ignored in competitive states and districts. Beyond the investor and entrepreneurial classes, Democratic policies constituted a wedge issue that Republicans used to increase their share of minority votes. The conservative research group Resurgent Republic produced a study on Hispanic voters’ attitudes in key battleground states. It demonstrated a serious flaw in Republican and conservative strategy in dealing with minorities.

The Resurgent Republic found 40-45% of Hispanics consider themselves conservative. (12) But Hispanic conservatives in the key battleground states Florida, Colorado and New Mexico only gave Republican candidates 45 to 61% of their votes. (13) Only 26% of Hispanics are registered Republicans in Florida. Those numbers are even lower in New Mexico and Colorado. This shows Republicans have problems attracting minorities with sympathy for Republican issues. (13) Thirty percent of African-American voters view themselves (14) as conservative. But African-Americans vote some 30% percentage points behind Hispanics. Republicans have not even attracted 20% of African-American voters since 1960 when Richard Nixon received 35%.

The American National Election Study found 90% of black conservatives voted for John Kerry in 2004. This has been the Republican high point in this century since Republicans were even worse in 2008, 2012, and 2016. If Bush received just 20% of African-American vote in 2000, he would have beaten Al Gore by 1.5%. This would have doubled his winning margin over John Kerry in 2004. (14) For Republican strategists, a key to winning Hispanics and African-Americans begins with obtaining the support of those within the minority communities who should be natural allies of the GOP. Conservative voters have given the Republican Party their vote 82% of the time over the past three Presidential elections. Is it a logical assumption Republicans should attract a larger share of conservatives Hispanics and African-American voters? (15)

There have been studies to show wealthier Hispanics and even Blacks are more likely to vote Republican. As previously mentioned, Sean Trende noted that 44% of Hispanic and 19% of Blacks earning $100,000 vote Republican. This exceeds the average of Hispanic and African-Americans voters support of the GOP. Republican campaigns should use specific channels to reach conservative Hispanics and African-Americans with middle to upper middle class incomes and investment portfolios while simultaneously using similar channels to reach minority business owners in urban areas. The biggest loss of net worth among Blacks and Hispanics occurred from declining home values. The housing crash caused 35% of Blacks and 31% of Hispanics to have either no or negative net household worth.(16) If anything, government housing programs that encouraged more home ownership backfire as many Blacks and Hispanics found their American dream foreclosed.

The investor class strategy shows Republicans want minorities to regain their wealth. Minority voters provide crucial margins in many battleground states. With the Senate in play and the House up for grabs, every vote counts in 2018. To ignore minority voters in the future will concede many states to Democrats. Battleground States like New Mexico, Missouri, Wisconsin, Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Colorado, Michigan and Virginia are states with heavy minority population. Republicans have an opportunity to increase their Senate majority in 2018 plus keep the White House in 2020.

One question is: Can Republicans find the right strategy to win? In 2004, George Bush won nearly 40% of Hispanics. In the process, he won the 2004 election. Donald Trump gained ground among blue collar white voters in 2016. Plus, he added more minority voters from 2012. If Bush had not done as well among Hispanics, John Kerry would have been elected. Trump’s ability to gain a few additional minority voters along with increases in blue collar White votes in key Midwest battleground states led to his victory. (17)

Many Hispanics and Blacks are concerned about budget deficits, higher taxes, higher food prices and the price of gas. These are issues that favor Republicans. There are many reasons for Republican failure with minorities. But this election was an opportunity for Republicans to make inroads. Many Hispanic and Black communities are suffering through depression like unemployment. Minority communities that once had thriving businesses are now littered with closed signs. If you can convince at least 70% of conservative Hispanics and 50% of Black conservatives who are investors and business owners to vote Republicans, then Republicans can make significant inroads into minority communities. This would knockout one Democratic key linchpin for victory in 2018 and beyond. If Republicans follow the right strategy in highlighting these issues among others, we won’t be talking a close election but a rout similar to 2008. However, only in reverse.

