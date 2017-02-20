The Toxic Rot of Meritocracy

By Plebius Common

Brief thoughts on “the rot of Meritocracy” in the establishment arena on loyalty, “Fake News” and the FDR (Roosevelt) and Churchill mandate, “Loyal Opposition, Deep State, Fourth and Fifth Estate”, Leaders and Individualism, and the “shadow government.”

Toxic Meritocracy Rot

The power of the meritocracy gives our untitled aristocrats a belief in the rightness of their rule through the power of the resume and college credentialing. It’s kind of like being “Born Again,” except there’s not even the ghost of a belief in “Sin” to keep them in check. And there’s nothing like “Confession,” except making a list of “grievances.”

“Tell one, tell all, tyranny happens when the “people” are not in charge. Tyranny happens when the “news” no longer represents “truth to power.” Tyranny happens when we are not loyal to ourselves, believe in a higher order, and allow a weakened and biased education.

But with the current social aberrations, Trump has confounded the mass media. He has forced them into a defense and explanation, a strategy of excuses and victimization which is paralyzing for them. If you have to explain it, forget it. Trump’s arc of historical communication over the top of mass media, directly to the people, by tweet, is a miracle for a benevolent leader. It is a not solution to a corrupt media. But, it is an invitation to the evils of avoiding truth to power, the constitutional issue. The mass media did it to themselves. They can correct it.

“After First Lady Melania opened President Donald Trump’s campaign rally Saturday 2/18/17 in Florida with “The Lord’s Prayer,” she was savagely attacked by leftists on social media, disparaging her for her religious faith, her accent, and other things.” Beware the Lord’s Prayer and “back to the people.” “Melania Trump’s leads Melbourne Crowd in ‘The Lord’s Prayer.’” What is there to fear if we still cheer the Lord’s Prayer?

“The good news is that if you never liked Empire (2015 TV Series), you get to keep the moral high ground by opposing the boujee (An abbreviation of the French “bourgeois.” A critical term used to describe people, things, and places that are definitively high-class. Something that is affected, inauthentic, gentrified, exclusive, and/or otherwise sheltered from the dirt and grime of the real world SJWs (Social Justice Warriors). Their self-righteousness is a farce.

This is the toxic rot of meritocracy: We are watching the scions of the upper middle class and wealthy justify their rule to themselves. And us, through a progressive, statist politic which leaves the poor rotting on drugs, jobless, hopeless, fatherless. They don’t even know the consequences of the policies they promote because they only know these stories on paper, or while gentrifying a neighborhood.”

Loyalty to thou self

Meritocracy rot is the substance of a Brian Williams or Dan Rather espousing and championing “Journalistic Integrity.” It is better to turn on a light than curse the darkness! In a “fair journalistic arena,” it was Edward R Morrow then. Today is it Charles Krauthammer and Stephen F. Hayes who are disturbingly honest and champions of impartiality.

In wartime, and we are at war, with jihadists, disparate cultures and global tyranny,

Loyalty to “whom” and to “what,” is never more important than during hostile times. Choose wisely.

Churchill’s fake News:

“In wartime, truth is so precious that she should always be attended by a bodyguard of lies. Winston Churchill.”

“Fake News” was almost created by FDR for WWII. FDR authorized establishment of the Office of War Information (OWI) in June 1942. Under the direction of well-known and tough minded broadcaster, Elmer Davis, the OWI disseminated information via newspapers, radio, movies and other outlets, generating propaganda themes for them all. It coordinated all government agencies in their handling of information. Fake news then was patriotic, not selfish.

That was then. This is now. Now, as when an attempt to establish an OWI-like agency called the Office of Strategic Influence in 2002 was sabotaged by a hostile domestic media. Then, FDR worked in the national interest. Can today’s media really lay claim to that patriotic “policy?”

Trump won the school yard presidential brawl with sixteen of Americas’ greatest. Will they ever get over it? Now, he has challenged the liberal-progressive media, for “truth to power,” his way, by-pass the media, and they came to the battle unprepared.

There was once a time, during the darkest days of the cold war, when American foreign policy was characterized by consensus and steadfastness. Now the two parties could not agree on “what” to call the enemy, let alone how to combat him. The question always is:

The only loyalty required is to the constitutional and philosophical framing of “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of happiness.” It is the Judeo-Christian philosophy that anchors our culture.

