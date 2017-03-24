Trumpcare – Sink or Swim

There’s many different ways, by the way. Everybody’s got to be covered. This is an un-Republican thing for me to say because a lot of times they say, ‘No, no, the lower 25 percent that can’t afford private’… I am going to take care of everybody. I don’t care if it costs me votes or not. Everybody’s going to be taken care of much better than they’re taken care of now. The government’s gonna pay for it. But we’re going to save so much money on the other side. But for the most it’s going to be a private plan and people are going to be able to go out and negotiate great plans with lots of different competition with lots of competitors with great companies and they can have their doctors, they can have plans, they can have everything.” Donald Trump on “60 Minutes”

Since elected President, Donald Trump made one thing clear about his vision of Healthcare. It would be universal. Everyone will be covered. Those that were healthy. Those that were sick. Or, that with pre-existing conditions. Children up to age 26 would be able to remain on their parents policies. You can keep your present doctor if you wished. And, the government would pay for it.

Those are pretty lofty goals for a Republican President. If all that sounds familiar, it is because there already is a plan like that…The Affordable Care Act. And for better or worse it is working…sort of. The Republicans have had over seven years to come up with a plan of their own.

President Obama continued to say till his last day in office that if Republicans came up with a better plan better than the ACA, he would implement it. Republicans, not only failed to come up with a better plan, they failed to come up with any plan. Yet now they hacked together something called the Affordable Healthcare Act (Trumpcare), in less than two weeks. Unfortunately, this piece of garbage is neither affordable nor really a healthcare act. As I said in my earlier article, Trumpcare, cut benefits and give a huge tax break to the wealthy.

It appears all the promises the President made have evaporated into thin air. Now he says this new plan will offer:

“more choices, far more choices, at lower cost. Now they’ll be able to pick the plan they want. They’ll be able to pick the doctor they want. You’ll see rates go down, down, down, and you’ll see plans go up, up, up. It would be a thing of beauty.”

It is painfully obvious that either the President has failed to read the bill or he simply doesn’t understand it. This seventy page letter of intent presently represents none of the promises he made to America so many times, nor does it even come close to the things he mentioned in the above quote. Yes, yes I know this is only one of three parts. At least that’s what we have been told. But, how can Americans, lied to over and over again, believe politicians at all any more. Truthfully, several Republicans state they have no clue what the other two parts will eventually include. Yet, Paul Ryan wants his people to vote on one third of a horse of which no one has seen the other two thirds.

Americans have been told several times if this bill doesn’t pass there will not be another. Really! So, I guess Ryan is saying this is the best the Republicans can come up with. If that is true, maybe it’s time we elect people who actually care about constituents and come to Washington to do what elected to do. I am an Independent. I really don’t care which party is in power. What I do care about is that the people we elect do the damn job. All of them seem to forget they are Americans first and Republicans or Democrats second.