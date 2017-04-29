Shattered Glass Ceiling

By Plebius Common

America is almost as divided since the civil war. The cultural rifts are only a symptom of that. The core dysfunction comes at an educational, religious and cultural level. Constitutional bulwarks like freedom of speech and religious autonomy are at risk. There was a time when we believed,

“I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it”.

No more, no more, say no more! Once this thought was said in understanding, now a moniker of free speech suppression. The intellectual world has infected the physical world.

The NFL has wussified football by an increasing number of penalties, regulations and definitions of “unsportsmanlike conduct.” And yet there will always be the whining, the bruises and the concussions. At some point this is the game, or there is no game.

Man learned in the Garden of Eden that once you took a bite of that apple, you own it. Once the glass ceiling shatters there is an onus, a duty to embrace responsibility and accountability. There are choices, gender neutral, in that arena, excuses and victimization or individualism and exceptionalism. Choose! The “truth” lies somewhere between denial and deceit.

“In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” – George Orwell

“A lie told often enough becomes the truth.” – Vladimir Lenin

The “isms and phobias”, sexism, racism, Islamophobia, homophobia et al, are slowly gravitating from a cauldron of extremes to a moderation of a cultural evolution (Obama “evolved” on same sex marriage). Are we evolving from Judo-Christian to secular?

To make proper use of God given talents, it is allowed, appropriate and encouraged, in some, not all, cultures. Men and women will never be equal even under the knife.

The law of attraction is Darwin’s Law. There will always be equal opportunity abusers, whether they are malevolent social or political manipulators. Authenticity is losing its value.

Our culture is well versed on the reality of “men with a “woman-izing gene.” Little is said about woman with a “man-izing gene.” Darwin smiles as “snowflakes” run to their safe places unable to deal with “Darwinism.” The inevitable concession that survival of the species, objectionably a corrupt form of the “fittest”, with DNA selection. Stephen Hawking may not survive the core of Margaret Sanger-ism. The wise opine, learn to live with it. And the word “live” does not suppose, suggest or accept surrender.

“Saudi Arabia elected to UN women’s rights commission.” Where are Judd Ashley and Madonna Louise Ciccone when needed?

Rationality must prevail as it did in the vast realm of equality, voters’ rights, woman suffrage, slavery, and the decadent existence of female suppression with culture that oppresses and suppresses females, nurtures the very existence of female genital mutilation, and the false narrative that justifies evil in the name of a God. Even Einstein’s pantheistic God of Baruch Spinoza would rebel.

Natural law is being twisted and tortured from the rational to the confined arena of the Claire Underwood’s of our times. Natural Law and Darwinism will prevail.

Is it a form of reparations and revenge denied when Eve took that first bite of the apple? And yet, few hold her responsible for man’s humanity. Humanity implies fallibility. Thus, if one lives, mainly, notably in the margins that will always exist, in some form, then the misery merchant market is extremely exploitable.

Thus our culture has the very fertile landscape of sexual harassment defined as involving the making of unwanted sexual advances or obscene remarks. “Unwanted” is subjective.

Compare other religious traditional values against the back drop of the consensual secular marketing by the main stream media of talented female broadcasters, and commentators whose ratings are suspiciously related, in a weighed factor, after talent, to the sexual-ization of feminine pomp, circumstance and exposure by wardrobe styles which demand modesty shields and careful camera angles. And they embrace the benefits or why do it? What do they know that they are not admitting responsibility for?

Do the women want it any other way, other than the unrealistic utopia? If one does not want to attract, do not be attractive. Why is there so little understanding of why the Middle East cultures want women in a whole cloth bag? Why is that far worse than “unwelcomed advances?” Is it a necessity of natural selection? Or, is there a universal solution. “Go where the grass is greener for you.” This is freedom.

Sexual harassment, a political toxicity, the murder of chivalry and gentility. If it were like “abortions,” the murder of viable fetuses, then the government subsidize it.

And it is a factor of Lord Daltons “Power corrupts.” The extremes of traditional values cannot exist as acceptable when harm is done. But, the middle ground is the very foundation of cultural norms and Darwinism. A cultures priority is “do no harm.”

Hypocrisy of the Left on Sexual Harrassment

There are a set of rules for Roger Ailes, Bill O’Reilly and Sean Hannity.

