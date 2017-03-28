It is time Paul Ryan should go as Speaker. The recent disaster on health care is but one example of the failure of Ryan’s leadership. Ryan is a policy wonk. But, part of his problem is that he is a wonk when the job requires political instincts. He must be able to herd Republicans into voting for the agenda.

Health care is one example and the border adjustment tax is another. In 2015, the Republicans voted on an Obamacare appeal. It passed through the Senate and House before it vetoed by Obama. It was a simple bill. However, this time Ryan decided on a three prong attack on Obamacare. It began with the present bill, the moved to Tom Price using his authority as head of HHS to roll back heath car regulations. And, then a third step.

While there were good features to this bill, the biggest objection was that premiums weren’t reduced. And, further, there was enough evidence it would raise rates. A simple solution stared Ryan in the face but he decided to pass a bill which could pass through reconciliation. Instead, both moderates and conservatives hated the bill. Nor, did it help that Trump himself didn’t understand the details. Nor, that many in his administration didn’t care for the bill such as Steve Bannon. In Trump’s case, Ryan repeated what Pelosi did, pass a bill that no one read or truly understood. Thsi is not a good start.

The border adjustment tax is a tax that is just too clever. In an attempt to stop the Trump Administration’s desire for tariffs, Ryan wants a tax which affects imports but not exports. However, a conversation with a couple of business leaders showed him what an absurd idea it was. As one individual told me, “It would cost an additional 20 million dollars to IT as we have to separate our imports from our exports. This would be a nightmare.” The bottom line is that this is one idea that works on paper but not in real life.

This goes beyond the recent health care issue. Glen Reynolds puts it this way, “Why aren’t bills on infrastructure, tax reform and free speech lined up like planes on the runway?… The plan to replace Obamacare with a new bill crafted by House Speaker Paul Ryan has failed, and embarrassingly so. And, that failure is part and parcel of a larger failure of the Republican-led Congress to push an agenda in the new administration.”

Reynold’s point in this article is the GOP leadership seem surprised and unprepared for promoting Trump’s agenda. It is not like the GOP hasn’t discuss these issues already. And, it is not like Trump himself didn’t enunciate his position. Obamacare was never popular. Premiums are rising as providers leave. Costs are going up. It is a mess. But, it is a mess that is proving hard to undo. Obamacare is simply imploding.

Washington becomes a battleground as Democrats resistance resembles a scorched earth policy. However, there is no excuse for Republicans to be this unprepared to follow up on Trump’s own start with his executive orders. Republicans on a state level have shown they can govern well. The problems exhibited in Washington do not exist on a state level. As, National Review’s Charles Cooke wrote, “At the state level, the GOP has been remarkably effective at ushering in reform over the last seven years. At the federal level, by contrast, it has been able only to hold the line.”

It is true that the GOP has managed many states for years whereas Trump has yet to be in office less than 100 days. He is facing obstacles not seen by other Presidents in their first year. The Problem is that many of the GOP leaders on the national level are risk averse. They have not displayed the energy many Republicans have used on a state level has. As Glenn Reynolds noted, “As (Washington Beacon reporter) Matthew Continetti notes, they put legislative priorities ahead of the country’s. In essence, they let the Senate parliamentarian and the Congressional Budget Office undo the results of the 2016 election.”

Ryan Should Go

Trump and the GOP learned a valuable lesson. You must make sure your party is sold on ideas before presenting them. Sometimes, simple is better. The GOP learned another lesson as well. Paul Ryan is ineffectual as Speaker. Ryan should go and he must.

There are many divisions within the GOP. Both the Freedom Caucus and moderates had serious question with the plan. Ryan, could not round up enough votes from his Caucus or moderates to pass it. His biggest failure is not selling his own Party. Nor has Ryan prepared a game plan to get Trump’s agenda through Congress. Tax reform is now in jeopardy along with Trump’s own budget due to this fiasco. Ryan all but conceded he will have “problems passing tax reform.” However, one may wonder how committed to Trump’s agenda is Ryan? Maybe it is time that Ryan should go and step aside. It seems time the GOP understands the other side will not cooperate with them and their agenda won the election.