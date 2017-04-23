Dodd-Frank – The War on Small Banks

Dodd-Frank was sold to the American public to save the banking system. The key was to end the housing meltdown. However, the reality is that Dodd-Frank has not solved the problem of “too big to fail.” Actually, it is hurting smaller and regional banks. The banks that serve Main Street and many small businesses.

Before the financial crisis throttled the economy, non-agricultural small businesses received a total of slightly over 711 billion dollars in lending. But, lending to small business eight years later is only 613 billion. This is many years after the recovery started. The Federal Reserve found small business lending was 14 percent below pre-crisis level.

Smaller banks provide an important role in supplying credit to small businesses. When those small banks were swallowed by larger banks after Dodd-Frank, lending to small businesses dropped. In 2008, there were 8,345 banks with less than 10 billion dollars in assets. They provided 388 billion dollars in small business loans. But, by 2016, 5,954 of these banks were left. And, unfortunately, they provided slightly less than 309 billion dollars in small business loans. Nearly 2500 small banks have disappeared under the regulatory burden of Dodd-Frank. This has resulted in a twenty-one percent reduction in small banks’ lending to small businesses. Loans given to small businesses by banks with greater than ten billion dollars in assets declined by approximately 5%.

The Dodd-Frank Effect on Profitability

Many believe banks are more profitable. However, according to American Enterprise Institute’s Paul Kupeic, this is an illusion. He noted:

“The banking industry is significantly underperforming by historical standards. The data tell us that, overall, bank lending growth remains anemic. Bank earnings, while at record dollar amounts, are inflated by the record level of assets in the system. On a return basis, industry average return on assets is 20 percent to 40 percent below rates typically recorded in pre-crisis years… The weakness in banks’ current average return on assets is especially notable since banks normally post their strongest asset returns in the mature stages of an economic recovery is already old by historical standards. In other words, current rates of return – as poor as they are- are likely to be as good as they get under Dodd-Frank.”

The Dodd-Frank Act requires mega-banks to have more capital. However, this increase in assets among those larger institutions has increased systemic risk not reduced it. These mega banks increased their market share at the expense of regional banks. Accordingly these banks are becoming even bigger. The next banking crisis will most likely produce a bail out for them.

Bigger banks have the capital and man power to circumvent the regulatory maze set up by Dodd-Frank. Smaller bank don’t have the capital or manpower to deal with these regulatory obstacles. What Dodd-Frank has done is give bigger banks a larger market share at the expense of their smaller competitors. The result is that many main street businesses have suffered a lack of capital provided by those smaller banks. The leftist founders of Dodd-Frank sabotaged Main Street while enriching Wall Street. What we forget, is the long term health of Wall Street and America depends on the health of Main Street.