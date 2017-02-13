Leaders Have Always Been Fallible

By Plebius Common

Jimmy Carter served as the 39th President of the United States from 1977 to 1981. He was awarded the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize for work to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development. He is known for humanitarian efforts.

Welcome to the Habitat for Humanity, Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter’s Work Project blog! For the 31st year, the Carters join Habitat to help build homes, communities and hope, as more than 5,000 volunteers will build or repair more than 100 homes. And, little is said. The radical progressives are embarrassed. Additionally, Carter teaches regularly at his Christian Sunday church activities.

President Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize on the come. It has yet to be earned. He is wind-surfing in the Virgin Islands. Well, maybe he needs a little time to fully embrace the spiritual meaning of “public service.”

“To those to whom much is given, much is expected.”

Wedge issues are too often the corner stones of irrational political psychology. Sexism, homophobia, Islamophobia and racism will never be entirely extinguished. It is as if a little eternal “acrimony” is needed to keep the secular mind straight.

“Nothing epitomizes the politically correct gullibility of our times as the magic word “diversity.” The media proclaims its wonders. They are extolled in the academy and confirmed in the august chambers of the Supreme Court. But have you ever seen one speck of hard evidence to support the lofty claims?

The Women’s March

Did the women’s March of January 2017 leave women behind? Why were anti-abortion women rejected, excluded and absent?

The pro-abortion slice of feminism is an outstanding example of The Brothers Karamazov psychology. Only women can qualify for the ultimate callousness, the murder of your own child. “No animal, said Ivan Karamazov, could ever be so cruel as man, so artfully, artistically cruel,” except for a mother.

Who were the leaders and women Gloria Steinem and the cast of Hamilton left behind?

“There were many including Berta Soler as the head of the Ladies in White anti-communist movement in Cuba. Asia Bibi is a Pakistani Christian mother who has spent the past seven years on death row after two Muslim coworkers accused her of insulting Muhammad. This is a crime in Pakistan punishable by death. Park Yeonmi escaped North Korea at age 13 through China, where guards have often taken advantage of women attempting to flee the repressive communist state by demanding sexual favors. Kayla Mueller suffered months of brutality as a favorite sex slave of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the founder of the Islamic State. Mayar Mohamed Mousa died at age 17 in Egypt while undergoing an illegal female genital mutilation (FGM) procedure.”

While the women’s march did an excellent imitation of the slime and hatred their posters and rhetoric portrayed, most of this was just for the “right(?)” to murder a viable fetus?

Then there was the Madonna “blow up the White House.” And, they so want us to attribute bad behavior to the opposition. It is telling that the march was not open to “pro-life” women. Democrats advising people to “shut their mouths” if they are “white.”

“Ashley Judd recites ‘I Am a Nasty Woman” poem at Women’s March on Washington.”

The implications are uglier than any secret tape, male or female from within the “safe place,” that gender “cave.” And yet she is applauded, as a woman who is pro-murder of a viable fetus, a Margaret Sanger acolyte.

This is the feminine half-life flotsam and jetsam of an eight year presidential collectivist’s administration. If “nasty women” is a viral call for solidarity, then it will have to answer logically “For What”? The glass ceiling has been broken. Now for what? Is it to be rude, hateful and chaotic? Liberty and freedom must be desired, re-earned by each generation.

Should this not bother, even those, who find the murder and marketing of butchered viable fetuses not only acceptable but a rather a cause célèbre! One can only be thankful that your and my mother did not choose abortion!

To diminish the sanctity of life is to reject natural law. This goes a long way in destroying the very basis of our unalienable rights. “Life” is the first impenetrable sanctuary of that triumvirate. The cowardly approach is to redefine when “life” begins. Like what is the “age of reason”? If America is to be conquered, therein lays the essence of the need to destroy spirituality.

The March for Life

The 2017 March for Life saw thousands of pro-life demonstrators rally at the National Mall in Washington, DC, for the 44th annual March for Life.

Many observed, the obvious, not covered by the acolytes of Margaret Sanger’s army of radical progressives, the biased, corrupt media, the behavior of the Pro-Life march:

“Notice; no violence, no vulgarity, no disturbing the peace, no blocking traffic, no arrests, no vandalism, no hate.”

Those who defend innocent unborn lives are marching through hell….just keep marching.

People, nations and cause often do a precarious pivot. A diminish morality emboldens tyrants.

“Former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev has warned that the growing “militarization of politics” could open the door to a new arms race and the renewed threat of nuclear war. Gorbachev”s 1980s” policies of “perestroika” and “glasnost” paved the way for the dismantling of the Soviet Union and helped end the Cold War.

