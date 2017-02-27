Cecil B. DeMille and Mel Gibson Do Religion

(These reviews are from years ago. They are part of a new book on the Arts.)

Cecil DeMille combined showmanship, debauchery and reverence in many of his biblical features. An important figure in early Hollywood, DeMille was a storyteller. In his 1932 classic, Sign of the Cross. DeMille told a timeless story of love and persecution. DeMille, like Mel Gibson, 72 years later with Passion of the Christ, was not shy about using violence and sex to advance his message of Christianity.

The Sign of the Cross by Cecil B. DeMille

The movie begins with Nero, played by Charles Laughton, reciting poetry as Rome burns. Throughout the film, Roman debauchery contrasts with Christian virtues. And in Cecil DeMille’s films, violence and sex gained the edge in air time when compared to virtue. Using various tricks, his cinematographer managed to make mob scenes larger that they actually were. As additional treats for the audience; Christians are eaten. There are orgies, sex, both straight and gay, and plenty of murder and palace intrigue.

After witnessing the burning of Rome, Nero blames Christians and begin wholesale reprisals. Christians find themselves in hiding. There is a scene where two Christians are identified by a mob. Then, they deny their faith and pretend to be philosophers. DeMille notes that even among Christians, courage is not always present in the face of death. A Roman Imperial Prefect saves them from the teaming mob. This has nothing to do with justice. The Prefect catches the eye of a Christian woman, who is defending the two Christians (one of whom is her stepfather) against the mob.

The Prefect, named Marcus Superbus, pursues the woman. This only gets him in trouble with the Emperor, his rivals in the royal court and the Empress, who desires him. Marcus is pitted against his main rival Tigellinus and the Empress, Poppaea. There are two worlds; the Christians hiding in the underground and the Romans who constantly seem to be engaged in political intrigue and orgies. DeMille seems to have fun with debauchery. In one scene, the seductress Ancara conducts the infamous “Naked Moon” dance, which combines eroticism and lesbian lust. Ancara dances around the Christian Mercia in an attempt to seduce the young woman into Lesbian sex acts, while other Romans look on in delight. Her dance is eventually drowned out by the hymns of Christians on their way to the arena and, almost certain, death.

As the climatic scene approaches, we see the apprehension among the Christians as they face their doom. In the Coliseum scene, DeMille features all of Roman life in various camera sweeps. The Roman gladiators salute as they parade past Caesar while spectators wager on the various events. Then, a victim’s mother quietly sobs. All are guilty of the coming carnage. No one escapes blame. A thug like Nero only exists with the tacit support of the public. Therefore, the blood lust of the Coliseum is for the public’s benefit. We see Roman society at its worst as the audience watches animals tear victims apart and armed gladiators fight to the death. It is a circus of blood.

The most interesting is the famous bathtub scene. The Empress baths in Donkey milk. Near the side of the tub, two cats slurp the contents up. The Empress sits in the tub and talks to one of her aides. Then, after a short discussion about Marcus, she invites her friend to join her. We then, see the aide disrobe as the camera pans away-leaving the rest to our imagination.

Marcus’ job is to eradicate the Christians. However, he is seduced by Mercia. He wants her but on his terms, not hers. He tempts her with the luxurious lifestyle. But, in the end, it is he who surrenders to her will. When he attempts to convince her to give up her faith, her faith forces him to follow her to their death. Claudette Colbert, who would later gain fame for her work in light comedy, is the best thing about this movie. She combines sexuality with meanness and shows that Nero is not the only one in the royal court capable of brutality and intrigue.

Cecil B. DeMille understood his audience. He sneaked sex and a little flesh into his classics. While it is tame by our standards, there is eroticism in this movie that leaves much to the mind. Sign of the Cross succeeds not because of the violence or the sex, but because DeMille respected the faith of his audience. He used the film to show the virtue of those who prefer death rather than denounce their faith. Good triumphs over evil. The theme of this movie is forever timeless.

