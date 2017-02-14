Loyalty…But to who?

“I, AB, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”

It seems that over the last decade politicians and those appointed by the President have forgotten who they serve at the pleasure of. They fail to realize that in that oath of office they take, their loyalties are to The Constitution which is basically the American people. Their job is not to protect the President by perpetuating false truths or deliberately lying to protect ones job. Their loyalty should not be to ones party first but to the United States of America.

From what has been happening with this administration almost from the word “go” clearly shows most have forgotten the oath they have taken. It is clear that their first allegiance is to the President, everything else is secondary. The resignation of General Michael Flynn as the National Security Advisor is a clear indication the wheels of this bus are starting to come off barely one month into Trumps Presidency. To even think the person who was responsible for advising the President on national security issues would become a national security issue is just mind boggling. Then lying about it to the Vice President is incredulous.

But we really shouldn’t be surprised by the Presidents reaction, which as of the date of this publishing is basically non existence. Instead of actually getting his hands dirty doing the job a President is suppose to do, he takes the easy way out by allowing his untested, unqualified cabinet to run the country while he is busy tweeting about his latest imaginary dispersion to his character. This is how we get people like KellyAnn Conway, the Queen of misinformation, as Press Secretary or Sean Spicer, the true expert of “Alternate Facts” in Washington, dealing with the public. Not to mention the biggest perpetrator of falsehoods Advisor Steve Miller, king of the liars. This clearly shows that this administration has very little respect for the intelligence of the American people and that Donald Trump clearly has no idea what it means to be President of the United States.

And where have our fellow Republicans been while all this is happening? Strangely missing in action for the most part. Not a word, not a peep only the sound of crickets coming from the House and The Senate. Could it be that they are more concerned about re election or pissing off the President then they are about the security of the United States? But there is that pesky oath they took and those words “So Help Me God” they all said at its end. Maybe AFTER they pledge allegiance to the Flag they should also be required to reaffirm their allegiance to our country by again taking that oath. Good luck with that.