The First 100 Days – Who Cares?

This Saturday will mark the end of President Trump’s First 100 Days in office. And, I only have one thing to say. Who Cares? That’s right: Who Cares?

People and Pundits are already saying his first 100 days have been a failure. Of course, they have. He can’t get anything he wants, done. But, I and most of his supporters, don’t blame him. It’s not all his fault. His agenda is ambitious. It’s going to take time. Lots of time.

Obamacare

The biggest failure is that Obamacare is still around. Is that President Trump’s fault? No. As we’ve already argued in this column, I blame it more on Speaker Ryan. He could not muster the votes to pass it. In fact, as he tried to appeal more and more to the Freedom Caucus, he lost more and more of the moderates. He simply does not have control of his own party. That is not a way to stay speaker for long. But, that’s the topic of another column.

However, even this is not dead in the water. It now appears a solution to the Obamacare problem will come sometime in the next few weeks. Maybe, even this week. The latest word from Capital Hill is that negotiations between the factions of the party are going well and a new bill will be in shortly. Let’s hope they can pass it this time.

Tax Reform

Pundits are using the failure of tax reform as another example of President’s Trump disastrous first 100 days. Well, let me ask a question: Did they really think tax reform was going to be done in 100 days? I will be happy if it gets done by the end of next year. It is complicated and involves a myriad of issues. I believe it will therefore, happen. And, it will be the economic blast we need.

Immigration

Again, did the pundits really believe the wall would be built in the first 100 days. If so, they are smoking something that is now legal in handful of states.

As for other immigration issues, just the election of President Trump has stopped the flow of illegals by almost 65%. I guarantee you it will stay that way. People know illegal immigration is now, frowned upon. Accordingly, they will not come by the dozens anymore. Isn’t that what President Trump was elected for?

The remainder of his immigration policy has been a great success. Illegal immigrants are being deported. However, it is not all of them. It is only the criminal element. Dreamers were told this week they have nothing to fear. Families are staying together. Accordingly, the fears are unfounded.

Infrastructure

In my opinion, this is the failure. No one is talking about it at all. Other than it being mentions in passing on Fox or CNN, there is nothing happening. And, in reality, this is the greatest jobs program. Sure, tax reform will create jobs. So, will trade reform. But, infrastructure is where it’s at.

Once this week’s spending bill is final, the next thing on the agenda will be Obamacare. Immediately thereafter, Congress and President Trump should start working on Tax Reform and Infrastructure. When this is done, the economy goes into overdrive. This will assure President Trump another term.

Let’s not forget what he has accomplished by the way. On his first day, he pulled us out of TPP. He is eliminating regulations at all levels. Oh, and Neil Gorsuch is on the Supreme Court. Plus, on the international front, we are now leading from the front. The Obama days on foreign policy are gone.

Upon thinking about it, if we must grade the first 100 days, they aren’t that bad.