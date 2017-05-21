The Ignition Event

By Plebius Common

“On Sunday, 28 June 1914, at about 10:45 am, Franz Ferdinand and his wife were killed in Sarajevo, the capital of the Austro-Hungarian province of Bosnia and Herzegovina, by Gavrilo Princip. The assassin was 19 at the time and a member of Young Bosnia. He was one of a group of assassins organized and armed by the Black Hand. The event led to a chain of events that eventually triggered World War I. “

“The attack on Pearl Harbor was a surprise (?) military strike by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service against the United States naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii Territory, on the morning of December 7, 1941. The attack, also known as the Battle of Pearl Harbor, led to the United States’ entry into World War II. The Japanese military leadership referred to the attack as the Hawaii Operation and Operation AI, and as Operation Z during its planning.

Beware, history is therefore, the standard. Any civilization, tribe, city, state or nation that descends into tyranny, like North Korea, or Germany in the Hitler era, there is no solution but creative destruction. That is the historical secular standard. It is the mythical orthodoxy being the creation of hell.

The world is winding its way through a peaceful period (sic), WWII to recent, increasingly consumed by the resonating violent factors within ISIS, North Korea, Russia, China, Iraq and Iran. If, and when, these factions unite, therein lies a tipping point between peace and war.

The menu of incidents will be many until a “strategic and surgically limited” outbreak of major hostility, but one could start with:

The Ignition Events

• The 60 Tomahawk Cruise missile attack on the Syrian military airfield of Shayrat on April 6, 2017. It is a return of global accountability and responsibility, along within the global spectrum of “Strategic Patience” and principled cowardice. The “obligation of power is to lead”.

• A foreign policy statement is obscured but evident in high level statement. Speaking Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” 4/10/17, Secretary of State Tillerson, expands on what the rest of the world takes away from the missile strikes in Syria: “The message any nation can take is if you violate international norms, if you violate international agreements, if you fail to live up to commitments, if you become a threat to others, at some point, a response is likely undertaken.”

• The embrace of radical extreme Sharia Islam is all too similar to America’s embrace of radical Nazism, National Socialism, Hitler’s ideology, not today’s Nationalism, in the early 1940s. The global creep is reasonably like the Inquisition. This is a cultural “event”.

• “Lucca, Italy (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson issued an ultimatum to Russia on Tuesday: Side with the U.S. and like minded countries on Syria, or embrace Iran, militant group Hezbollah and embattled Syrian leader Bashar Assad.” Syria’s chemical weapons attack and the Tillerson visit to the G7 on 4/10/17 underscores the beginning of the alliance of “like minded” nations states, the axis of Russia, China, Iran, Iraq and Syria against the G7 and diplomats from Muslim-majority nations including Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. The coalition of both sides, will there be a diplomatic solution or war?

• “Pyongyang, April 11 (Reuters) – North Korean state media on Tuesday warned of a nuclear attack on the United States at any sign of U.S. aggression as a U.S. Navy strike group steamed towards the western Pacific.”

• With the US aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson headed toward the Korean Peninsula, after the USA just launching missile attack 4/6/17 at the Skeyrat air base in Syria, the Korean Peninsula has never been so close to a military clash since the North conducted its first nuclear test in 2006.

• “Russia Moves Military to North Korean Border, Prepares for Nuclear War”, April 2017. President Putin warned citizens living in the Primorsky region via Khabarovsk that if there was a strike against nuclear facilities inside North Korea, the atomic contamination could spill across the border into Russia. Therefore, a radioactive cloud will reach Vladivostok within two hours,” said a Russian nuclear scientist.

• U.S. drops “mother of all bombs” in Afghanistan, 4/13/17. It had an explosive force equal to 11 tons of TNT. It was aimed at the center of an ISIS cave complex in Afghanistan. The bomb set off a massive pressure cave that would have crushed the life out of any fighters hiding in the cave. Afghanistan Says MOAB Killed 94 ISIS Militants and did major massive damage to the tunnel complex.

