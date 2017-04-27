How Radical Is Trump?

There was a time when even Democrats favored tax reform that included reducing marginal tax rates! In the 1980’s Richard Gephardt and Bill Bradley had their own tax reform that significantly reduce tax rates. It competed with Reagan’s own proposals. Even Jerry Brown proposed tax reform when he ran for President in 1992. He wanted marginal tax rates at 13%. The Obama bipartisan commission in 2010 designed a tax plan which lowered both business and personal marginal rates at the top. Additionally, it designed ideas to reduce spending to lower deficits!

Trump’s tax reform could work if Democrats can remember there was time, not long ago that they too favored tax reform which included lowering marginal tax rates. In the area of health care, Democrats were willing to accept free market reforms in the late 90’s. But today, no Democrat would even consider reforming, much less replacing, Obamacare. It doesn’t matter that it is imploding and may not survive the year.

The irony of Trump’s election is that Trump is probably the most liberal Republican elected. He is closer to Richard Nixon, who expanded the welfare state, as opposed to Ronald Reagan. The past weeks showed Trump is a pragmatist and willing to change his mind. Who would have thought he would declare China no longer guilty of currency manipulation, but get tough on Russia? Kind of makes the Russian-Trump collusion a dead issue. Or, maybe Putin simply didn’t get what he paid for.

Trump’s foray into Syria and dropping the Mother of All Bombs in Afghanistan doesn’t necessarily mean a change in his Middle Eastern policy. However, it does show Trump is not afraid to use force to defend American interests. In the meantime, he also sent a message to our enemies that this is not the Obama administration.

His executive orders, in particular in the energy field reversing Obama’s war on coal and the Dakota pipeline, also sent a message that America is open for business.

There were hiccups along the way. The first is Paul Ryan rushing the Obamacare repeal before he managed to get his own party to support it. Additionally, the legislation front has been slow. Tax reform is in limbo and Health care reform is still in the planning stage. It leaves one to wonder why the Republicans were not ready to have a health care bill on the President’s desk in short order? It is not like they hadn’t talked about it for eight years or so?

The biggest accomplishment of Trump first 100 days is getting Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court. This will have ramifications for decades. In and of itself, this is worth the first 100 days.

The reality is that much of Trump’s agenda is hardly radical. Trump’s immigration wall was supported by many Democrats as part of their immigration reform in 2006. Anyone who has been paying attention, will know that after Trump’s reform, the number of illegals will essentially be the same. However, he is trying to remove the criminal elements of the illegal population.

His tax plans has its origin on compromises which even many Democrats approved. He is calling for infrastructure spending, something that Democrats favored in the Obama’s administration.

Trump is showing that the most radical forces are not Republicans or Trump but Trump’s opponents. In reality, it is the Democrats who have moved toward a Democratic Socialist party. There really is no radical Trump.