Gallup shows the decline of the investor class since 2007. As the following chart shows, with the exception of those whose income over 100,000; every other group saw declines. The Middle and upper Middle Class saw significant drops in participation in the investor class since the Great Recession. Two thirds of those with incomes between $30,000 to $74,999 were members of the investor class. However, this was reduced to 54% by 2017 for a drop of 13% . And, among those earning between $75,000 to $99,999 the decline was from 85% to 75%.(18)

The Stock market lost half its value during the Great recession. Many investors removed their money from the market or took money out to survive periods of economic difficulty. The rise in the stock market has made up the difference in what was lost. However, many of the Middle class did not reinvest and did not participate in the market’s rise. This has helped in the decline in income and wealth of many within the Middle Class during the Obama recovery.

From 2001 to 2008 From 2008 to 2017

U.S. adults 62 54 -8 Annual household income Less than $30,000 27 21 -6 $30,000 to $74,999 67 54 -13 $75,000 to $99,999 85 75 -10 $100,000+ 88 89 1

Both College graduates and those without degrees saw reduction in investor class participation. But, those without college degress saw bigger drops in participation as members of the Middle Class. Many blue collar workers not only saw themselves without jobs but they also saw their nest egg disappear. 83% of College graduates were members of the investor class before the Great Recession. But, at least 78% of College graduates were members of the investor class. But, those without college degree went from 53% to 43%. Many of these workers became Trump Republicans during the last election. Accordingly, Trump made significant gains among blue collar and non college graduates voters.

College graduate 2001-2008 2009-2017 Yes 83 78 -5 No 53 43 -10

Whites saw declinea from 66% to 60% from the Great Recession. Black dropped from 40% to 36%. But Hispanics, saw the biggest drop from slightly over half to only 37%. This represents a drop of 14%. As we will see later in this report, Hispanics are starting new business and creating new wealth either by self-employment or small businesses. This rebuilds communities.

Race/Ethnicity 2001-2008 2009-2017 Non-Hispanic whites 66 60 -6 Non-Hispanic blacks 40 36 -4 Hispanics 51 37 -14

While the stock market performed well in 2017, few Americans benefited from this bull market compared to past bull markets before the financial crisis. Many have not returned to it. However, part of the reason is the changes in the job market. Labor participation among men in the prime ages of 25-54, in particular the less-educated, declined from 96% in 1967 to 88% in 2016. Men with high school degrees or less education went to 83%. Seven million or more working age men are outside the labor force. This has hurt many of the communities.

And if they are not working, they are unable to save or participate in the investor class. Not only does this cause constraints on production but it leads to labor shortages. The construction industry requires 500,000 to 600,000 construction workers over the next several years. (19) With these workers, the ability to save for the future will be crippled and worse. They will be dependent upon a social security system that is starting to implode financially as more workers are retiring with fewer workers supporting the system.

The past century has seen economic and wage growth. In a report for Americas Majority Foundation on Forces affecting future coalitions, JD Johannes polled voters in Kansas in the General elections. 48% of his respondents answered they were just treading water. 38% stated they were falling behind. 47% of citizens walk a tight financial tightrope with very little to cover unexpected expenses. (20) JD Johannes observed:

“Voters are disillusioned by the current slow economic growth because their reference point is the Post World War II economic boom. Failure of the prevailing economic agreement to increase economic growth and wage growth could cause voters to look for a different solution and even reject the underlying tradeoff. The Post War expansion was an anomaly within a larger historical anomaly. WWII devastated the industrial capacity of Europe and Soviet expansion along with other countries tipping socialist/communist limited their economic competitiveness. The US and Canada were among the few major market economies ready to resume business in 1946. Thirty-years later, Europe and Japan caught up.” (21)

The recent slowdown has made it more difficult for many Americans to save for the future. The impact of this will be seen within the next three decades as our social security system becomes overburdened as many Americans depend upon social security and less on their investments and savings.

There are competing theories about the current low-growth era. George Mason Donald Boudreaux sees small incremental changes in innovation which leads to steady but slower growth. This improves quality of life. Northwestern University Economist Robert Gordon is more negative. He views the past growth of the industrial revolution is unlikely to be replicated. His pessimistic view is starting to take hold. We are constantly told to accept the new norm of slow growth. The past administration was the first since Hoover’s to have no year with growth exceeding 3%. The third theory is from John Tamny. He sees continued growth through classic market economic solutions This include tax reduction, reduced regulations and a stable dollar.

