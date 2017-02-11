Crime and Safety

Sunset Park in Brooklyn is a predominately Hispanic community. Over the past few years, Whites have begun to move in as they look for less expensive places to live outside of Park Slope or Manhattan. The process of gentrification has begun. But, in the early 90’s, my youngest daughter told me this area was dominated by gang wars. Today, it is as safe as downtown Cedar Rapids or Marion, Iowa where I live. At night, restaurants are full, small convenience stories, bakery and grocery stores are busy; and, there is a taco stand at the corner of 38th and 5th Ave operating at night. The crime rate has dropped significantly from the early 1990’s. As I informed my daughter, “this is the legacy of Rudy Giuliani.” Now, New York is probably the safest metropolitan area in the country.

During the 2016 election, law and order became an issue. While the crime rate is significantly lower than the early 90’s, voters still view crime as an issue. The reasons include the increase numbers of police officers killed in the line of duty. And, additionally the publicity surrounding the murder rate of major cities such as Chicago. Over the past year, homicides shot up 12% nationwide. In cities of half million murder has risen 14.5%. And, in cities of a million or more, this increase has reached 20%.

Pew Research notes that 57% of voters view crime as increasing since 2008. This includes 78% of Trump supporters. While overall violent and property crime has fallen 19% and 23% since 2008, the average voter is viewing 2015 as the year something changed as crime increased. Even Hillary Clinton supporters, by a margin of 37% to 25% view crime as increasing.

Gallup, this past spring found that 53% of voters worry about crime which is a 10% increase over the previous year. Seventy percent believe the crime rate has increased. This is in contrast to 63% the year before. By a margin of 46% to 33%, voters view crime increasing in their area.

What voters may be viewing is a change in attitude toward crime. Since Ferguson and the rise of Black Lives Matter, many voters have seen police changing in major ways. Manhattan Institute’s Heather McDonald stated:

“Staring in the second half 2014 however, after the shooting of Michael Brown and Ferguson, Missouri…crime in heavily black neighborhoods starting going up because again officers are backing off of policing under the relentless hostility they get on the streets and under the message that they are the biggest threat facing young black men.”

Many in the public see this and wonder if police officers backing away from the aggressive tactics that helped reduce crime in the first place. The crime rate is nowhere near what it was two decades ago. This was before Congress passed new laws increasing incarceration for violent and repeat offenders as part of the get tough on crime during the Clinton Administration:

“The Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994 contained an expansion of the federal death penalty to include drug offenses, the “Three Strikes, You’re Out” rule, and billions in funding for police, prisons, and states that made it harder for people to get parole (though Mr. Clinton neglected to mention this when he mentioned that most prisoners are incarcerated by the state)…But if Bill and Hillary Clinton were the pot, black politicians, activists, and pastors were the kettle. Their support of punitive measures actually paved the way for Clinton.”

The majority of the Congressional Black Caucus supports the bill under the leadership of Representative Kweisi Mfume. The reason that many black leaders support the bill is to rid their communities of gang violence. Violent crimes such as rape, assault and murder are at record highs in the inner cities.

The bipartisan consensus that existed in the 1990’s no longer exists. Many black activists view the war on crime as being responsible for the increased incarceration of blacks. LA Bachelor’s radio show Bachelor Pad told me during a debate on Stop and Frisk: “It is the blacks who get frisked not whites.”

The dilemma for many blacks is that their history with law enforcement has led to a distrust of police. However, will this distrust lead to increased crime in their neighborhoods? Blacks are the biggest victims of crime. But, many blacks view the police as discriminating against them. The police are not on their side. They don’t trust the very people whose job it is to defend them. As we seen in polls on gun rights, blacks are supportive of the right to defend themselves. However, until trust is built between the police and the black community, the risk of crime returning exists. A community can’t be prosperous without being safe.

Many voters see their government backing away from protecting them. Thus, the polls reflect, not so much of what is happening today, but a fear of what will happen tomorrow. In spite of the rise in crime from 2014 to 2015, the overall crime rate is down from 2008. However, voters fears the future is what is driving the poll numbers.

Going into 2018 and 2020, law and order may be a sleeper issue. Most voters understand safety means prosperity in their communities. The issue of economics and being safe from crime is intertwined. In the voters mind, the political class is not interested in protecting them. Just as many voters joined the Trump movement over border security. They also moved toward him in 2016 due to their own feeling that Trump cared for their safety.

Trump himself in his acceptance speech stated:

“There can be no prosperity without law and order…Our convention occurs at a moment of crisis for our nation…The attacks on our police, and the terrorism in our cities, threaten our very way of life. Any politician who does not grasp this danger is not fit to lead our country… The first task for our new administration will be to liberate our citizens from the crime and terrorism and lawlessness that threatens their communities…The most basic duty of government is to defend the lives of its own citizens. Any government that fails to do so is a government unworthy to lead.”

Trump made the connection between prosperity and security within a community. And, many voters responded.

Sunset Park is a reminder of what local government can do to secure a community and allow it to grow. However, if government forgets the lessons causing this, then the law of the jungle will soon replace the rule of law designed to protect the community.

Crime rates are below their peak from 1990’s. However, the increase in violent crimes over the past couple of year captured voters’ notice. In the 1990’s, many urban communities and their representatives supported tougher prisons and longer prison sentences. This resulted in a reduction of crime rates. There was a bipartisan agreement that crime threatens the public safety. But, today Black Lives matter broke that consensus. Many on the left are opposing the 1990’s reforms. The Populists and Conservatives will support policing tactics that reduce the crime in metro areas. While the left publicly comes out for reversing the 1990’s tactics, those who are living in more dangerous areas demand more vigorous enforcement.

Trump’s own approach is to state that public safety produces not just a safer community, but a prosperous one. The left and Black Lives Matter frame the issue that supporting law enforcement is racist. This keeps the minority component of the Democratic Socialist coalition intact

Ron Johnson of Americas PAC approaches the crime issue with the Prevailing Economic agreement, “Jobs fight crime.” Republicans can expand their coalition just like in education. This approach can hook enough minorities into the conservative majority.