O’Reilly was fired after anchoring the network’s flagship show for two decades amid claims by a dozen women of sexual harassment. The complaints – detailed in the following hyperlink article – range from staring, leering and grunting to inappropriate comments. And, in the case of his ex-wife, choking (never corroborated).

http://www.wnd.com/2017/04/oreilly-goes-public-after-fox-ouster-youre-going-to-be-shaken/#q17uR7wC8jaiD4lT.99

There are different rules for Bill Clinton, John F Kennedy and Warren G. Harding.

And how do the women figure in all this, now and then? One might start with an analysis of Claire Underwood of the House of Cards, Nancy Botwin of “Weeds” and maybe even Patty Hewes of “Damages.” Their evil mechanics conceal a carefully constructed façade of excuses and victimization. Underwood exploded with her brick-walled mansion of wickedness.

The Glass Ceiling

The glass ceiling was broken for ruthlessness, an extreme beyond sexual harassment. Are there not women today who more than fit this moral metal form, fit and function? Are there not women today, the struggle for equality, who would not exploit this crack in Freud-ism for profit? And yes, there are real victims. But, they will prevail on facts not false or flimsy narratives.

These women, the other half of most any encounter, are strong and determined individuals. They don’t want to be coddled. And, they have a healthy if not disfigured ego, often, like men, a false vision of themselves. They can be just as cold and calculating as any man. Welcome to the shattered glass ceiling. They are endowed with a ruthless pragmatism which is often shored up with the Rush Limbaugh psycho – analysis of what has been labeled “Feminazi”, a term used pejoratively to describe either feminists who are perceived as extreme or radical or women who are perceived as seeking superiority over men (rather than equality).

This is the world of Ashley Judd who pontificates: ‘I Am a Nasty Woman.’

This element of the women’s movement against sexual harassment is real, and appropriate. Let’s face it however, there are few cases of reverse sexual harassment. Accordingly, the psychology of this is intense. Is this not evolving into a anti male-establishment war on men, by a few. Much like Black Lives Maters, which asserts aberrations as epidemic, it creates a false narrative around policing, where the greater good demonizes the lesser evil of Natural Law?

Fox News

The Murdock Family is very much in the liberal fascism arena. They therefore, use sexual harassment much like racism is used today. If you can’t win the argument against conservatism on its merits, label your opposition a sexual harasser. Not that some of this isn’t true. A slavery of thought and action will always exist. It is fallibility.

There is a point at which corporations are not solely beholding to their stock holders. But, equally as important, they must be serving their country, their culture and “We, the People.” If they surrender to the rules for radicals, then they are wussies.

“Since taking over two years ago, James and Lachlan Murdoch seem determined to rid the company of the old-guard culture, Judeo-Christian philosophy or moderate conservatism, on which their father built his empire, albeit for profit.”

“James Murdoch ….had most aggressively moved against Mr. O’Reilly. The same happened in July, when Roger Ailes, who founded Fox News with Rupert Murdoch, was forced to resign amid his own sexual harassment scandal.”

And then there was,

“And Then There Was Hannity. Bill O’Reilly. Roger Ailes. Megyn Kelly. One by one, the biggest personalities at Fox News have left the building.”

“…The naked opportunism of Debbie Schlussel, who obviously felt she’d get in on the dog pile going on over at Fox News and casually tell a tale of propositioning by Hannity years ago.”

Sean Hannity appears to be fighting back.

“But if anyone has come out a winner, it’s Hannity. According to Nielsen Holdings Plc, from Dec. 26 to March 26, his show averaged more than 2.8 million viewers – a 47 percent increase from the same period a year before.”

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2017-04-27/and-then-there-was-hannity

The women got a payday. Yes, a few entitled conservatives live to fight another day. Is it time for an Alt-Fox News? Has Rupert surrendered? Is Tucker Carlson next?

“Rules for Radicals” is a Sal Alinsky tool for organizing all low-income people. The effective Alinsky strategy for Roger Ailes was:

“The major premise for tactics is the development of operations that will maintain a constant pressure upon the opposition.” It is this unceasing pressure that results in the reactions from the opposition that are essential for the success of the campaign.”

The corollary for the Alinsky attack on Bill O’Reilly was:

“”Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions.”

Judeo-Christian philosophy dictates that mission and goals are lofty. The fallibility of a spiritual man is supreme. Thus the Alinsky strategy of “morality abstractly contrived” is:

“Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.” If the rule is that every letter gets a reply, send 30,000 letters. You can kill them with this because no one can possibly obey all of their own rules.”