Loyal Opposition, Deep State, Fourth and Fifth Estate

There is an infinite difference between the “Loyal Opposition” and an “estate” of sabotage, a “deep state.” Some believe that this “deep state” arose out of a secret NATO operation called “Gladio,” which created an infrastructure for so-called “stay behind operations” if Western Europe were to be overrun by the Soviet Union and its allies.

From a conservative point of view: “Deep State America” is a perverted loyal opposition within our Democracy that may be subverted by special interests operating behind the scenes. George Soros comes to mind. George was thrown out of Russia. Why?

First and foremost, find the light switch:

“…to thine own self be true, and it must follow, as the night the day, Thou canst not then be false to any man.”

It means “Do not deceive your-self.” To deceive your-self is sometimes easier than deceiving other people.

Then try to be the change you seek. Gandhi. The problem with conservatism is that it is a dogma of discipline, the discipline of hard work, pain and sacrifice, the joy of earned rewards from a Judeo work ethic. There will always be a portion of society that wants things free, will contribute little, and will proliferate the “takers from the makers.” They will follow that Piped Piper anywhere. Nothing worthwhile in life is ever free; else it is certainly worth its price.

Leaders and individualism

If Churchill confuses, try Tao Te Ching. The 17th Verse is about “Leaders.” Or is it?

If one is listening, regardless of the leader:

“With the greatest leaders above them,

People barely know one exists.

Next comes one who they love and praise.

Next comes one who they fear, and,

next comes one whom they despise and defy.

When a leader trusts no one

No one trusts him.

The great leader speaks little.

He never speaks carelessly.

He works without self-interest.

And leaves no trace.

When all is finished

The people say

We did it ourselves.”

Go deep, beyond the “deep estate”. It is about you and me, not them! Beware of the “Fourth” and “Fifth” estates.

“The Fourth Estate (or fourth power) is a societal or political force or institution whose influence is not consistently or officially recognized.” Fourth Estate” is most commonly referred to as the news media, especially print journalism or “the press”. They are the foot soldiers of the “shadow government,” which is a political sister to the Greek “shadow economy.” It is global meritocracy rot.

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/18/world/europe/greece-bailout-black-market.html?_r=0

As the “Fourth Estate’s” action become obvious, the rise of the “Fifth Estate” is clarified. It is defined as a socio-cultural reference to groupings of outlier viewpoints in contemporary society, which is most associated with bloggers, journalists, and non-mainstream media outlets. It is also becoming transparent. The “Fifth Estate” extends the sequence of the three classical Estates of the Realm and the preceding Fourth Estate, essentially the mainstream press.

Shadow Government

This is the practical effect of the destructive “Transformation of America” if it is allowed.

It is not new, Turkey embroiled in this ideology, is too often, rightly seen, as anti-American and it struggles to facilitate the “shadow government.”

Predictable, NBC, ABC, CBS, MSNBC, C-Span, the NYT, the LAT and the Washington Post are “disproportionally making fake news.” The are not “dispassionately reporting truth to power.” Justified (sic) or not? It is a new world if “you decide.”

One forgets that the “shadow government” is a – a behemoth fourth branch of government- not responsive to the choice of the electorate and their demands. This is the main conservative argument against “Big Government.” It repeats it is inefficient. It is impersonal. It restricts our liberties and stubbornly develops its own interests. This is, in many respects, the same reason why FDR vigorously opposed “Government Unions.” A ‘shadow government” is a new form of un-elected government union! Was FDR right?

Blame is a “prevent defense.” If it is always about “them.” We are furthering “their” strategy. It is a frozen analysis paralysis. For those of us who want to prosper, champion “peace”, have a vision, make a commitment to win, make plans and execute. “Complaining”, surrendering to the “Fourth and Fifth Estate”, is not an “action plan.”

In a certain sense the Establishment, the global meritocracy, and the Fourth and Fifth estates are today’s nobility. Someone once said in the swirl of meritocratic toxic rot:

“It almost makes you long for an aristocracy where the power was an accident of birth, where there were reciprocal obligations. Interesting that the gap between the rich and the poor has never been greater than in the global meritocracy. They believe they actually have earned the right to tell the lower middle class why they were replaceable, or the poor why they should be grateful to be forced to stay in their failing schools. I, too, fear where this will lead.”

Is this not an argument for Ayn Rand’s psychological, ethical egoism, of personal accountability and responsibility?