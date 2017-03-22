Economic Freedom Matters!

For the past eight years, we have seen something not seen since the Hoover Administration. There as been no year in which economic growth hit 3%. We have a recovery. But, it is the slowest on record. It was not fast enough or high enough to help millions of Americans increase their wages and income. Millions of Americans were left behind while many workers in their prime could not get jobs.

There are many reasons for this. However, one reason not often discussed by this Administration and Republicans, is the reduction in our economic freedom. Over the past two decades, the intrusion of government into our daily and economic lives has steadily increased. The Heritage Foundation ranks economic freedom in the United States at its lowest level since they began their rankings.

The slowdown of opportunities is directly laid at the feet of our economic policies since the turn of the century. The policies ignore what works and concentrate on government solutions to problems. The good news is that since the Reagan era, we have seen increased income and growth among even developing nations. Meanwhile poverty rates have decline three-fold as many nations begin the process of opening their economy. This is now threatened as many developed nations, including the United States, increase government interventionist policies. This slows down their economies.

This past year, the biggest jump in economic freedom come from developing nations. Whereas, the United States and other developed nations see their economic freedom being chipped away. The rise of Populism in the United States and Europe is related to the slowing economy and the decline in incomes. It doesn’t help that political elites in the United States and Europe have abandoned what worked and simply ignore their own voters. The rise of the Administrative state in Europe and the United States acted as alternative government to the elected bodies. Meanwhile passing regulations has the same impact as laws. The threat to our liberties is felt as more individuals in the United States face Administrative tribunals opposed to courts. The EU’s un-elected body can pass regulations which supersede what many nations pass within their borders. This is one reason why the UK left the EU.

The freer the nation is economically, the higher their average income and purchasing power. The purchasing power of nations living in economically free nations is six fold over more repressed nations. As a bonus, most of the economically free nations are also the most politically free nations. Economic freedom does co-exist with political freedom.

In the United States, increased government debt and budget deficits led to increased loss of economic freedom, labor dynamism and subdued investment. Job creation and labor participation has subsequently declined as government spending and regulations strangle the entrepreneurial spirit which built this country.

Bills like the Affordable Care Act prove to be anything but affordable. Additionally, Dodd-Frank is just a part of the equation which is slowing down economic opportunities for Americans. The United States business top tax rates are among the highest. The overall tax burden is 26% of the economy while government spending at all levels is nearly 40%. The overall public debt to the economy is 105%. This means government debt exceeds the worth of our economy. These numbers can’t hold forever in an era of slow growth.

The number one priority of the Trump Administration should be to increase economic freedom by eliminating these factors which interfere with economy freedom. Do that and the average American will benefit.