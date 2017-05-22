Robert Mueller – What Next?

Robert Mueller is now the special prosecutor for the Trump Russian/Collusion investigation. But, there is more to find out. If Robert Mueller follows all leads, we might have answers to questions which need answers. This is not just about Trump colluding with the Russians to gang up on poor Hillary and steal the election, but something even more. Namely, did the Obama administration abuse FISA to spy on Trump? What Rod Rosenstein’s memo on Comey shows is that Comey’s own conduct toward Hillary Clinton’s email server is now also on the table.

Those who have read the book, Shattered know Hillary’s team decided to pursue the Russian stole Hillary’s election after November 8th. They wanted to give Hillary Clinton a historical reason for her defeat while de-legitimizing Trump’s election victory.

Trump’s own behavior over the past two weeks made it easier for the Department of Justice to appoint a special prosecutor because of his various tweets about Comey’s firing. This is one of the moments where Trump became his own worst enemy. He gave his enemies the sword to swing at him.

Comey’s own performance on the Hillary Clinton email server comes front and center. Comey must have notes of meetings with Obama’s DOJ. Do these notes show the FBI was pressured while investigating Hillary Clinton? (I note Putin gained control of 20% of our uranium reserves during Hillary Clinton’s tenure as at the State Department. Meanwhile, Bill Clinton received six figure speaking fees. Their foundation reaped millions in donations at the same time. Maybe we might find notes on this as well).

Most important is whether the Obama’s administration abused the FISA system. Did they not only spy on Trump’s election team but also did the intelligence community illegally leak information to the media with the intent of undermining the Trump administration? These points matter because our government is asking us to trust having access to private communications to combat terrorism. Will Americans find themselves potentially under watch by the same government? Will any future Congress trust the executive with this expanded power? And, how do Americans trust our intelligence agencies if they are willing to undermine a democratically elected President?

If our intelligence agencies use their power to undermine a Presidency, it is a threat to our Republican government. If government agencies use secrecy and expose private conversations of our President with foreign leaders or the media, then our agencies are affecting a coup against elected leaders.

For the past eight years: The IRS harassed conservative groups; Government has spied on reporters; and, abused FISA. For many of us, trust in government is declining. If Trump is forced from office, you will see a complete collapse of trust, especially if nothing is done to Hillary.

There is more evidence Hillary violated laws, not Trump. Yet, Comey and Obama’s DOJ allowed Hillary to go free on the email server. Any soldier would have been dishonorably discharged or jailed because of this crime. Read the original Comey statement. He all but convicted her. However, he refused to recommend prosecution, a statement that occurred after Loretta Lynch met Bill Clinton on the airport tarmac.

Robert Mueller can restore confidence in government if he allows facts to lead him. But, it can’t be just a witch hunt against Trump. It must go beyond Trump’s possible collusion and investigate whether Obama’s DOJ covered for Hillary Clinton.