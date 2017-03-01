The Awkward Academy Awards

Sunday night at the Academy Awards turned into less of a “Slam Trump” awards than expected. In fact, it actually became a historically awkward moment. Never in the history of the Oscars has the wrong movie been announced as Best Picture. Well, that is no longer true. When Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway came out to announce Best Picture, Mr. Beatty seemed confused when he looked at the winner. However, poor Warren Beatty showed the erroneous card to Faye Dunaway. He should have called a producer over. Instead of her dealing with it the problem, she announced the wrong movie from the wrong card. La La Land did not win Best Picture. Moonlight did.

In the end Warren Beatty absolved himself. It really wasn’t his fault. But, Price Waterhouse will have to deal with this for all eternity. You see – investigation has borne out that they were the ones who made the mistake in the first place. The gave a duplicate Best Actress card to Mr. Beatty instead of the Best Picture card.

However, the shame that will live on will be on the Academy’s face. And, the embarrassment will continue to live on for the Producers of La La Land.

Jimmy Kimmel hosts the Academy Awards

The evening started out as expected with Jimmy Kimmel doing a monologue which went after President Trump from the outset. He harped on our nation being divided and that Meryl Streep was an overrated actress. As you know, President Trump tweeted about this after Ms. Streep made her stupid comments about the President at the Golden Globes. However, Jimmy Kimmel’s pokes at the President were funny and were not evil. In fact, I was not offended at all even though I’m a Trump supporter

Other than Mr. Kimmel’s jokes, there were only a handful of slams on the President. The most egregious of these was by a stand-in award receiver for the “Best Foreign Language” Film. The Iranian national who won sent up a surrogate with a prepared statement which said he was boycotting the United States because of the President’s policies against the seven named countries in the Executive Order. Of course, he didn’t have the guts to do this himself. He merely sent someone else up there and stayed in his domicile. Maybe, he was afraid of the heat he would have gotten.

Even Ms. Streep managed to keep her mouth shut. She did not make any mention of the President when she appeared as a presenter. And, she took all of Jimmy Kimmel’s ribbing like a real trouper. In fact, she even appeared embarrassed at some of Kimmel’s comments.

A Night To Remember

In my opinion, the highlight of the evening occurred when a tour bus with unsuspecting tourists was permitted to enter the Oscar Broadcast on live television. The tourists were introduced to some of the stars. They even took pictures of some of them. I’m sure some people felt this was in bad taste as the stars were treating like monkeys in a zoo. I didn’t see it that way. I thought it was good natured and quite possibly one of the most exciting thing these people would ever do in their life. The stars took it all in good stride.

In conclusion, this was a night to remember for the Academy Awards. However, it wasn’t because of Mr. Kimmel’s great job. Instead, it will be remembered for the blooper of all bloopers set forth above.

By the way, give Mr. Kimmel another shot at it next year. He did good!