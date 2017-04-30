Mars, God of War

Part IV

“To Boldly Go”

Since man first looked to the heavens and watched with fascination as several small but bright points of light regularly marched across the sky, the planet Mars has always been a major player. The word “planet,” termed by the Greeks to describe these heavenly bodies simply means wanderer. The Romans named these nightly wanders after their most important Gods. One of them was Mars, the God of War. Since Mars always appeared blood red in the heavens, they naturally named it Mars in honor the God of War. Mars’ two moons, Phobos and Deimos, are named after the War God’s twin horses. They pulled his chariot across the heavens every night. Their names mean “fear” and “Panic” which is appropriate.

In 1877 when Italian astronomer Giovanni Schiaparelli, that’s right the man the Schiaparelli crater on Mars is named after, turned his new, more powerful telescope towards Mars he witnessed a fantastic sight. He saw dozens of lines crisscrossing the face of the Red Planet. Familiar with the Venice canals, he assumed these geological marking were the same. Canali, in English means channels or Canals. The discovery of these “canals” sent human imagination working with all kinds of what now would be ridiculous theories. Most centered around a whole new advanced civilization on Mars. One of the first in published form was H.G. Wells infamous “War of the Worlds.”

Wells’ “War of the Worlds” first appeared serialized in 1897 in England by “Pearson Magazine” and in the US by “Cosmopolitan.” It is without a doubt one of the best works of Science Fiction ever written. And, certainly the most famous. But it wasn’t until 1938 that the Martian invasion Wells wrote about went mainstream. It was Halloween night when CBS supposedly began their normal evening of music. Most listening did not suspect when the music was interrupted a minute later by a news bulletin it was really “The Mercury Theatre on the Air” doing their regular weekly show.

This week’s show just happened to be an adaptation of “War of the Worlds.” This talented group led by a young Orson Welles (No relation to HG) was about to turn the broadcasting industry upside down. Wells and his crew continued over the next hour to pretend all of this was real: Martian invaders did indeed land at a place called Grovers Mills, NJ. The panic that had supposedly happened during and after the broadcast has been mostly clarified today as not true. But, the furor in the press back then in regards to this broadcast did two things. It made Orson Welles an actor to be reckoned with. And, two it certainly put “War of the Worlds” and Mars at center stage.

Since then Martian invaders have appeared in hundreds of Pulp Fiction and Space Opera anthologies. Additionally, in 1953 it spawned a major motion picture by Paramount Studios titled “War of the Worlds” which was produced by effects wizard George Pal, Directed by Bryon Haskin and starring Gene Barry and Ann Robinson. And, in 1964 Bryon Haskins again dipped his finger in the Mars pool by directing one of my favorite movies “Robinson Crusoe on Mars” a Schenck Production. Though obvious even at the time released, it was pure science fiction, it did do two things; made Mona the monkey famous and brought to the screen the future Batman Adam West.

However in 1967 all arguments about Mars were laid to rest when NASA’s Mariner IV sent back photos of a crater marked barren Martian landscape. Since 1967 there have been more than 50 probes sent to Mars by various nations. The majority sent by the US. We have real time views of Mars compiled by thousands of color photographs sent back by these spacecraft. We had rovers wandering the red planet’s surface since 2004 taking videos and soil samples. Our conclusion with the information available is that there is a strong possibility there is water on Mars.

According to NASA:

“Water ice has been detected in the permanent cap at Mars’ north pole, and may exist in the cap at the south pole. But much water is probably trapped under the surface – either as ice or, if near a heat source, possibly in liquid form well below the surface.”

That being said there is a strong possibility there is also microbial life located in that water. Yep real Martians, not as good looking as Matt Damon, but life nonetheless. Until we actually set foot on Mars in the near future we can’t be 100% sure. But, you can be sure we will be going. However, who will be there first? That will be covered in my next installment of “To Boldly Go.”