It’s Abortion Dammit

I’ve written many times about abortion. I usually try to avoid social issues. But, since this is the era of “pussy hats,” and women’s power, this must be discussed and dealt with. I cannot hold my tongue any longer. If you are pro abortion, then say you are. Stop hiding behind a euphemism. That’s right, boys and girls – a “women’s choice,” is a euphemism. There is no other way to say it.

If you don’t know what an euphemism means, according to Miriam-Webster it is: the substitution of an agreeable or inoffensive expression for one that may offend or suggest something unpleasant. And, therefore, using the phrase a “women’s right to choose,” is a euphemism.

Abortion is a very emotional issue and the left has made it a rallying cry of the Democratic Party. I can’t even say it has anything to do with Progressivism. Progressivism deals primarily with economic issues. At least, it traditionally did. However, the Democratic Party has taken it to a new level. They call it a “women’s choice.” Why? Because calling it abortion says what it really and truly means.

I’ve dealt with Margaret Sanger and the true reasons for Planned Parenthood in other articles. See e.g. Abortion, Margaret Sanger and Eugenics.” In that article, I showed facts relating to Margaret Sanger and her personal reasons for wanting contraception and abortion legal. It had nothing to do with a “women’s right to choose.” It was exclusively to rid the Earth of Black People. That’s right. She believed in eugenics and believed in ridding the world of African Americans. She was a racist and a white supremacist. You can actually argue she was a Nazi living in the United States. Yes, she knew what abortion really is – the killing of an unborn baby. And, she didn’t try to hide it.

Additionally, I’ve also discussed a film about it in another prior article. That film is October Baby. See e.g. http://www.hollywoodrepublican.net/2012/04/october-baby-another-film-liberals-dont-want-you-see/ In that film, we witnessed the effects of a botched abortion on a young woman. Anyone who sees that film truly knows abortion is about killing. However, instead of being told the truth by the Democratic Party, we are fed a constant amount of publicity about it being a women’s issue. Unfortunately, it has gotten to this point. And, I can’t therefore hold my tongue any longer.

I want people to call it abortion. All Social Conservatives should start calling it abortion. Let’s not fall into the trap any longer. Because, every time we fall into that trap, we cave to the Left’s monopoly on the message. And, that is why we are even having this argument. Enough is enough. It is therefore time, the Right controls the message.

Therefore, from this day forward, you will never hear me use the word “women’s right to choose.” I just will not do it. It’s abortion. End of Story. Plain and simple. Deal with it. Drop the mike!

Thank you. I have been on my soapbox enough and am finished.