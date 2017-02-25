Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers, or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.



Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost.

Both those quotes were by founding father Thomas Jefferson. Even back when our country was new the Founders knew that no matter how much they disliked the press they were an important cornerstone of the new republic. Through the decades of this country’s existence the press has been proven to be an important tool in keeping politicians honest and in line. Have past administrations had their problems with the press? Of course, Thomas Jefferson, Abe Lincoln, Spiro Agnew and even President Obama to name a few. Richard Nixon, when speaking to his security adviser Henry Kissinger said,

“The press is the enemy. The press is the enemy.”

“I’m in agreement with you,” Kissinger replied.

“It’s the enemy,” Nixon said again.

But it was the press’s report of the now famous break in at the Watergate Hotel that toppled his Presidency. Bill Burton, President Obama’s Deputy Press Secretary said, “Sure, the president disagreed with coverage. But this president has shown an overt, vocal discontent with a sacred institution vital to this democracy.”

And that is the real problem with the current administrations beef with the press. Donald Trump just doesn’t understand the place the press has in our Democracy. They are one of the important Checks and Balances we need to keep our government honest. Do they make mistakes? You bet, after all they are only human. Should they be called out on it when they do? Of course. It is as important to keep them as honest as they do our government.

President Trump and the Fourth Estate

The dispute with the press and the current administration is twofold. The administration thinks the office of the president is above reproach and they also have a problem with telling the truth. They have been caught in more lies then a 5 year old caught stealing cookies out of the cookie jar. Which just goes back to the first problem…they think they are above reproach.

Regardless of our political or religious beliefs all of us depend on the press to keep our government transparent. Because once a government begins to keep secrets from its citizens it is a sign or worse things to come. While we expect our government to keep secrets on critical matters that affect National Security we expect them to be transparent about everything else. That is where the press comes in. To shut out the press from trade meetings and negotiations or labor discussions, topics which has nothing to do with National Security is wrong. To simply say, “trust me” doesn’t work.

Donald Trump’s continuing war with the press is heading for one outcome; the further damage of Donald Trump’s Administration. His approval rating among all Americans continues to drop and will continue to do so until he understands what it really means to be President of the United States, He needs to step up to the “Big Boy” table and admit to his and his Administrations mistakes. Not simply blame everyone else for them. If he doesn’t he’ll have more than just Democrats speaking up, he will have more and more Republicans doing it too. And that future is closer than he thinks.

Only a free and unrestrained press can effectively expose deception in government. And paramount among the responsibilities of a free press is the duty to prevent any part of the government from deceiving the people….Hugo L. Black 1971