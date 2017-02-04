The Child President

Please note that the opinions expressed in this article are just that my opinions and not the opinion of A Hollywood Republican.

In all my past articles involving Donald Trump I never once said I “liked” the man. I also made it plain that I disliked Hillary Clinton just as much. Both these candidates should never have been on their party’s respective ballots. But they were so the choice was a tough one for me. Who I finally ended up voting for is my business and no one else’s and I, as a member of the voting public have always accepted the candidate who was the lawful winner of the election. This time it was Donald J. Trump. For better or worse he is our President. And when I say “ours” I mean all 319 million of us. Being an Independent I could care less about the Democratic or Republican platforms. I only care about what is best for this country. That is why over the years I have voted for as many Republican Presidents as Democratic ones.

The majority of the country did not vote for Donald Trump but that does not make him any less the President. What does however is the way the man acts now that he is in the Oval Office. Donald J. Trump the President appears to be acting the same childish way that Donald J. Trump the candidate did.

One wonders that why with the Senate and the House in control of Republicans he feels it’s necessary for the plethora of Executive Orders. Is he so insecure that he wants sole credit for everything he does? Why should the fact that less people actually appeared in person to his inauguration than did Obama be such a big deal? Who cares. Obviously Trump does. Or to make the claim that there was massive voter fraud when there is evidence by multiple sources there was none. Could it be because Hillary Clinton won the popular vote? Why did he question the authority of a Federal Judge, who was appointed to his position by another Republican President, George Bush. Could it be simply because he did not agree with him? The list of this childish behavior is a long one and is totally ignored by his true believers. And that is the real danger here.

Like I said I don’t care that he is a Republican, For those of you who have been following this page for a while know I was just as tough on Obama when he was in office. I am afraid for this country, very afraid. Trump is like a bull in a China shop knocking things over with reckless abandon not caring about the consequences. And who are the ones who suffer from these brash actions? The American people. We are the ones who will pay more for the goods when tariffs are enforced. We are the ones who will pay for a wall that will do nothing to secure our borders and that a majority of Americans don’t want built. We are the ones who will suffer from the constant barrage of “Alternate Facts” that the White House has been flooding the airwaves with.

It is obvious that it is “The Children’s Hour” at the White House these days. With the childish remarks, embarrassing Tweets and explosive tantrums being the new norm. We can only hope this is a temporary thing or the next four years will not be happy ones for anyone.

Ira Schwartz