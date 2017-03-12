Ex Malo Bonum

By Plebius Common

One of the translations is “From bad comes good”.

And the Pope rails against nationalism. The pope who lays a reasonable claim to being the “Pope of the People.” How aberrational can one get?

“From bad comes good” came the era of the Daniel Ellsberg’s Papers, Edward Snowden, Julian Assange, and WikiLeaks which have proven that the “truth” however acquired, or arrived at, is indispensable to the very existence of a democratic republic, and presents a serious moral dilemma. What is indispensable, truth or the process to attain it. Or, both?

Therefore, with the “War on Cops” (Heather Mac Donald) and the decline of “the rule of law” our cultural evolvement simplifies. In the end, at the extremes, it is a stark reality that “bad” must be eliminated by whatever increasing cultural force is needed. Accordingly, “Malo” eradication, is justified, lethal and required. This is why “wars” happen. Human fallibility will assure aberrations. Life is not fair!

Here ,there is a moral discussion which ranks right up there with the argument that “torture” is justified if it prevents a successful use of any weapon of mass destruction. “War” is hell, and that is “torture.”

http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2009/04/30/AR2009043003108.html

When one feels the onset of “bad” in the world, be assured history has provided Joan of Arc; General Joseph “Black Jack” Pershing; General George Smith Patton Jr.; and, now General James Norman “Jim” Mattis. If one is a radical “dove” then “lead” during peace. Peace through strength is not paradoxical.

And when the evil is “within” our country, the malevolence of George Soros, the malice that Lincoln warned could defeat us, we have the courage to mount an offensive that mirrors the mantra of Martin Luther King Jr’s strategy of “civil disobedience.” Are we capable of embracing justified “civil disobedient” resistance?

There is an intersection at national security and tyranny!

“Resistance by Civil Disobedience” is an essay by American transcendentalist Henry David Thoreau which was published in 1849. In it, Thoreau argues individuals should not permit governments to overrule or atrophy their consciences. And, that they have a duty to avoid allowing such acquiescence to enable the government to make them the agents of injustice.

Are there “Rights and Duties” of an Individual in relation to Government which cannot be abrogated by law? We are dangerously close to having forgotten the reason for the Nuremberg Trials.

When the establishment, the establishment-lite, the deep state, becomes too corrupt and unpatriotic, America needs another Nathan Hale, looking inward, someone who will “risk it all,” to pay the ultimate price if required, to see “justice.”

These “leaks,” of national security secrets, from any executive branch or Intelligence sourced sewer or unprincipled politician in power, are acts of sedition and treason. They must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Anyone who obstructs necessary investigations should go to jail. This was addressed in the Clinton Foundation and Hillary’s email scandal!

Do we ignore treason and sedition if information, proof and the “truth” was obtained illegally?

Has history awakened J. Edgar Hoover?

Ah, yes, and then there is James Comey. As far as James Comey, the director of the FBI, is concerned, there is a rising tide of trepidation that he has lost his way. Comey has become an enigma.

“Comey’s aggressive self-righteousness makes him bigger than the institutions he leads. And, everybody in Washington knows that crossing him, ala J. Edgar Hoover, can be dangerous to your career.”

In this case, more importantly, it is the truth illegally sourced information guarded by unconstitutional acts, that sometimes dictates an assault, and “From bad comes good.”

There are some things we, as Americans need to know. Additionally, there are things, we should know as citizens. Particularly, “if such actions are a cover for political corruption,” and “if it violates the very constitutional rights that Americans have.”

If our government is spying on us. If our government is holding back secrets about us in the way of information, then something is not only rotten in Denmark, it is rotten in D. C. America must get to the bottom of this and then,“drain the swamp!” The suppression of “truth” is a lie.

This is morally heavy stuff for anti-nationalists. But, Martin Luther King Jr. understood “civil disobedience” and so did Henry David Thoreau! Do we?

People were arrested, prosecuted and died. MLK and Thoreau knew this. They still held these principles sacrosanct.

We are at war with ISIS. Simultaneously we are in a “culture war.” One doubts if Churchill was thinking, “never, never, never surrender.” About an irrational interpretation of subversion, he said:

In wartime, truth is so precious that she should always be attended by a bodyguard of lies.

Tyranny rises on the back of “suppression and oppression.” It cannot exist without “lies.” Tyranny and Freedom are mutually exclusive.