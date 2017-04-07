Deep State a Civil (sic) Society Complex

By Plebius Common

““Deep State” is a vernacular way of describing what political scientists like to call “civil society.” That is, “any venue” in which powerful individuals, either alone or collectively, might try to use the state to fulfill their private ambitions – to get richer and obtain more power.”

“Catholic doctrine is cited in priest sex abuse cases. In questioning clergy, some lawyers encounter the principle of ‘mental reservation,’ which justifies lying to protect the church.”

This is the ominous “above the law” arrogance. Deceit and lying is nothing more or less than a highly effective tool of iniquitous establishment politics.

The immoral glue that holds the establishment together is lies, self-lies, conscious and unconscious lies.

“Eli Lake, Bloomberg columnist, reported that Susan Rice Requested the Unmasking of People Connected to Trump Transition.”

https://www.aol.com/article/news/2017/04/03/obama-adviser-susan-rice-sought-names-trump-officials-intelligence-reports/22024089/

“President Barack Obama’s National Security Advisor, Susan Rice, allegedly ordered surveillance of Donald Trump’s campaign aides during the last election, and maintained spreadsheets of their telephone calls, the Daily Caller reports.”

There is a point at which one collides with, “You can fool some of the people all of the time.”

One must be cognizant of the fact that as the 24th United States National Security Advisor from 2013 to 2017 under President Obama, she reported directly to Obama. It is almost absolute she would do nothing that wasn’t directed or implied by President Obama. Thus “direct or implied” orders from Obama for surveillance “wiretaps” is very much more than speculation. The “fake news” media, the establishment will ignore this story in indirect proportion to the “truth” of the matter.

And yet are we still going to parse a denial of the tweet “Obama ordered the surveillance of the Trump transition team?” Did Trump use the word “wiretap” as reported in the NYT??? Is this not reminiscent of the “It depends on what the meaning of “is” “is”! Are not Obama’s finger prints all over this sedition?

Rice (The anti-Muslim Benghazi video), Hillary (the William Safire congenital liar) and Obama (If you like your doctor, you can keep you doctor, period. If you like your insurance plan, you can keep your insurance plane, period) are de facto authors of the Benghazi chronicles. Is there anything else to know? This is the intersection of “truth” and the “willing suspension of disbelief.”

“If you tell a big enough lie and tell it frequently enough, it will be believed.” Adolf Hitler’s Wisdom from the depths of hell.

The nation was warned by President Eisenhower in his: “Military-Industrial Complex Speech, Dwight D. Eisenhower, 1961”

http://coursesa.matrix.msu.edu/~hst306/documents/indust.html

“In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence. This is whether sought or unsought, by the military industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.”

This disastrous rise of misplaced power exists today within the leviathans of the Pharmaceutical Complex, the Congressional Complex, the Establishment Complex, the Cyber Intelligence Complex, and the Deep State Complex. And, is there a concern about a growing theocratic complex?

If there are 16 Intelligence agencies, one can be assured, there are more? And why is that? Could it be that an Intelligence axiom is to “Trust no one”? And those that serve themselves do not serve the nation. Churchill hinted to a noble quagmire that has been corrupted, with treason unless:

“In war-time, truth is so precious that she should always be attended by a bodyguard of lies”.

If one can hide the truth, one can cover up sabotage, sedition and treason. In the end it boils down to the triumvirate, patriotism, character and principles.

“During 1924 to 1965 there was no immigration, and the reason we shut it down is because in the early 1900s there were acts of domestic terrorism perpetrated largely by groups that were then called anarchists. They were led by people who had names. They were imprisoned and they were doing everything they could to undermine the public order – undermine the United States and the United States government.

It’s not unprecedented what is happening today. All of the vetting, we mean, all of the vetting, all of the attempting to find out, “Are we letting terrorists into the country”? “Are we letting in anti-American people?” It’s not unprecedented. We’ve always done it.” And yet there was an infection from within! It was called Nazism. Today, there are similarities and they is called radical Islamic extremism. Both Nazism and Islam have ideological threads.

The polar opposites are Islamophobia versus Christianity-ophobia.

There are the Crusades which had Muslim-Christian ideological threads. There are the Inquisition and the secular-Christian ideological threads. Hitler and Islam had an alliance.

In the 1930s America was well on its way to destroying American democracy when the Third Reich appeared on 8th Avenue” in a giant rally:

“May 17, 1934 A mass meeting of members of the Friends of New Germany, a rally of some 23,000 American Nazi supporters at Madison Square Garden.”

http://mashable.com/2016/07/27/nazis-madison-square-garden/

Hitler sought to cultivate power beyond the borders of Germany.

“Combining two small extant groups, Spanknobel formed Friends of New Germany in July 1933. Counting both German nationals and Americans of German descent among its membership, the Friends loudly advocated for the Nazi cause, storming the offices of New York’s largest German-language paper, countering Jewish boycotts of German businesses and holding swastika-strewn rallies in black-and-white uniforms.”

Hitler’s alliance with Iran (Iran changed its name from Persia to Iran, in homage to the “Aryan nation”). These are similarities to today’s infection of Islam by radical ISIS and should stimulate thought.

Oct. 6, 1935 “German Day” celebrations commemorate the arrival of the first German settlers on U.S. territory.

Oct. 5, 1936 Boys in uniform salute during a pro-Nazi rally.

Feb. 20, 1939 Twenty-thousand attend a meeting of the German American Bund, which included banners such as “Stop Jewish Domination of Christian Americans.”

