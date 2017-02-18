Women, Minorities and GOP

T he Republican Party, contrary to common punditry, does not have a problem attracting women voters. It has a problem attracting minority voters, both male and female. The aggregate of 9,000 plus interviews with registered voters in 2012 Gallup’s tracking poll shows 50% of white women favored Romney. Only 41% preferred Obama. In final 2012 exit polls, this margin increased to 12% as Romney carried 56% to Obama’s 44%. Married respondents favor Romney over Obama 54%–39%. If you are looking at a married, white woman, you are likely looking at a Romney voter.

Obama’s electoral advantage in women is with unmarried, minority women. Conservative strategists looking to mitigate Obama’s lead among women should focus on minority women who are struggling under the failure of Democratic economic policies.

In 2008, Single females went for Obama by a two to one margin. When one reviews the data, it is not hard to understand why. Most single females make less than their married counterpart. Many minority single females also have children and live at or close to poverty.

Thirty-five percent of Black families headed by single parents live in poverty. Compare this to 7% of married Black couple. Thirty Eight percent of Hispanics are single female head of house hold and live in poverty. Compared this to 12% of married Hispanic couples. Living in a single parent home increases the chance of children living in poverty and receiving government assistance. Thus, it is more likely to support big government programs and income transfers. But, those programs have done nothing to help women and children rise out of poverty.

Marriage is a significant factor in poverty. As, the Heritage Foundation Researcher Robert Rector noted, “Marriage remains America’s strongest anti-poverty weapon. As husbands disappear from the home, poverty, and welfare dependence will increase. Children and parents will suffer as result.” Family structure plays a factor in combating poverty. The evidence shows a decline in family formation plays a role in the number of minorities in poverty.

In 1930, only 6.3% of children were born out of wedlock. Today that number has risen to 40%. Thirty six percent of single parents live in poverty compared to 6.3% of married couples. Only one out of four families with children are poor when contrasted to nearly 71% of families headed by single parents. This shows that family formation is a significant factor in poverty. While many blame teen pregnancy for increased single parents, three out of five unwed children are born to women 20 -29. Education plays a significant role in unwed mothers. The least educated women are more likely to have children out of wedlock. Sixty Seven percent of women without a high school degree have children without a marriage. Whereas, mothers with college degrees or more have an 8.3% chance of children out of wedlock.

Education is a factor in whether a woman will have a child out of wedlock. However, regardless of education, married women are less likely to live in poverty. Only 15% of married women without a high school diploma live in poverty. Whereas, 47% of single female head of household dropouts live in poverty. Thirty one percent of single female head of households with high school diplomas live in poverty. Compare this to only 5% of married families.

Twenty four percent of single female head of households with some college degree live in poverty compared to only 3.2% of married women live in poverty. Nearly 9% of women with college degrees or higher live in poverty compared to 1.5% of married families with college degree or higher. Something has obviously gone horribly wrong with family formation. The hardest hit are minority women and children. Obama’s policies of the More & Same have only exacerbated the situation for women and children.

“The gag rule about marriage is nothing new,” Rector writes in his Heritage Foundation report. “At the beginning of the War on Poverty, a young Daniel Patrick Moynihan (later Ambassador to the United Nations and Senator from New York), serving in the Administration of President Lyndon Johnson, wrote a seminal report on the negative effects of declining marriage among blacks. The Left exploded, excoriating Moynihan and insisting the erosion of marriage was either unimportant or benign. Four decades later, Moynihan’s predictions have been vindicated. The erosion of marriage has spread to whites and Hispanics with devastating results. But, the taboo on discussing the link between poverty and the disappearance of husbands remains as firm as it was four decades ago.”

Marriage is the key to eliminating poverty because it causes husbands to earn more for the family. As Kay Hymowitz pointed out, “Marriage itself, it seems, encourages male productivity. One study by Donna Ginther and Madeline Zavodny examined men who’d had “shotgun” marriages and thus probably hadn’t been planning to tie the knot. The shotgun husbands nevertheless earned more than their single peers did.”

As long as family formation does not occur, the ability of policymakers to institute policies to raise minority families out of poverty may have limits. What is clear from the past 50 years is that the path away from poverty is not more government assistance. It is jobs, economic growth and encouraging two parent families.

The question that remains is: How much is being a single female voting Democratic, dependent upon being a minority? The conservative campaign strategy of benign neglect toward minority voters is the source of the “women gap” for Republican candidates. Romney, after all led Obama in 2012 among white women. Trump continued this in 2016. Minority women are a significant factor in Democratic leads among women in general and single women in particular.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton carried women voters 54% to 41%. Trump carried male voters 52% to 41%. But looking at the data closer, we found that minority women not only voted overwhelming for Hillary but, they also voted more heavily for Hillary than minority males.

While Trump ran behind Romney among White women, he still carried white women 52% to 43%. He carried white males by a wider margin – 62% to 31%. Thirteen percent of black males voted Trump. Thirty three percent of Hispanic males voted for Trump compared to only 4% of Black females and 25% of Hispanic women.

If Trump managed to capture similar numbers with minority females as he did with males, he would have gathered an additional 2 million voters. Trump won college educated white males with 53%. He got 62% of non-college educated white women and 71% of non-college educated white males. Only college educated white women voted for Hillary. (The majority of white college educated women did vote for Romney. So, Republicans might want to hope this is a one election blip). Trump did not perform as well with college educated whites. But, he did sweep non-college educated white women and males.

As the data shows, the Republican gap with females begins with minority voters. And, it should be noted that Black women make up 58% of overall black voters compared to 54% of Hispanics voters being women and 52% of White voters being women. Black women make up a greater number of the overall black voters. This adds to the gap of women voters between Republicans and Democrats.

As previously mentioned, minorities play a significant factor in Republicans losing the overall women voters. Trump lost married women by 1 point whereas Romney won married women by 7 points. Single women, many of them minorities, voted for Clinton by 31 points. Marriage by itself doesn’t make Republican candidates favorable. But, married women tend to be more traditional in their views. Those women in long term marriages, more so. Marriage and divorce rates both declined since 2000. And, fewer people are getting married. The question is whether divorce and single motherhood could shift the prevailing Economic Agreement?

Conclusions – Women GOP

Marriage may be a result, not a cause of traditionalism. But, it is worth is exploring whether divorce and single motherhood could shift the Prevailing Economic Agreement toward more government intervention. The following statistic should bring a somber reminder to conservatives and Republicans. Nearly a quarter of children live in single-mother households. This increased from 11% in 1970. Fifty percent of children will spend time of their youth living with a single mother. This is because of two factors. The first being is divorce. The second is the increased number of children born outside of marriage

Children of divorced parents and born outside of marriage score lower on academic performance, well-being and self-esteem. Children born outside of marriage scoring lower than even children of divorce. Single mothers are looking for solutions to their economic challenges. The Party offering these solutions and caring about their struggle, will win their support. Democrats have targeted this group. If it continues to grow, this could lean the voting population toward Democratic Socialist movements.

One solution for Republicans and Conservatives is to encourage family formation. This is something that is beyond government programs. A second solution could be a message of active law enforcement in their communities to provide safety and address the economic security of single mother households.

To close the gap Republican strategists need to recognize the demographic gap is not with women in general. It is with minority women who have been hardest hit by failed Democrat policies.