Dangerous Times

Washington DC is the seat of power here in the United States. This is where our representatives are supposed to be looking out for the welfare of the American citizen. As we have witnessed too many times in the last decade our well being appears to be the last thing on our representative’s minds. Whether Democrat or Republican both parties have put their own self interest above all else. And we can see by the fact that nothing has really gotten done there in decades that this doesn’t appear to be changing.

However, one disturbing trend has also reared its ugly head and the word to describe that trend is “Intolerance”. This lack of tolerating the other persons position is not exclusive to our representatives but it is a trend that appears to be rampant across our country. The far left and the far right feel the other side has nothing useful to say and it has gotten to the point where neither one even tries to get a dialogue going.

The word “Compromise” has been making the rounds on all the talk shows lately regarding the meeting of the minds in Washington. So far THIS year neither side is willing to put their heavy artillery down and talk. Maybe it’s just they really don’t know what that word “Compromise” means. So let’s make this simple.

“A Compromise” by definition is when a settlement of differences is reached where each side makes concessions for the common good.

Pretty clear and straight forward. No confusing legalese or political double talk to cloud the issue. Why then all the confusion? Why all the hate filled rhetoric? I shudder to think that is all the politicians have left in Washington. It would be a sad state of affairs if that were true. But after what happened on the baseball field in DC last week hope seemed to flourish anew. We will see if this spirit of co operation will last out the week. I truly hope it does for all our sakes.

“A house divided against itself cannot stand. I believe this government cannot endure, permanently half slave and half free. I do not expect the Union to be dissolved — I do not expect the house to fall — but I do expect it will cease to be divided. It will become all one thing or all the other.

Either the opponents of slavery, will arrest the further spread of it, and place it where the public mind shall rest in the belief that it is in the course of ultimate extinction; or its advocates will push it forward, till it shall become alike lawful in all the States, old as well as new — North as well as South.”

This was delivered by Abe Lincoln on June 16, 1858 before more than 1,000 delegates meeting in the Springfield, Illinois, statehouse for the Republican State Convention. There he was talking about slavery but it still rings true as a warning to us all today.