The Bund reached the height of its prominence on February 20, 1939. On that day some 20,000 members held a “Pro-America Rally” in Madison Square Garden. It was a celebration of George Washington’s birthday and a Nazi color guard stood before a massive portrait of George Washington with swastikas framing the spectacle.

Nazism was so inbred within America by then that Nazi youth camps infected a large portion of our country. Joseph Kennedy was heard to opine that Democracy was dead (in England), next was America. Joe Kennedy had embraced Nazism!

It wasn’t until the end of 1941 with the United States’ declaration of war against Nazi Germany that Nazism was deported and cleansed from America. And yet today, skinheads and Islamic terrorists are allowed “sanctuary” as long as we do not experience or cannot prove they cause “harm.” Pro-action is verboten.

Corrupt secular globalism may be the new alt-Nazism, Soros-ism. Hitler’s strategy was “global dominance.” And, the foot soldiers are secular, radical progressives. They radicalize religious extremists, and extreme ideologues. Are our radical progressive Ivory towers of academic institutions the alt-Nazi Youth camps of today? Where does “Its America’s fault” really come from?

The liberal progressive legislative judges of today are the reformist product of Joseph Kennedy’s yesterday. Edward Kennedy wrote directly to the Kremlin in an effort to undermine Reagan. Now, the cabal is the establishment which maybe needs to be reminded that they are the “servants” of a government of the people by the people and for the people. The deep state has always existed. It was just not so influential and seditious.

As the Trump Russian collusion agenda goes viral, one should recall:

“KGB Letter Details Kennedy Offer To USSR: This letter which details Senator Edward Kennedy’s offer to help the Soviet Union defeat Reagan’s efforts to build up the nuclear deterrent in Europe was unearthed by a Times of London reporter in the 1990s after the KGB files were opened.”

http://sweetness-light.com/archive/kgb-letter-details-ted-kennedys-offer-to-help-ussr

Now, this is what collusion looks like. And, like the KKK, the Democrats own it. Susan Rice is reminiscent of “The Roosevelt Legacy and The Kent Case.”

http://www.ihr.org/jhr/v04/v04p173_Kent.html

The “deep State” is manipulating furiously. The need to conflate an embrace of socialism to compassion without addressing the requirement to subvert “principles.” This is done in order to attain the compassionate goal.

Ghandi said it well:

“All compromise is based on give and take. But, there can be no give and take on fundamentals. Any compromise on mere fundamentals is surrender. For it is all give and no take.”

Last, Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Gov. Jerry Brown (D-CA) said it was not a “Christian thing” to build a border wall to stop undocumented immigrants from coming into the United States. He said they were “children of God.” “They should be treated that way.”

Jihadists, anarchists and all criminals are “children of God.” Is this the same “God” who rounded up the anarchist archangels and nihilist angels and relocated the same into the virtual walled deportation of “hell.”

And as the story goes, there is not only “hell to pay.” There is punishment beyond the conception of those within the “walls” of the Vatican. How many illegals will find sanctuary in the Vatican, the tower of compassion and the bully pulpit of selective charity, and radical progressive generosity? Jerry Brown and the Pope’s agenda are selective selfishness for radical progressive ideology. This is a political self-serving socialism. And, it serves more their totalitarian agenda than it does Christianity.

If one is going to embrace the philosophy of the “children of God”, then they must also embrace the “evil of humanity”, allowed by that “God” and His instructions to curtail it with the “Ten Commandments.” Goodness, like liberty and freedom “is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.”

CBC reports: A Montreal mosque is facing a police complaint and rebukes from the larger Muslim community after a video of an imam delivering a sermon in which he asks for Jews to be killed surfaced online.

“Terroists” today are suspiciously similar to a diversified subset of the deep state ideology. It is a radical “establish-ism.” “Terrorists cannot stand London multiculturalism.” British multiculturalists are feeding Islamic fundamentalism. Above all, Londonistan, with its new 423 mosques, is built on the sad ruins of English Christianity.

This opinion is proffered by the Gatestone Institute reporting on the rate of closures of churches in the United Kingdom’s capital city. It is a trend mirrored elsewhere in Europe. The blooming number of mosques that have been established in their stead: these 423 New Mosques, while a closure of 500 Churches in London. This is more like a toxic form of invasion by non-assimilation.

When entitlements are not a safety net, then they become an abomination where individualism and exceptionalism are the character traits of a new permanent underclass class of economic slaves.

“We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone.” If every life is important, and it is, then Planned Parenthood, which murders viable infants, and socialism which destroys freedom and liberty, must be eliminated. Peaceful coexistence with malevolence is a strategy for a new enslavement and secular absolutism if we scuttle principles.

There is a reason the separation of “church” and State” is so debated. The debate is based on a twisted and torture form of theocracy over democratic rule.

“We see the government of God over the world is hidden.” Francis Bacon wrote this in 1605, describing the deepest of deep states: the lord’s reign over us. Bacon thought this a good model for earthly rule. “Obscure and invisible” was how Bacon thought government worked best. King James I agreed, instructing, in 1624, a too inquisitive subject that none shall “meddle with anything concerning our Government, or deep Matters of State.”

When the “Deep State”, invisible and malevolent, becomes inextricably entrenched, history shows that the path is managed decline, hostility, chaos and war.

God did not create a peaceful co-existence in heaven with Lucifer and fallen angels.