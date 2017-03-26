The Failure of Paul Ryan

Friday was a very bad day for Paul Ryan. It was also a bad day for President Trump. However, it was much worse for Paul Ryan. Ryan had his healthcare bill. He promised President Trump he could get it passed and then he failed miserably. He didn’t have the ability to get the GOP together. If a Speaker cannot lead his own party which is in power, he’s in trouble.

We all know the GOP is splintered. Primarily, it is splintered because the Establishment, of which Paul Ryan is one, did not want President Trump in the White House. The wanted Jeb Bush, John Kasich or Lindsey Graham. Unfortunately for them, the American populace wanted Donald Trump. Now, the Establishment GOP has to learn how to live with an outsider. And, what makes this even worse, an outsider who doesn’t necessarily agree with them on everything. One example of which is health care. President Trump wants everyone covered. I’m not so sure if that is the goal of the GOP.

Well, President Trump gave Speaker Ryan a chance on healthcare. He allowed the Speaker to draft a bill and try to get it through the House. I don’t think he ever expected his own party to stab him in the back. Most of all, I don’t think he expected the Tea Party to do it to him. Back in the old days of about five years ago, Speaker Ryan was one of the main members of the Tea Party. The so called “Freedom Caucus,” is the outgrowth of the Tea Party. And, it was the Freedom Caucus that did Speaker Ryan in.

What Happened to the American Health Care Act?

On Thursday, President Trump set a firm deadline for passing the Act in the House for Friday. For the next 24 hours, Ryan, Trump and the rest of the “team” did their best to get the Freedom Caucus on board. However, what they didn’t expect was that the moderate Republicans would start abandoning them as they made deals with the Freedom Caucus. So, as they got more members of the Freedom Caucus on board, they lost moderates. It became a no win situation. It was made even worse when it was revealed that only 17% of the American public supported the bill.

President Trump continued to negotiate and even tried to play hardball, but the dissenters could not be swayed. Then, President Trump did something very interesting. Instead of forcing a vote on the bill, he told Paul Ryan to pull it. He decided not to force a vote and put the dissenters on the record.

At first glance, this appears to be a mistake. However, I disagree. Instead of forcing everyone on the record and causing potential embarrassment, he gave them all a bye. This could prove very helpful in the future when he needs favors later on his presidency.

The Effect on Paul Ryan

However, Paul Ryan will be hurt much more than President Trump. In fact, Judge Jeanine Pirro on her show yesterday stated that Ryan should step down. She lays the blame totally upon Paul Ryan. In fact, she goes so far as to say that none of the blame belongs to Trump. It is all Ryan’s. End of story.

I agree with Judge Pirro. But, I’m going to take it one step further. I believe it is all part of the Establishment’s battle with President Trump. They were against him six months ago. They are against him now. Paul Ryan is the Establishment through and through. He may not be as bad as Senators McCain and Graham, but he still is Establishment. In fact, during the campaign there were times when no one was sure whether he would even support Trump.

Accordingly, Speaker Ryan must go. He can redeem himself, but it will be a long hard row for him. He will have to become a true Trump supporter. I just don’t know if he has it in him. After all, the disagree on so many things.