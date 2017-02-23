Coolidge and Trump

The proposed Trump economic plan resembles the Harding/Coolidge economic plans of the 1920’s. The Harding and Coolidge era is often overlooked or considered a cause of the Great Depression. Did the Harding/Coolidge economic caused the Depression? In chhallenging this notion, Amity Shales noted:

“Can one assign Coolidge any blame for the Great Depression? Some, especially when it came to tariffs, which Coolidge’s Republican Party supported. But the greater culprits are Coolidge’s successors, Hoover, a more progressive Republican, and Democrat Franklin D. Roosevelt. Hoover raised taxes, signed the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act and strong-armed businesses into wage increases they could ill afford. In addition, Hoover sent a general signal of government activism, which chilled markets. Roosevelt exacerbated the uncertainty with arbitrary interventions into policy in all areas.”

The 1920’s opened with a severe recession with output falling by 10 percent. Stock prices dropped in half. Unemployment may have hit 20%. These are depression numbers. Harding did not advocate Keynesian economics. Instead, he balanced the budget and cut taxes to engineer an economic recovery. The Depression of the 1920’s did not occur. Harding/Coolidge cut taxes but they also raised tariffs.

The 1920’s actually were a time for easy money as United States financed loans and credit to aid other countries since the tariffs interfered with other nations. This garnered more income from exports to the United States. The Achilles heel of the Harding/Coolidge era was high tariffs. Especially, since many our European nations owed the United States billions but had trouble earning enough to pay it back. The Federal Reserve eased monetary policy to aid the recovery from the 1920 recession.

Trump, it appears, is not prepared to cut spending to the extent of Coolidge. But, he is proposing to raise tariffs or what is Congress is calling a border tax, to go with lower marginal and business taxes. The Coolidge/Harding era showed, tariffs don’t have to become an economic disaster. But, there will be a price to be paid.

The Great Depression was aided by the complete collapse of monetary policy with a major contraction of money. Hoover added to that mistake by raising tariffs even higher. He also increased spending and raised taxes. As Milton Freeman observed:

“The Depression, I may say, which started in 1929 was rather mild from 1929 to 1930. And, indeed, in my opinion would have been over in 1931 at the latest had it not been that the Federal Reserve followed a policy which led to bank failures, widespread bank failures, and led to a reduction in the quantity of money.”

Tom Sowell noted that unemployment went down from 9% in December to 6% in the summer of 1930 before Hoover decided to sign the Smoot-Hawley act. As a result, the Recession of 1929-30 snowballed into the Great Depression. (During the 1932 election, Franklin Roosevelt actually attacked Hoover for deficit spending and not balancing the budget).

For much of the economic history of the 20th century, historians celebrated the accomplishments of Franklin Roosevelt during the 1930. They belittle Coolidge and Harding’s accomplishments. Historians have convinced many Americans that progress entailed bigger government. The prosperous 1920’s were nothing more than an illusion. The New Deal proved to be the cure. Roosevelt’s polices reversed the deflationary spiral. But, there is enough evidence to suggest the New Deal slowed down the recovery. After the 1936 election, there was another deep recession.

Over the past three decades, we have seen experiments in free market economics and Keynesian economics on steroids. The Reagan recovery propelled by tax reduction proved more robust and longer lasting than the Obama recovery. As the Reagan economic policies led to a two plus decade growth in which all stratum of Americans prospered. Even Bill Clinton in 1996 declared the era of big government over.

Obama’s recovery did occur. But, nowhere did it match the Reagan recovery. Many Americans simply didn’t participate in the recovery which explained the Trump victory. Reagan not only lower marginal tax rates but he liberalized trade. This is something Trump is not anxious to do. He blames liberalized trade on the loss of jobs.

Economic situations differ as each generation faces different challenges. In the 1920’s, Americans saw the end of the first progressive era and the turmoil it created including the “War to end all Wars” and the recession of 1919-20. Hoover came from the progressive wing of the Republican Party. As stated above, he took a variety of solutions to end the recession which turned into the Great Depression. This led to Franklin Roosevelt’s election and the New Deal.

Trump inherited a slower growing economy than Clinton in 1992. Bush’s economy recovered from the shallow recession of 1990-91 but not soon enough to help Bush’s re-election. Clinton raised taxes and attempted to expand the welfare state with Hillarycare in the first two years of his administration. But, the Republican takeover after 1994 saw bipartisan support for keeping spending in line, a cut in capital gains and welfare entitlement reform. The tech revolution aided the recovery.

Clinton’s years saw growth. Clinton once stated “I hope you’re all aware we’re Eisenhower Republicans. We’re Eisenhower Republicans here. And, we are fighting the Reagan Republicans. We stand for lower deficits and free trade and the bond market. Isn’t that great?” Reagan’s influence even affected the Democratic Party in the 1990’s. Bill Clinton moved his Party to the center in the 1996 election.

For Trump, the economy is hardly humming. But, it isn’t negative territory. The difference is that he doesn’t have a Party willing to negotiate. The Democrats have moved to the hard left. There are no Clinton moderates left in the Party. Not even his wife ran as a Bill Clinton centrist. She ran as a Bernie Sanders Democratic Socialist. Trump’s challenge is to take an economy that is crawling and supercharge it with double the growth. The question is: Can combining tariffs with lower marginal tax rates for businesses and regulatory reduction lead to enough growth to aid the Middle Class that has borne the brunt of Obamanomics?