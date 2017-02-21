Is it Time for Term Limits?

After watching the geriatrics in Congress, it is my opinion we need a Constitutional Amendment for term limits. All one has to do is look at the current Democratic and Republican Leadership. The only one who is young is Paul Ryan and he’s 47. Chuck Schumer is not really old per se. He’s only 66. As for the rest of them, well, lets just look.

Nancy Pelosi – 76. She has been in Congress since 1987.

Dianne Feinstein – 83. She has been in Congress since 1992

Mitch McConnell – 74. He has been in Congress since 1985

John McCain – 80. He has been in Congress since 1983

Maxine Waters – 78. She has been in Congress since 1991

John Conyers – 87. He has been in Congress since 1965

Charles Rangel – 86. He has been in Congress since 1971

For a pretty accurate list of the really long serving members, please see e.g. http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2015-05-18/79-members-congress-have-been-office-least-20-years

Some of them are not that old, but they’ve still been there more than 20 years. This list contains 79 names. That is 14% of Congress. And, it doesn’t take into account members that have been there for more than 15 years. I ask you: How can anyone care about their constituents if they haven’t been in the real world for a large portion of their life? And, especially if they have to rely on corporate interests to continue to keep their jobs.

Time for Term Limits

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and House Member DeSantis (R-Florida) introduced a Constitutional Amendment creating term limits for Congress about one month ago. The text of the Amendment can be found here: http://www.cruz.senate.gov/files/documents/Bills/20170103_TermLimitsBill.pdf

The language of the Amendment states that Senators shall be limited to two terms (12 years). Members of the House can serve for three terms (6 years). When you take into account the exception for people who complete someone else’s term, no one can be in Congress for more 21 years. (This assumes 15 years in the Senate and 6 years in the House). However, the likelihood of someone getting those full 21 years is almost impossible.

Just imagine the work that would be done for the American people if the people representing us did not have to cater to lobbyists in order to get re-elected. They would also have to do their job because they would be entering the labor market again after their stint in Congress. It would no longer be a life long career.

Of course, we would still have career politicians as some members of Congress would come out of state executive and legislative positions. But, they wouldn’t be lifelong Congressman/woman.

Is There a Downside to Term Limits?

People will argue experience will be lost if term limits are put in place. I disagree. I believe the interests of the American people are more important than the little gained by “experience.” Congress would represent its constituents and do what is good for them and the country on the whole. It would no longer be about special interests.

Donald Trump was elected primarily to give the power back to the people. One of the ways to do that is to “drain the swamp,” which was one of his campaign promises. Unfortunately, draining the swamp also includes Congress. There will be no other opportunity like this in our lifetime. In fact, there may never be an opportunity again. Let’s just do it.