The big debate is where we go. Right now, we live in a world of Keynesian theory on steroids. An administrative state controls much of the economy and slows growth down. The EU in Europe and our own administrative state has been instrumental in slowing growth. But, there are forces outside of the state that prosper in spite of government policies.

The fracking revolution in the United States has released fossil fuels, in the past thought untouchable due to cost. The United States is now a leading energy producer. This threatens OPEC’s domination. However, Obama was determined to end the Fracking revolution and make it more difficult for fossil fuel companies to be profitable. The fate of this battle of entrepreneurs versus the bureaucracy determines whether we continue on the path of slow growth or enter the world of John Tamny or even Donald Boudreaux’s world of sustained growth that improves daily lives.

The Great Recession and the slow recovery afterwards saw many Americas living month to month. 61% of eligible workers dipped into their 401K. One third of Americans have no savings. (22) With the rise of the investor class, Americans took control of their retirement savings. Everyone knows Social Security and Medicare are unsustainable and insolvent. The decline in the work force during prime years will cause Social Security and Medicare to become broke even quicker. JD Johannes noted:

“The voters who are not so keen on accepting the consequences of bad decisions will gladly have the government solve it for them. Even people who were somewhat prudent, but still short will be susceptible to having government solve the problem. The progressives have already made some moves in this arena with the DOL issuing regulations that make it more difficult for Financial Advisors to provide services to savers just starting out, 12 regulations that would allow states to create and mandate participation by small businesses and the ‘myRA’ program managed by the Federal Treasury Department. By making it more difficult for Advisors to work with small clients, people will default into using the State administered programs.” (23)

The result will be government control similar to what many states have for their employees already. The track record of many States retirement plans gives one pause in going this direction. If conservatives and Republicans don’t have a strategy to rebuild the investor class, then the left will design an alternative plan which relieves workers of investing. It will do it for them.

As Richard Nadler observed, when voters have skin in the game, they are more likely to vote Republican. But what happens if government is the final guarantor of savings? JD Johannes wrote, “Retirement savers don’t care much about quarterly returns. They care about growth over 15, 20 or 30 years. The market cap of the NYSE and NASDAQ is $25.8 Trillion. According to the Federal Reserve, $7 Trillion in equities are held by mutual funds. An additional $13 Trillion is held by Households and Not for-Profits. For many in the investor class, the long term is what matters. While there have been significant reductions in the investor class, 54% of Americans are still part of it.

JD Johannes added this threat:

“Voters see executive compensation increase and upper management rewarded while voter’s wages and portfolio’s muddle along, they may be more willing to accept the position of the Progressive Populists or the stagnant corporatism of Democrat Party because it will appear like they are addressing a problem to be solved. It may take only one more serious bear market where savers watch their accounts decline while executives escape unscathed for a new Progressive Prevailing Economic agreement to take hold.” (24)

Republicans need to advance programs that move economic growth and re-energize the American dream of workers. If the Trump administration fails, many of his supporters will move left toward Bernie Sanders’ populist socialism. That will include many Trump Republicans. 37% of Hispanics and Blacks are part of the investor class. Economic policies that raise their income will increase their number. In the case of Hispanics, over half were already members of the investor class before the Great Recession. But the 14% drop in Hispanics as members of the investor class may prove an additional obstacle in Republican efforts to attract Hispanics.

On the political aspect of increasing the investor class, Richard Nadler concluded:

“Portfolio ownership is associated with higher margins of support for a capital-gains tax cuts among blacks and whites; among retirees, private-sector workers, and government employees; among men and women, both married and unmarried; and among Democrats and Republicans, rich and poor…Because of Americans’ increased experience with markets, policymakers must rethink their traditional aversion to policy models that include personal capital accumulation. Tax-free savings for education, health care, first-time home ownership, and small business start-ups are increasingly popular among a rising population of worker capitalists.”(25)

Create Capitalists and you create supporters of Capitalism.

Footnotes