The Passion of the Christ by Mel Gibson

Seventy-two years later, Mel Gibson, in his Passion of The Christ shows the divide that existed in America at the turn of the 21st century. This is not a Movie for the faint of heart. This move treats the audience to a two-hour torture of Jesus. For many Christians, Christmas is the time we all worship a baby in a manager while we give each other gifts. On Easter, we celebrate the resurrection while plunging into Easter Candy. Good Friday is forgotten, except in this movie. We are treated to the real torture of Good Friday. From the first time Jesus is punched to the final scene where he finally dies. The Resurrection is but 15 seconds at the end as Jesus walks out of the tomb with holes in his hands.

You do not walk out of this movie with outrage. Instead, only sadness and remorse. Just as DeMille castigates the average Roman for complicity in the torture of Christians, Gibson castigates us for complicity in Jesus’ crucifixion. Jesus’ duty was to take our burden of sin and put it on his shoulder. In the beginning, Satan tells Christ no man can take the burden of all upon his shoulder. However, every whiplash, reminds us we are doing the whipping. Every soldier or civilian that takes his shot at Christ is symbolic of us all. We are taking those shots. When the Roman soldiers tear the skin literally off Jesus, they laugh and enjoy the moment.

Throughout the movie, Gibson flashes back to moments in Jesus life, including the last supper. He tells his disciples what must transpire. We witness the betrayal of Judas and denial of Peter. Judas descends into madness before his inevitable suicide. Peter, after his denial, tells Mother Mary he does not deserve forgiveness for he has denied Christ. The Bible contrasts these two men. After his betrayal, Judas cannot forgive himself or seek Christ’s forgiveness. Christ forgives Peter.

Politics of The Passion

There is a Political side to the movie as well. With much publicity before its release on Gibson’s traditional Catholic beliefs and his father anti Semitic views, the movie itself is not anti- Semitic. But, the concerns of many Jews at the release of the movie are understandable. In the movie, some Jewish leaders want Christ killed since his words challenge their power. As for the Romans, Pilate attempts to wash his hands. But, can anyone truly wash himself of Christ’s death? For Pilate, this is a politics. The last thing he needs is an uprising. His wife viewed Christ as an innocent man. Pilate believes the same. She wanted Jesus spared. He felt incapable of doing that. However, in the end, he gave in to the crowd and allowed Jesus to be crucified.

Pilate was the most interesting character outside of Jesus and Mary. Pilate attempts to have it both ways. He told the Jewish leaders he saw no guilt in Christ. However, he refused to stop the execution and allows it to proceed. Pilate was as guilty as the mob. In fact, maybe more so since he knew he was doing wrong.

The cruelest weren’t the Jewish leaders or their followers, but the Roman soldiers. The soldiers enjoyed delivering every blow. They sensed their superiority over the Jewish people. For the Romans, the torture of Christ represents their domination over the Jewish people. As Jesus moves toward the cross, it is the Romans who become his torturer and murderer. Pilate allows the execution to move forward. His soldiers enjoy their work.

Then there is Satan. Satan is ever present throughout the movie. In the beginning, he tempted Christ to give up his quest. In the final minute of the movie, Satan screams from the pits of hell before we see Jesus walk out of the tomb. The use of Hebrew, Aramaic and Latin, therefore, works beautifully. It gives us the feel of viewing history. It is natural, not distracting.

As for two Americas, there is a gulf seen in the pews of local churches. For many, the attack on Mel Gibson and the Passion was less about his movie and more about the perception that Christianity appears under attack in America. This movie is devout. It is one man’s attempt to come to grips with Christ. It becomes a symbol of a deeper struggle. When the two Americas see each other in the mirror, they see polar opposites. They are both mystified by the other. As the years go by, the political features of the movie will be forgotten. Then, the attention will be drawn strictly to the subject matter at hand.