Bill O’Reilly, is a talented and fallible man. However, all humans are fallible. He is a moral piker compared to the lothario former President Bill Clinton. Dare to make the comparison? And on this issue, how the press shielded former President John Kennedy, who accordingly, put Bill Clinton to shame on the Don Juan circuit. JFK had a certain discretionary elitist class not available to Slick Willie. And do we need reminding, the same “offended” women tolerate this, some possibly reveled in it?

In a world of “imperfects” the radical progressive cannot prevail on the merits of the argument. But they nearly own the universe of “excuses and victimization.” Thus, the go-to arguments are always sexism, racism, bigotry, homophobia and Islamophobia, to name a few. “Isms” et al must exist, as man is fallible, and it is the cache of the misery merchants.

The reason Liberal Fascism were and are mostly left-wing, starts with the New York Times. This is important because of political intrigue and the Bernays scientific engineering of consent.

There is a battle for power going on between sons and wife of Rupert Murdoch and Rupert. And this coalition is not conservatives. In fact, they are the generation before millennials, X? Their friends are all liberal. Their wives are progressives. One of their wives works for the Clinton Foundation.

Why does the New York Times break the story?

“You know what I think I’m going to do a story on what a sexual harasser Bill O’Reilly is.’ That is not how it happens.” The same was true for Roger Ailes.

And then they hit Hannity. Will the Murdock’s fold their business model there also? Carlos Slim is the New York Times Soros puppeteer. He carries water for the liberal fascists. Carlos Slim wants no wall, so he can send his drug cartel poison into the USA unencumbered? The Hispanic/Mexico link to narco “trafficars” is similar to the Kim Jong un exportation of labor, part of wages paid directly to Kim Jong un, for the benefits of a new era of economic slavery.

Accordingly, tithing to family,(Mexico), or gangs (narco gangs) or country (North Korea) is as fungible as a return on a slavery investment. Are there ever any sexual discrimination suits in North Korea, the Middle East, or Mexico? In a noble culture there is a tendency to forget degrees of separation from the downtrodden….“ “I cried because I had no shoes until I saw a man who had no feet.”

Paraphrasing, “The Murdock’s are linked to the Clinton Global Initiative. One of the wives (Rupert wife?) the back narrative of this New York Times story, ‘You can’t keep the man (O’Reilly) on the air. Accordingly, you just can’t. This is embarrassing. It’s embarrassing to us. It’s embarrassing to dad company. You can’t do this.’ And the fact that the story ran on The New York Times was such a profound shock, sadness, and embarrassment that they felt that had to do something. That is why it started on The New York Times is crucial. The Times is not just appearing out of nothing out of the ether.”

With all this focus, why are some asking if these women would last a microsecond in a Muslim Sharia country? Not excusing bad behavior. It is generational and political. But rationality might suggest, “If one can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.” If the Murdocks lose sight of money versus ideology, they may be the next CNN. The viewer will ultimately decide.

“Therefore, Sean Hannity Defends Fox News Co-President Bill Shine, Warns of ‘End of FNC as We Know It.”

Ted Turner’s CNN got upstaged by Rupert’s FOX. Is it time for the Rupert FOX suspenders to get snapped by a new comer?

Yes, first it is education, then religion, then news. “Fox is not going to be the way it is for long. There is a massive – shakeup coming, and it is generational. It is generational and political. It is like anything else. Nothing ever is constantly the same. There is change everywhere. But, it has been amazingly easy to sit from a distance. And, watch this, it’s amazing how easy it appears, at least to me, that this massive and rapid transformation is occurring.”

Breitbart, Roger Ailes, Bill O’Reilly, Sean Hannity, Lou Dobbs, Neil Cavuto, Tucker Carlson, Greta Van Susteren, Peter Schweizer, Steve Bannon, Geraldo Rivera (the alt-liberal), and – there’s a great start right out of the gate, a resurrection of “Fair and Balanced”. Then just have desk people read the news.

http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/04/20/rush-limbaugh-oreilly-departure-not-natural-campaign/

Are “Liberal Fascism” and “Radical Progressivism” the new morality abstractly contrived? If so, where are we headed?

The snowflakes are melting. Are the women of today more like Claire Underwood and Ashley Judd types?

Or, alternatively, do we have a solid deep bench of the Joan of Arc, Golda Meir, or the Margret Thatcher champions. Yes, we do! And they scare the hell out of radical liberal fascists. Choose.

One rarely wins by firing the referee after the game. Accordingly, do not get distracted with the argument of “approving of sexual harassment.” The world of excuses and victimization is the progressive priority.

Rather focus on the hardened trade craft of individualism and exceptionalism for the solution.

Yes, men and women should be equal, until the difference. Then,

“vive la différence”