• Russia has unveiled five-story military base on Alexander Land in the Arctic Ocean’s Franz Josef Archipelago. The top-secret polar complex, painted in Russia’s red, white and blue, can house warplanes and 150 troops. Comes as Russia looks to lay claim to region’s enormous oil and gas reserves thought to be worth £23 trillion. http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4421072/Russia-unveils-new-Arctic-military-base.html?ITO=1490. This is similar to China’s South China Seas aggression.

• U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Friday (4/28/2017) the threat of an attack by Pyongyang against Japan and South Korea is real and urged the U.N. Security Council to act “before North Korea does.”

• “NORTH KOREA, reported on 5/6/2017, has built islands containing secret military facilities to launch nuclear missiles without its enemy’s knowledge. Dubbed the “Sohae islands” by the group, Damen Cook, lead research associate for geopolitical analysis group, the Strategic Sentinel has revealed that the North Koreans may be using the islands as alternative launch pads as global intelligence agencies find out more and more about the main facility in Sohae. http://www.express.co.uk/news/world/800762/North-Korea-latest-build-secret-islands-nuclear-missiles.

• U.S. Airstrikes Hit Syrian Military Vehicles for Violating ‘De-Confliction Zone’. 5/18/17

• And it was ______________ that started WWIII. And it at that moment, it was clear, crystal clear, to the political dogs of obstructionism, they learned again the hard way, the difference between constituency and country!

World War II

If Germany rewrote the history of the Holocaust to satisfy Iran it is a mistake. If Supreme Court history is rewritten to soften the Dred Scott decision, it is a mistake. Harvard Seeks to write Puritans out of its alma mater. Is it to satisfy the political correctness of race and identity? Is this beneficial to inclusion and antithetical to the wisdom of

Those who will not study history are doomed to repeat it.

The blog, “December 7th, 1941,” said:

This is the back story, for those that care. And, that story rests always on the fringes of “Given enough time and research, I can justify anything.” The JFK conspiracies of” Oliver Strone, are, true or untrue, threads of the same cloth.

There are those that blame Truman for the bombing of Japan. In reality, the responsibility and accountability lay squarely at the feet of Hitler who we appeased until he did what he said he would do which was to move aggressively against the world. And it is the wisdom of Lord Acton,

“Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men, even when they exercise influence and not authority; still more when you super add the tendency of the certainty of corruption by authority.” “Despotic power is always accompanied by corruption of morality.”

If one intellectually jumps to crucify a particular president, then, the over arching span of ideological history is lost on a low information academic. Research Stephan Fran Cohen.

Preemption

Buried deep, is the untold story of preemption. True leaders can take action, of which the negative, what happens had they not acted, can never, and is never proven. Accordingly, it is tough love. This is a concept beyond understanding of the Ivory Towers of Academia and political ideological slavery.

Therefore, we are rapidly approaching the cusp of WWIII. We have no one to blame but ourselves for not preempting evil.

Therefore, do the people forgive Roosevelt for getting us into WWII? Absolutely! Could he have then prevented Pearl Harbor? Absolutely! It is preemption! Revenge and reparations is the salve of a coward’s soul.

President Buchanan (Left Lincoln a disaster we call the Civil War). Obama (left Trump a global simmering powder keg). Chamberlain (left Roosevelt Hitler and WWII). And, Kerry (who left Russia, Iran and Syria to fight another day). These events have something in common.

Had these leaders acted with resolve, the essence of preemption, they then would have saved hundreds of thousands, if not millions of lives. This would have made them something other than militarily ignorant. Hiroshima and Nagasaki killed and maimed many hundreds of thousands. But, those two bombs saved millions of American and Japanese lives that would have certainly died in an invasion.

The inescapable is,

“The obligation of power is to lead.”

And when the powerful do not lead, then there is a universe of cowardice and consequences. That is why Reagan said,

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.”

That is why a Republic is important. The people, therefore lead through their elected officials.

Redefining history is to lose the wisdom of experience. And as with 9/11/2001, certainly when WWIII ignites, then, political idiots will unite. You see, they will again feel they have skin in the game.

In any “event,”

“If you wish for peace, prepare for war.”