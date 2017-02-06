What We Have Lost in Political Discourse

A radical leftist mob prevented Milo Yiannopoulos from speaking at Berkeley. They rioted, including violent destruction of property, with explosives and added brick throwing to the mix. This simply shows the end of civility in America. We are witnessing a political movement involved in scorched earth politics. At New York University, a protester battled police to stop Garvin McInnes. He was also pepper sprayed. Violence did not start recently. However, these tactics were part of the World Trade Organization riots in 1999. The Occupy Wall Street movement had their share of violence, including sexual assaults. This is part of a trend. Violence is chasing political objectives.

For the left, it is war. Their opposition is not merely opponents. Their enemies must be destroyed. Those who declare themselves liberal have to be asking themselves questions beginning with how comfortable they are when many of their movement feel the need to bully and prevent opponents from speaking? The left is moving toward a totalitarian mindset. I have made points in the past and in an upcoming book project that the Democratic Party and the left are closer to fascism than conservatives, Trump or his National Populism movement.

In 2011 I noted about Democratic opposition to Scott Walker:

“In Wisconsin, we saw an attempt to intimidate lawmakers beginning with screaming protesters, legislators who left the state to keep a vote from occurring, and thugs who would show up at legislators’ homes. The goal was to create chaos while presenting the mob as the victim. This is only the beginning. As an editorial noted, “Thousands of screaming protesters provided America with a preview of the union mobocracy coming soon to a legislature, city council or school board near you. State, county and city governments across the country might well find themselves facing the same confrontational tactics that caused havoc in Wisconsin. The left has decided to adopt tactics of the 60’s, moving away from political speech and toward confrontational and even violence similar to groups like the Students for a Democratic Society. Outside agitators moved into Wisconsin by SEIU, Obama’s Organizing for America, and organizations created out of the dustbin of what was ACORN… Demonstrators broke windows. They forced doors open which led to mob action designed to interfere with the legislation process. Even death threats were issued to Republican legislators. This is gangster politics. It is gangster government beginning at the top and all through. It is no longer loyal opposition.”

This continued with the Occupy Wall Street movement in which sexual assaults and the destruction of private property were part of their tactics. As I observed, “For the left, it is hitting the street with no mercy shown to the opponents. It is a combat to the finish and not compromise. They only surrender to their agenda. The Doobie Brothers use to sing of “Taking it to the streets” and Mick Jagger once asked “what poor boy can do but sing in a rock and roll band” while singing an homage to Street fighting.”

As Paul Mirengoff, concluded, “I have criticized Donald Trump for what looks to me like latent authoritarian. But the left’s authoritarian streak has become patent. And by “the left,” I don’t just mean street protesters. I mean the Obama administration, including its Department of Justice.” This includes the use of the IRS to attack political opponents.

We ought to examine what we are losing. I have been involved in politics for four decades. It started as a senior in high school. I have friends and family members who are Democrats and in some cases, members of the left. A friend participated in the women’s march in Los Angeles the day after Trump’s inauguration. The next day, her back hurt. She told me, “It was worth it.” (I have two daughters who participated as well. I have pictures from across the country showing many of the three million participants). People have a right to protest and I will support that. That is part of Democracy. But, violence and preventing others from speaking is not.

At A Hollywood Republican, our editor Frank DeMartini does feature writers who disagree with our conservative philosophy. We had one writer who attacked Trump’s foreign policy from the left and another wrote a piece on Trump, the Child President. Frank probably has more liberal friends than conservative. But, then he lives in LA, where liberalism is as much a religious denomination as political affiliation. During the Republican primary, I was a never Trumper whereas Frank supported Trump from the beginning. So we had a few spirited debates.

(During the General election, I became Never Hillary. As a political operative, I certainly had my share of successes. So you can blame me for Trump. But, Democrats should be blamed for Hillary Clinton). In one recent poll 40% of voters stated the election strained relationships. This is what is being lost. When I am not working as a political operative, I sell real estate. The gentleman who brought me into the real estate company was a Democrat. For the past eleven years, we had our share of spirited discussions but, we also remained friends.

A few weeks ago, I was on a talk radio show when I made a point that others agreed with. Government is not the state but one player in a greater society. In a society where government is becoming a bigger player in our life, the stakes in politics become higher. It is time to re-examine how much government is involved in our life. It is time to determine how much we are going to allow our politics to upset our relationships. When an election is over, one side wins and the other side becomes the opposition. What goes around, comes around.

Something the Democrats are learning. When Harry Reid decided to junk the 60 votes filibuster rules in 2011 for judicial picks below the Supreme Court and cabinet picks, Mitch McConnell reminded Reid this could work against Democrats down the road. Now, Mitch McConnell is the Majority leader. What goes around, comes around.

There is more to life than politics. There is your job, your business, your children, your pets, your church activities and your charitable works. Also, there are your friends who you enjoy an occasional drink with or watch your local sports teams with. Do we want a society that tears family and friends apart? How about decisions based upon who is the strongest on the street as opposed to the ballot box? That is what is at stake.