Think Outside Box with Trump

By Plebius Common

Start thinking “outside the box” when intellectualizing about President Donald Trump.

A very renowned and respected Doctor Charles Krauthammer is confused about the phrase,

“Trump Claims FBI Director Told Him He Wasn’t Under Investigation.”….three times!!!”…

Here’s what Trump told Comey — and projected to the entire world — in his letter firing him:

“While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau.”

http://talkingpointsmemo.com/livewire/trump-says-james-comey-he-wasnt-under-investigation

“One of the most controversial episodes of the Watergate scandal, the so-called “Saturday Night Massacre” came on October 20, 1973, when embattled President Richard Nixon fired Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox and accepted the resignations of Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus.”

Nixon was under investigation, proof existed, and everybody knew it. Here we have FBI Director James Comey saying there is no investigation of Trump. In most minds, this should have given Trump permission to fire Comey, for cause, without fear of impeding an investigation “of” Trump by Comey.

FBI James Comey was fired on the advice of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein who must have known about all ongoing investigations at the time. Why does Krauthammer ignore this, or does he?

“As Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein wrote in his memo recommending that Comey be fired, the FBI director “was wrong to usurp the Attorney General’s authority on July 5, 2016, and announce his conclusion that [the Clinton email case] be closed without prosecution. It is not the function of the Director to make such an announcement.”

http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/the-administration/332644-comey-got-fired-will-clinton-get-indicted

Professor Allan Dershowitz is a staunch liberal of the JFK conservatism ideological wing (JFK, Conservative by Ira Stoll ).

“Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz told CNN’s Don Lemon on Tuesday night that President Donald Trump was well within his rights to fire former FBI director James Comey, and that there was no need for a special prosecutor in the investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.”

http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/05/10/dershowitz-trump-justified-firing-comey-no-special-prosecutor/

And then there is the advice of the incidental radical George Lakoff,

“Berkeley author George Lakoff says, ‘Don’t underestimate Trump”.

“The unassuming Lakoff is an accidental radical, the rare academic who has stepped outside the confines of his discipline and attempted to scale the battlements of real-world electoral politics. When asked whether he was depressed that his message is still not being heard in the political world, he said, “it’s frustrating, and I can be outraged, but I don’t get depressed. Every day I do something worthwhile and positive.” It’s all about the framing.”

Hillary and the democrats are still spoiling for a fight over the “lost election”. Read the whole article for a short journey into semantics and cognitive dissonance,

“Lakoff’s message is simple, but it is couched in the language of cognitive linguistics and neuroscience. The problem is that political candidates rely on pollsters and PR people, not linguists or neuroscientists. So when Lakoff repeatedly says that “voters don’t vote their self-interest, they vote their values,” progressive politicians continually ignore him. His ideas don’t fit in with their worldview, so they can’t hear him.”

http://www.berkeleyside.com/2017/05/02/berkeley-author-george-lakoff-says-dont-underestimate-trump/

This is how President Trump eviscerated the solid political bench in the 2016 primary of sixteen very worthy candidates.

Beware, this kind of truth, from the “enlightened liberal bench” begets radical progressive hatred!