The Rise of Minority the Entrepreneur Part 2

While many a minority entrepreneur is retreated from the investor class, they are becoming business owners as the Kauffman Foundation recorded in their 2017 surveys. It says 24% of new entrepreneurs are Hispanic, 9% are black and 7.5% are Asians. A total of slightly over 40% of new businesses are started by minorities. Twenty years ago, only 22% of businesses were formed by minorities. So we are witnessing an entrepreneurship revolution invisible to many Americans. However Black, Hispanics and Asians are now becoming capitalists.

While Hispanics and Blacks have seen their overall wealth decline because of the housing crisis and reduction of the investor class, many Blacks and Hispanics are taking their fate in their own hands. Much of this is due to necessity. As the Kaufmann Foundation report on entrepreneurs noted: “The Rate of New Entrepreneurs coming from individuals who are not unemployed and not looking for a job (i.e., “opportunity” entrepreneurship) was substantially higher than at the end of the Great Recession.” Throughout much of the Obama administration and following the Great Recession, necessity became the mother of entrepreneurship. However, as the recovery proceeded, business creation became less for the reason of necessity but opportunity. As Kaufmann observed, “The largest share of “opportunity” entrepreneurship occurred at the height of the “Roaring Nineties,” and the smallest share was in 2009 at the end of the Great Recession.

The share of opportunity business creation also decreased in the recession of the early 2000s. And, it increased in the following growth period in the mid-2000s. It is important to note, however, that, although the motivation for starting businesses when economic conditions are weak and unemployment rates are high may differ from the motivation behind those created in stronger economic conditions. Many of these businesses eventually may be very successful.” For many minorities, it is necessity that drives startups. (1)

In 2015, Hispanic owned businesses hit the 4 million mark nationally. This represents 23 percent more than last official census release and represents a growth rate of 15 times the national average.

Since 2012, 750,000 new Hispanic businesses have formed. This represents 661 billion dollars in revenue. The growth occurred in Midwestern and Western states, including Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. Hispanics moved into the Midwest because of many factors including lower cost of living than in other regions like California. The West Coast still continues having the largest number of Hispanic business with over 1 million. However, Hispanic growth in business startups are up over 20% across the country. (2)

Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce observed:

“Hispanic businesses are the future of our nation’s entrepreneurial activity… The remarkable gains our Hispanic business community has made in the past year are both inspiring and encouraging — our members are proud to be the future builders of the American economy.”

Cesar M Melgoza founder of Geoscape added:

“The more you do the math, the more you realize that Hispanic businesses are not just part of the future, they’re also a huge component of our present economy. Our leaders need to understand their importance in driving the American economy, and they will only grow in importance in the future.”(3)

While the majority of businesses are still run by men, women owned businesses grew four times the rate of male owned business. Nearly 90% of women owned businesses are were sole proprietors. The only employee is the owner. These businesses produce $1.6 trillion dollars in revenues. Many of these increases came from Black and Hispanic women. One reason is that many Hispanic and Black women are the sole financial head of their household. Therefore, necessity is a significant reason for this trend as Black and Hispanic women start their businesses to have a job.

From 2002 to 2007, black owned business grew by 60%. However, this slowed down to 35% because of the Great Recession. Since then, Black entrepreneurs are growing. There are over 2.6 million black businesses.

Census bureau data shows that Black entrepreneurs are 75% more likely to be younger than 35 as opposed to non-minorities. This is a trend across all minorities. Their firms are younger and more likely in business less than five years. Approximately, 13% of Black businesses have been operating less than five years. As minority firms grow and mature, they provide wealth to the community. Minority firm that existed more than 22 years earn ten times more than those less than five years old.

9% of Black companies are family owned. Family owned firms outperform single owner businesses in sales and employment. Firms with multiple owners have five times the employees and revenues than single owner firms. 25% of minorities don’t use financing and nearly 60% use either family or personal savings. Therefore, minorities depend less on startup financing than non-minorities.

Nearly double non-minority businesses use private business loans compared to minority. But, minority owners are more likely to seek additional financing for business expansion. However, much of this comes from family savings, their own assets and credit cards. Minorities are twice as likely to be unwilling to seek private financing. This does hamper business expansion because businesses which receive private loans have higher sales and employment.

Black and other minority firms are an important aspect of the economy. At least 40% of businesses in the following states are minority owned: Hawaii, District of Columbia, Texas, Florida, New Mexico, California and Georgia.(5)

Babson Global Entrepreneurship Monitor research shows Blacks look to form new businesses out of necessity because of lower education levels than white peers. Additionally, they have limited access to employment opportunities and financial resources. (6)

38% of black businesses are in health care and social assistance, repair and maintenance, and laundry services. However, blacks are moving into advertising, auto dealerships, barbershops and beauty salons. World Wide Technology from Saint Louis is the largest Black owned company. It is worth more than 2 billion dollars and founded by David Stewart. Other black businesses generate millions in revenue. This includes Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions; Bob Johnson’s RLJ Company and advertising agency Global Hue. (7)

While Black businesses lag behind the growth of other groups, black businesses are growing. Economics professor, Thomas Boston at Georgia Institute of Technology says Black firms attribute this deficit to the fact that Black entrepreneurs start out with less money. They were hurt more by the recession. While growth in Black Businesses slowed from the 60% in the years leading up to recession, it was still 35% from 2007 to 2012.

Malcolm Crawford, founder of a minority business association in Chicago stated:

“Entrepreneurship is just not pushed in our community. We teach our children to go to college so they can get a good job. We don’t have any place for them to come back and use what they learned at college inside the family business.” (8)

The growth of black entrepreneurship occurred when the economic prospects for many blacks declined over the past months. Many blacks have left the investor class or suffered from the housing crisis. This growth can begin an economic renaissance within the black community and begin the process of creating wealth among Blacks, allowing them to discover capitalism.

Connie Evans, President of the Association for Enterprise Opportunity observed:

“Business ownership is the greatest equalizer in wealth disparity. In our study, which took more than a year to complete, researchers found that the gap in average wealth between Black and White adults decreases from a multiplier of 13 to 3 when you compare the wealth of business owners by race.”

Evans point is that Black ownership leads to wealth creation for blacks. She added:

“Most Black-owned businesses are small businesses, which often hire from the communities they serve…Assuming these firms hired mostly Black people from those communities, it could reduce the rate of Black unemployment to about 5 percent. That would give even more people the chance to provide financial stability for their families, positioning them for success in life, while strengthening areas that need an economic boost the most. Entrepreneurship mustn’t be stifled, but rather nurtured and supported. It’s the pathway to the kind of change that can transform entire communities.”

If Black owned firms matched what other privately held firms, Ms. Evans stated this would create an additional 600,000 jobs and add 55 billion dollars to the U.S. economy. As she paraphrased the famous John F Kennedy quote, ‘A rising tide lifts all boats.” Evans point is that what many leftist declare trickle-down economics is what the black community needs. She further notes, “It’s the perfect time to remind people that entrepreneurism is a powerful vehicle for economic change, one that can and does make a difference for many communities— including the Black community.” (9)

Evans mentions that many black companies suffer from what she noted, “The Wealth Gap, Credit Gap and Trust Gap.” The Wealth Gap translates into less income and assets from friends and family to invest in business. Whereas, the Credit gap decreases access to formal credit or high rejection rates from banks. You add the Trust Gap which many blacks feel exists when approaching traditional financial institutions. However, many blacks are overcoming these obstacles. As Evans discusses, the case of Ardina Pierre who started her own herb shop and found help through a non-profit Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs where she obtained loans to help grow the business. (10)

