The Child President

While most of us, if not all, are used to politicians lying through their teeth most of the time I find it difficult to justify a President who does the same. With China aggressively expanding their sphere of influence into the South China sea; Russia doing the same into the Ukraine; North Korea threatening the world that they will use their nuclear weapons; continued fighting in the Middle East and the ongoing threat of terrorism the United States as well as the democratic countries of the world certainly have a full plate.

Our allies look to us for stability in a world certainly gone mad and instead of leadership we get unreliable tweets and rants from the man who is suppose to be leading the free world. True Donald Trump said he is the President of the United States first and that is as it should be but we can’t ignore the rest of the world either. The last time we did that Nazism spread across the world and tens of millions of people died. Winston Churchill’s famous quote “Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it” certainly fits today’s world.

Today’s rulers, especially those that run a democratic republic, have learned to multitask. They are the leaders of their countries and one of the many voices of the free world. In our modern world you must learn to do both. Donald Trump thinks he can ignore his international responsibilities, both to our allies whom we depend on and to the rest of the free world.

Honestly I don’t think he is doing this intentionally I really believe he is incapable of doing more than one thing at a time. This is evident by the numerous projects he has started and then put on hold because the going got tough; immigration reform and healthcare to name two. He sits there and rolls out executive orders like an assembly line, throws them to the wind then proudly proclaims “Look I did this.” That’s not governing. Then he fires off ridiculous tweets that he spends the next month trying to justify. Which in most cases he can’t.

Now he is at war with a section of his own party, the house Freedom Caucus. Why? Because they dared to stand up to him and would have voted against his and Paul Ryan’s AHCA. Which is a piece of garbage anyway. He even went so far as to tweet about it.

“Donald J. Trump

✔@realDonaldTrump

The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don’t get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018!

6:07 AM – 30 Mar 2017”

The longer he is in office the more I feel I am watching a child. He fails to be able to stay on topic very long. When he gets mad he explodes into childish rants that make no sense except maybe to himself. He hears or reads something and expands what he hears into fantasy’s of his own creation. When he gets caught in a lie he blames it on anyone but himself. He doesn’t play well with other people. And, he has an ego that is bigger than any building he has ever built. He has the lowest approval rating, 39%, of any president in modern times and he is even beginning to lose support from some of his own party.

Can he rebound from this disaster? Of course he can but he needs to smarten up, lose some of his advisors and stop acting like a small child. This might be beyond the President’s ability but I hope not because whether you like the man or not he is the President for all of us….at least for now.

I just want to add this note. I agree with my two colleges that Paul Ryan has lost all credibility and must step down.