However, more than 25 years on, “the nuclear threat once again seems real”, he says.”

John Lewis

The Civil Rights struggle is hijacked. Martin Luther King Jr., if alive today, would be confused and even angry by the perversion of the message by those riding on his coattails.

Congressman John Lewis is a civil rights ICON. When he conflates that honor to politically denigrate a constitutional sacrament, the congressional privilege to allow a false narrative to pass without scrutiny, then he has wandered outside of his ICON “safe place.” This requires a “trigger warning.” And, it is due the required “political” push back on this aberrational nonsense; his boycott of the inauguration.

John Lewis, as a civil rights ICON, seems to forget the ideology of those who confronted him in 1960, beat him, arrested him, and took him to jail. Lewis and his fellow SNCC workers had experienced, again and again, the strange passivity of the national government in the face of Southern violence.

John Lewis may have forgotten, the Ku Klux Klan, White House, FBI, and CIA were infected with militant Democrats in the 1960s. They were not JFK liberals. They were radical progressives, under the Democratic flag. History documents that Conservatives and Republicans got behind Lincoln, our Civil War and 700k plus who died for abolition and the Union. The Democrats were the oppressors. But, Lincoln embraced the defeated without recrimination.

The Republican Party has earned the right of a vigorous defense of its nation’s principles without the false narrative of racial, religious, sexual or social denigration. The only thing Conservatives seem to lack is a spin to do battle.

History reminds us the Republican Party was founded in opposition to slavery in 1854. The “Dixiecrat,” Southern Democrats, “protected slavery in their territories. The KKK was southern Democrats. It was founded by General Nathan Bedford Forrest. He reportedly spoke at the 1868 DNC.

It was the Republican Party that passed the 13th Amendment which abolished slavery; the 14th Amendment which conferred equal rights and protection to former slaves; and, the 15th Amendment which conferred the right to vote on all regardless of race, color or previous condition of slavery.

The honorable Congressman John Lewis needs to be reminded. This is no exception to a required political courteousness and decorum, regardless of his magnificent past. The “race card” is over played. It is an issue precious to Fredrick Douglass’ “misery merchants.” Senator Elizabeth Warren has been recently schooled on this in the senate.

It was Mason Weaver who said: Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) joined his “oppressors” in the Democratic Party, with Stockholm syndrome parallels, and has since assisted in the “destruction of black America.” And if there has been progress, pray tell, why is there this violent “hatred”?

“He was fighting Democrats. And after they beat his behind on the [Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965] and ran over him and stumped him in the ground, he got up and turned and joined,”

Weaver said Monday 1/16/17 on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

“He joined the oppressors and became a stooge for them,” Weaver said of Lewis, who is “now sitting and presiding over the destruction of the black community; the destruction of black men; the destruction of black women, with drugs and gangs.”

A case study is Chicago.

Weaver continued. “He is more concerned Trump is an illegitimate President. But, John Lewis is the illegitimate Congressman.”

Weaver was responding to the war of words between President-elect Donald Trump and Rep. John Lewis. Lewis once described Trump’s election as “illegitimate” because of a Russian “conspiracy.”

Even civil rights heroes have responsibility and accountability for their “political actions”, that public altar on which they are answerable. Lewis rates no special treatment on his questioning of the legitimacy of President Trump. John Lewis did not respect George Bush in the Al Gore controversy. Congressman John Lewis compared John McCain to George Wallace. And his suggestion that Mitt Romney would take us back to segregation and Jim Crow deserve push back indeed, even condemnation. Lewis’s civil rights agenda is no less a civil sacrament than America’s inaugurations. It is about a nation, not wedge issues, nor “excuses and victimization”.

God bless John Lewis for his personal and patriotic gift to the growth of civil rights nobility. That is America. He suffered, and so did the 700K that died for abolition in the Civil War. An equal number of those patriot’s families exist today in the ranks of the winning 2017 presidential election coalition. When there is hatred, hostility and vitriol that creep into the social discourse. When differing opinions become the rational for criminality, corruption and chaos. And, when our actions in the social arena create a permanent underclass, then there is no liberty or freedom. And, whether one is the pope or a peasant, then there is no excuse for radical oppression or suppression.

Trump must not be weakened by the fallibility of an “action agenda.” It is therefore, the responsibility of the House and Senate to shore up the deficiencies rather than pursue petty agendas.

Let them not be kinder to their adversaries than we are to ours…..however……and this is critical…..conservatives….yes, even Republicans…..must learn……. never, never, never surrender!

Leaders are fallible. Some principles are not.