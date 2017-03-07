The Secret US Government

I’d hate to say this because of my strong patriotism and because of my love of country, but each day brings further evidence of the existence of a Secret US Government. You can call this whatever you want. The most common name seem to be Shadow Government. However, regardless of what you call it, it is dangerous. And, it seems to be what is in most fear of Trump’s presidency right now. They want him gone. And, the faster it happens, the better. In reality, it is not just the hard left that wants him out. That is the major mistake being made in the minds of Conservatives and Trump supporters.

What is a Secret US Government

President Eisenhower, without ever using the term Shadow Government, alluded to it in his famous closing address in 1961. Fox News Correspondence Bret Bair recently wrote a book about it entitled: Three Days in January. Bair’s book describes the ramification of Eishenhower’s thoughts.

In Eisenhower’s last speech he alluded to the Military Industry Complex (“MIC”) and said it was something all Americans should fear in the future. He stated:

A vital element in keeping the peace is our military establishment. Our arms must be mighty, ready for instant action, so that no potential aggressor may be tempted to risk his own destruction… This conjunction of an immense military establishment and a large arms industry is new in the American experience. The total influence—economic, political, even spiritual—is felt in every city, every statehouse, every office of the federal government. We recognize the imperative need for this development. Yet we must not fail to comprehend its grave implications. Our toil, resources and livelihood are all involved; so is the very structure of our society. In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military–industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists, and will persist. We must never let the weight of this combination endanger our liberties or democratic processes. We should take nothing for granted. Only an alert and knowledgeable citizenry can compel the proper meshing of the huge industrial and military machinery of defense with our peaceful methods and goals so that security and liberty may prosper together.

In this speech, Eisenhower was warning about the influence the MIC would have on future administrations. However, in my opinion, the Secret US Government goes deeper than just the military. It has infiltrated most of the Government.

How Deep is the Shadow Government?

The MIC is not the full extent of the Shadow Government. The Secret US Government goes was beyond the MIC. It includes intelligence services and lifelong bureaucrats in key government departments, including, but not limited to, defense, state and intelligence. You can even argue there is an element of it at the State government level.

All of these people have been in the “swamp” for so long, they have to protect their current and future jobs. And, in order to do that, they have to make sure things do not change. The Government must continue from generation to generation regardless of who is in the White House. This is the only way the Secret US Government can be maintained.

These bureaucrats are not only dangerous to the existence of our country, they are also dangerous to the US population. You may wonder why there are so many wars. You may wonder why there must be an enemy. All of this occurs because of the Secret US Government. That is what keeps it going.

The intelligence community will not exist without an enemy or wars. The same is true of the MIC. It is big money and big power. It must maintain control. And, that control must continue from president to president. It doesn’t matter who is the White House. It cannot be stopped and it cannot be controlled. And, it’s not just the government. It is corporate America as well.

Why the Secret Government Fears Donald Trump

Because of President Trump’s comments about shaking up Washington and draining the swamp were part of his campaign, this Shadow Government always feared his Presidency. He is their worst nightmare. However, it is worse now that he’s in the White House.

Why? Because, President Trump is actually following through on his campaign promises. He is doing what no other politician has ever done. At least, none in recent memory. And, that includes draining the swamp.

Here’s one example, Rex Tillerson’s first day as Secretary of State resulted in the discharge of most of the Seventh Floor of the State Department. These are life long high level bureaucrats. These are also some of the people running the Secret US Government. Firing them is, therefore, draining the swamp in action. It is also the beginning of the purge of the Secret US Government.

If this continues in other departments, then more of the Shadow Government will disappear. And, the more that disappears, the more fear by the remaining few. Hence, there is mass rebellion within the government to the Trump Presidency. This rebellion will continue to grow. It will get harder and harder for Trump to actually carry out the business of the US Government. There will be more leaks. There will be more protests. The establishment will continue to pursue open rebellion.

However, eventually, the swamp will be drained. The only real issue is whether President Trump will outlast the rebellion. Will the Secret US Government beat him? If he drains the swamp first, he has won. By the way, that’s when the US Citizen wins as well.